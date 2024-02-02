EMI (MI Emirates) vs SHAW (Sharjah Warriors) Match Prediction
EMI
59%
Chance of Winning
SHAW
41%
T20i
Zayed Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- In their last three meetings, MI Emirates lead the tally by 3-0.
- MI Emirates are placed at the top of the table whereas Sharjah Warriors at the 2nd position.
MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors Chance of Winning
Sharjah Warriors finished at the bottom half of the points table last year. They also failed to make it to the play-offs. They started their campaign with a loss but returned to win their next game against Dubai Capitals. The team is placed 4th in the points table this season with 2 points. They also have a net run rate of -0.496.
On the other hand, MI Emirates finished above Sharjah Warriors in the table standings last year. They had five wins and four losses last year. This season started on a cold note with a loss in the first game. However, the team made a statement with two back-to-back wins in the competition. With that, they occupy the top spot in the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of 1.582.
- MI Emirates' chance of winning: 59%
- Sharjah Warriors’ chance of winning: 41%
MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors Betting Tips
MI Emirates to score higher than 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @Parimatch)
Muhammad Waseem and Will Smeed opened for the team in the first two games of the competition. The duo posted the scores of 7 & 3 runs before one of them lost their wicket. The team needed a change and brought in Kusal Perera in the opening position. Together, Waseem and Perera posted 42, 0, 110 & 0 runs before the first dismissal in the next four games. The opening duo have displayed some inconsistencies but the team will be thrilled to bat at their home venue where they are aware of the surface conditions well. That said, the opening order looks in form and will be expected to bat well against the weak bowling front of the Vipers. Waseem and Perera average at 51.00 & 29.50 respectively in the current competition. That said, MI Emirates look well adjusted to the competition and will establish a strong opening partnership in the next game against Sharjah Warriors.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most sixes: MI Emirates
Most fours: MI Emirates
Highest opening partnership: Sharjah Warriors
MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors Toss Prediction
This match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed cricket stadium in Abu Dhabi. Of the 4 matches held here so far, 3 have been won by teams chasing. The trend this season is electing to field after winning the coin toss. The chasing team has gone on to win nine out of thirteen matches this season, so don’t be surprised if the team winning the toss decides to put the opposition in to have a bat first.
Weather Report
The forecast remains clear so we should have a complete game with no interruption.
MI Emirates Player List
Akeal Hosein, Ambati Rayudu, Andre Fletcher, Corey Anderson, Daniel Mousley, Dwayne Bravo, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jordan Thompson, Kieron Pollard, Kusal Perera, McKenny Clarke, Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran (c), Nosthush Kenjige, Odean Smith, Trent Boult, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Waqar Salamkheil, Will Smeed, Zahoor Khan
MI Emirates Predicted XI:
|
Muhammad Rohid
|
Bowler
|
Tim David
|
Batter
|
Andre Fletcher
|
Batter
|
Muhammad Waseem
|
Batter
|
Dwayne Bravo
|
All-rounder
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
|
Waqar Salamkheil
|
Bowler
|
Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
Bowler
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Bowler
|
Nicholas Pooran (c)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kusal Perera
|
Batter
MI Emirates Team Form
MI Emirates were having a great campaign. However, they lost their last game against Desert Vipers by 2 wickets. They will have to do better with their batting order.
Sharjah Warriors Player List
Chris Sole, Chris Woakes, Daniel Sams, Dilshan Madushanka, James Fuller, Joe Denly, Johnson Charles, Junaid Siddique, Kusal Mendis, Lewis Gregory, Mahesh Theekshana, Mark Deyal, Mark Watt, Martin Guptill, Muhammad Jawadullah, Qais Ahmad, Sean Williams, Tom Kohler-Cadmore
Sharjah Warriors Predicted XI:
|
Martin Guptill
|
Batter
|
Daniel Sams
|
All-rounder
|
Johnson Charles
|
Batter
|
Niroshan Dickwella
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Lewis Gregory
|
Batter
|
Basil Hameed
|
Batter
|
Chris Woakes
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Jawadullah
|
Bowler
|
Qais Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
Bowler
|
Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c)
|
Batter
Sharjah Warriors Team Form
Sharjah Warriors will come confidently after a win in their last outing. Their bowlers were impressive in the last game, bundling out DC at 104 runs.
MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors Head-to-Head Record
In the only three meetings between the sides, MI Emirates managed to win on all the occasions.
- MI Emirates Won: 3
- Sharjah Warriors Won: 0
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors Betting Odds
MI Emirates were outplayed in the last game against Desert Vipers. They batted first in the game and secured 149 runs in the game, losing 9 wickets in the process. There were no notable batting performances. Tim David was the top scorer in the team with 28 runs. The bowlers put on a brave effort but were unable to stop the Vipers, losing the game by 2 wickets. There were many impressive bowling performances. Muhammad Rohid picked 3 wickets.
On the other hand, Sharjah Warriors will be pumped after two consecutive wins in the competition. They faced the Dubai Capitals in their last outing. It was an impressive bowling outing from the side as they bundled out the entire Capitals squad at 104. Maheesh Theekshana picked 4 wickets whereas Daniel Sams picked 3. The chase was pretty easy and the team surpassed the target in the 14th over with 9 wickets remaining. Johnson Charles scored the highest, 43*, in the game.
MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors
T20i
Zayed Cricket Stadium, null
MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors Top Batters
Nicholas Pooran to be the top batter for MI Emirates
Nicholas Pooran leads his side with his bat. He has scored 198 runs in 6 games at an average of 39.60. He scored 37 runs in his last encounter with Sharjah Warriors and will be expected to score high in the next game.
Johnson Charles to be the top batter for Sharjah Warriors
Johnson Charles was fantastic with the bat in the last game. He scored 43* off 33 balls in the last game. He has 200 runs in 5 games at an average of 50.00. He will be the best batting pick in the next game.
MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors Top Bowlers
Fazalhaq Farooqi to be the top bowler for MI Emirates
Fazalhaq Farooqi is a top bowling entity in the team. He has picked 12 wickets in 6 games. He has an economy rate of 8.04 in the competition. He was able to pick 2 wickets in his last game.
Maheesh Theekshana to be the top bowler for Sharjah Warriors
Maheesh Theekshana is the top bowler from Sharjah Warriors. He picked 11 wickets in 5 games. He has an economy rate of 6.55 in the competition. He picked 4 wickets in his last game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
MI Emirates
- Sharjah Warriors to win the match @ 2.14 (Parimatch)
- MI Emirates to win the match @ 1.69 (Parimatch)
Parimatch