EMI (MI Emirates) vs GULF (Gulf Giants) Match Prediction EMI 45 % Chance of Winning GULF 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.859 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR MI Emirates will take on Gulf Giants in the Qualifier 1 of the ILT20 season 2. The match will be played at Dubai International Stadium and will start at 8:00 PM IST on February 14. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants Chance of Winning

The 2024 ILT20 group stage was incredibly close, with all six teams finishing within just four points of each other. Unfortunately, Desert Vipers and Sharjah Warriors, both on eight points, missed out on the top four by two points.

MI Emirates were four points ahead of Gulf Giants approaching the end of the group stage but the teams came into this Qualifier as equals after both took 12 points from the group stage. MI Emirates and Gulf Giants emerged as the top teams in the league stage. MI Emirates had a strong start but struggled after losing Nicholas Pooran and Fazalhaq Farooqi. Despite two consecutive losses, they secured a spot in Qualifier 1.

Gulf Giants, however, improved after a slow start. Winning four consecutive games, they secured a playoff spot. The winner of Qualifier 1 advances to the final, while the loser faces the winner of the Eliminator match.

Gulf Giants' chance of winning: 55%

MI Emirates’ chance of winning: 45%

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MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants Betting Tips

Gulf Giants to score over 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

The Gulf Giants have a strong batting unit. Their openers did a very good job in the initial games but lost track in the games after that. The team posted the scores of 61, 48, 6, 4, 2, 5, 9 & 11 runs before their first dismissal in eight games. Jamie Smith and James Vince opened for the team initially. Jordan Cox replaced Jamie Smith in the opening position and has played alongside James Vince since the last two games. The duo, together, posted the scores of 44 & 103 runs for their opening partnership in the last two games. Vince and Cox average at 29.80 & 23.55. The duo looked in good form and will be hoping to continue their form in their next game. In their last meeting this season, Gulf Giants scored 44 runs before losing out on their first wicket.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most sixes: MI Emirates 1.79 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: Gulf Giants 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Gulf Giants 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants Toss Prediction

The pitches of the Dubai International Stadium are surprisingly not batter-friendly, with the average T20 score being around 150-160. The boundaries too aren’t the smallest here. The pace support provided by this pitch makes it much more difficult to score big runs. But history has shown that if the side batting first gets to a big score, the sides chasing usually capitulate under pressure. The skipper will be looking to bat first here.

Weather Report

Although there was some rain across the UAE on Sunday, it should all have cleared up ahead of this game on Tuesday. There could be the odd cloud earlier in the day but by the evening you can expect clear skies with the temperature in the mid-twenties throughout.

MI Emirates Player List

Andrew Tye, Dasun Shanaka, David Warner, Dushmantha Chameera, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Max Holden, Mohammad Mohsin, Nuwan Thushara, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Raja Akif, Roman Powell, Roelof van der Merwe, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza

MI Emirates Predicted XI:

Muhammad Rohid Bowler Muhammad Waseem Batter Andre Fletcher Batter Dwayne Bravo All-rounder Dan Mousley Batter Trent Boult Bowler Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Bowler Jordan Thompson Bowler Kusal Perera Batter Kieron Pollard Batter Chris Benjamin Wicket-keeper

MI Emirates Team Form

MI Emirates have lost some form since the departure of Pooran and Fazalhaq .The team will head into the Qualifier 1 after two back to back defeats.

Gulf Giants Player List

Aayan Afzal Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Dominic Drakes, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, James Vince, Jamie Smith, Jordan Cox, Karim Janat, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Rehan Ahmed, Richard Gleeson, Sanchit Sharma, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shimon Hetmyer

Gulf Giants Predicted XI:

Aayan Afzal Khan Bowler James Vince (c) Batter Jordan Cox Batter Chris Lynn Batter Jamie Overton All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Zuhaib Zubair All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Shimron Hetmyer Batter Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper

Gulf Giants Team Form

The Giants have peaked at the right moment in ILT20 2024. The team has picked wins in their last four games.

MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants Head-to-Head Record

Gulf Giants lead the tally by 2-1 in the three meetings with MI Emirates in the format. The same trend should follow in the next game as well.

Gulf Giants Won: 2

MI Emirates Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants Betting Odds

In this season's matchups, Emirates and Giants stand at 1-1. Emirates claimed victory in their first encounter, defending a target of 180 by 18 runs in Abu Dhabi. However, last week in Dubai, the Giants secured a thrilling win by five runs, restricting Emirates to 153/7 after posting 158/7 in the first innings, thanks to a remarkable effort by Jordan Thompson in the final over.

MI Emirates are facing a shortage of backup options, particularly due to the absence of key players Nicholas Pooran and Fazalhaq Farooqi. Kusal Perera made an impact in the last game and is likely to return to the starting XI, with Rayudu playing a role as an impact player.

Meanwhile, the Giants enter the Qualifier with momentum, having won four consecutive games. It's probable they will stick with the same lineup that brought them success in their recent league matches.

MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants T20i Dubai International Stadium, null Mi Emirates Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.97 Bet Now! Gulf Giants Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.859 Bet Now!

MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants Top Batters

James Vince to be the top batter for Gulf Giants

James Vince has regained the lost form when it matters the most. Vince scored a crucial fifty in the last game vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. Against MI Emirates, he scored 59. He is the leading run scorer of the tournament with 298 runs and averages at 29.80.

Kusal Perera to be the top batter for MI Emirates

Kusal Perera has been top notch as well. The Sri Lankan batter has consistently done well for the team in the tournament, scoring 277 runs in just eight games at an average of 34.37. Runs from Perera are a must for MI. He scored 34 runs against GG in his last meeting with them.

MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants Top Bowlers

Chris Jordan to be the top bowler for Gulf Giants

Jordan has been magnificent. Against Knight Riders, Jordan bowled a four run 19th over that turned the game in favour of Giants. Overall, he picked 2 wickets for 22 runs. This season, Jordan has taken 11 wickets in nine games.

Waqar Salamkheil to be the top bowler for MI Emirates

Waqar Salamkheil, the left arm spinner has troubled the best batters with his mystery spin and will hold the key for MI Emirates in the bowling department