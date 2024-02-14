EMI (MI Emirates) vs GULF (Gulf Giants) Match Prediction
EMI
45%
Chance of Winning
GULF
55%
T20i
Dubai International Stadium
Facts:
- GG lead the tally by 2-1 in their last three meetings with MI Emirates.
- MI Emirates finished 1st in the points table whereas Gujarat Giants finished second.
MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants Chance of Winning
The 2024 ILT20 group stage was incredibly close, with all six teams finishing within just four points of each other. Unfortunately, Desert Vipers and Sharjah Warriors, both on eight points, missed out on the top four by two points.
MI Emirates were four points ahead of Gulf Giants approaching the end of the group stage but the teams came into this Qualifier as equals after both took 12 points from the group stage. MI Emirates and Gulf Giants emerged as the top teams in the league stage. MI Emirates had a strong start but struggled after losing Nicholas Pooran and Fazalhaq Farooqi. Despite two consecutive losses, they secured a spot in Qualifier 1.
Gulf Giants, however, improved after a slow start. Winning four consecutive games, they secured a playoff spot. The winner of Qualifier 1 advances to the final, while the loser faces the winner of the Eliminator match.
- Gulf Giants' chance of winning: 55%
- MI Emirates’ chance of winning: 45%
MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants Betting Tips
Gulf Giants to score over 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
The Gulf Giants have a strong batting unit. Their openers did a very good job in the initial games but lost track in the games after that. The team posted the scores of 61, 48, 6, 4, 2, 5, 9 & 11 runs before their first dismissal in eight games. Jamie Smith and James Vince opened for the team initially. Jordan Cox replaced Jamie Smith in the opening position and has played alongside James Vince since the last two games. The duo, together, posted the scores of 44 & 103 runs for their opening partnership in the last two games. Vince and Cox average at 29.80 & 23.55. The duo looked in good form and will be hoping to continue their form in their next game. In their last meeting this season, Gulf Giants scored 44 runs before losing out on their first wicket.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most sixes: MI Emirates
Most fours: Gulf Giants
Highest opening partnership: Gulf Giants
MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants Toss Prediction
The pitches of the Dubai International Stadium are surprisingly not batter-friendly, with the average T20 score being around 150-160. The boundaries too aren’t the smallest here. The pace support provided by this pitch makes it much more difficult to score big runs. But history has shown that if the side batting first gets to a big score, the sides chasing usually capitulate under pressure. The skipper will be looking to bat first here.
Weather Report
Although there was some rain across the UAE on Sunday, it should all have cleared up ahead of this game on Tuesday. There could be the odd cloud earlier in the day but by the evening you can expect clear skies with the temperature in the mid-twenties throughout.
MI Emirates Player List
Andrew Tye, Dasun Shanaka, David Warner, Dushmantha Chameera, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Max Holden, Mohammad Mohsin, Nuwan Thushara, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Raja Akif, Roman Powell, Roelof van der Merwe, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza
MI Emirates Predicted XI:
|
Muhammad Rohid
|
Bowler
|
Muhammad Waseem
|
Batter
|
Andre Fletcher
|
Batter
|
Dwayne Bravo
|
All-rounder
|
Dan Mousley
|
Batter
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
|
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
|
Bowler
|
Jordan Thompson
|
Bowler
|
Kusal Perera
|
Batter
|
Kieron Pollard
|
Batter
|
Chris Benjamin
|
Wicket-keeper
MI Emirates Team Form
MI Emirates have lost some form since the departure of Pooran and Fazalhaq .The team will head into the Qualifier 1 after two back to back defeats.
Gulf Giants Player List
Aayan Afzal Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Dominic Drakes, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, James Vince, Jamie Smith, Jordan Cox, Karim Janat, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Rehan Ahmed, Richard Gleeson, Sanchit Sharma, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shimon Hetmyer
Gulf Giants Predicted XI:
|
Aayan Afzal Khan
|
Bowler
|
James Vince (c)
|
Batter
|
Jordan Cox
|
Batter
|
Chris Lynn
|
Batter
|
Jamie Overton
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Jordan
|
Bowler
|
Zuhaib Zubair
|
All-rounder
|
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Blessing Muzarabani
|
Bowler
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Jamie Smith
|
Wicket-keeper
Gulf Giants Team Form
The Giants have peaked at the right moment in ILT20 2024. The team has picked wins in their last four games.
MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants Head-to-Head Record
Gulf Giants lead the tally by 2-1 in the three meetings with MI Emirates in the format. The same trend should follow in the next game as well.
- Gulf Giants Won: 2
- MI Emirates Won: 1
- No Result/ Abandoned: 1
MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants Betting Odds
In this season's matchups, Emirates and Giants stand at 1-1. Emirates claimed victory in their first encounter, defending a target of 180 by 18 runs in Abu Dhabi. However, last week in Dubai, the Giants secured a thrilling win by five runs, restricting Emirates to 153/7 after posting 158/7 in the first innings, thanks to a remarkable effort by Jordan Thompson in the final over.
MI Emirates are facing a shortage of backup options, particularly due to the absence of key players Nicholas Pooran and Fazalhaq Farooqi. Kusal Perera made an impact in the last game and is likely to return to the starting XI, with Rayudu playing a role as an impact player.
Meanwhile, the Giants enter the Qualifier with momentum, having won four consecutive games. It's probable they will stick with the same lineup that brought them success in their recent league matches.
MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants
T20i
Dubai International Stadium, null
MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants Top Batters
James Vince to be the top batter for Gulf Giants
James Vince has regained the lost form when it matters the most. Vince scored a crucial fifty in the last game vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. Against MI Emirates, he scored 59. He is the leading run scorer of the tournament with 298 runs and averages at 29.80.
Kusal Perera to be the top batter for MI Emirates
Kusal Perera has been top notch as well. The Sri Lankan batter has consistently done well for the team in the tournament, scoring 277 runs in just eight games at an average of 34.37. Runs from Perera are a must for MI. He scored 34 runs against GG in his last meeting with them.
MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants Top Bowlers
Chris Jordan to be the top bowler for Gulf Giants
Jordan has been magnificent. Against Knight Riders, Jordan bowled a four run 19th over that turned the game in favour of Giants. Overall, he picked 2 wickets for 22 runs. This season, Jordan has taken 11 wickets in nine games.
Waqar Salamkheil to be the top bowler for MI Emirates
Waqar Salamkheil, the left arm spinner has troubled the best batters with his mystery spin and will hold the key for MI Emirates in the bowling department
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Gulf Giants
- MI Emirates to win the match @ 1.97 (Parimatch)
- Gulf Giants to win the match @ 1.83 (Parimatch)
Parimatch