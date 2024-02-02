EMI (MI Emirates) vs SHAW (Sharjah Warriors) Match Prediction EMI 59 % Chance of Winning SHAW 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.802 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sharjah Warriors and MI Emirates will meet again in the 18th game of the International League T20 2024. This will be their inaugural game of this season that is going to take place at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The match will be played on January 26 and will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors Chance of Winning

Sharjah Warriors finished at the bottom half of the points table last year. They also failed to make it to the play-offs. They started their campaign with a loss but returned to win their next game against Dubai Capitals. The team is placed 4th in the points table this season with 2 points. They also have a net run rate of -0.496.

On the other hand, MI Emirates finished above Sharjah Warriors in the table standings last year. They had five wins and four losses last year. This season started on a cold note with a loss in the first game. However, the team made a statement with two back-to-back wins in the competition. With that, they occupy the top spot in the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of 1.582.

MI Emirates' chance of winning: 59%

Sharjah Warriors’ chance of winning: 41%

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MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors Betting Tips

MI Emirates to score higher than 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @Parimatch)

Muhammad Waseem and Will Smeed opened for the team in the first two games of the competition. The duo posted the scores of 7 & 3 runs before one of them lost their wicket. The team needed a change and brought in Kusal Perera in the opening position. Together, Waseem and Perera posted 42, 0, 110 & 0 runs before the first dismissal in the next four games. The opening duo have displayed some inconsistencies but the team will be thrilled to bat at their home venue where they are aware of the surface conditions well. That said, the opening order looks in form and will be expected to bat well against the weak bowling front of the Vipers. Waseem and Perera average at 51.00 & 29.50 respectively in the current competition. That said, MI Emirates look well adjusted to the competition and will establish a strong opening partnership in the next game against Sharjah Warriors.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most sixes: MI Emirates 1.62 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: MI Emirates 1.97 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Sharjah Warriors 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors Toss Prediction

This match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed cricket stadium in Abu Dhabi. Of the 4 matches held here so far, 3 have been won by teams chasing. The trend this season is electing to field after winning the coin toss. The chasing team has gone on to win nine out of thirteen matches this season, so don’t be surprised if the team winning the toss decides to put the opposition in to have a bat first.

Weather Report

The forecast remains clear so we should have a complete game with no interruption.

MI Emirates Player List

Akeal Hosein, Ambati Rayudu, Andre Fletcher, Corey Anderson, Daniel Mousley, Dwayne Bravo, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jordan Thompson, Kieron Pollard, Kusal Perera, McKenny Clarke, Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran (c), Nosthush Kenjige, Odean Smith, Trent Boult, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Waqar Salamkheil, Will Smeed, Zahoor Khan

MI Emirates Predicted XI:

Muhammad Rohid Bowler Tim David Batter Andre Fletcher Batter Muhammad Waseem Batter Dwayne Bravo All-rounder Trent Boult Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Nicholas Pooran (c) Wicket-keeper Kusal Perera Batter

MI Emirates Team Form

MI Emirates were having a great campaign. However, they lost their last game against Desert Vipers by 2 wickets. They will have to do better with their batting order.

Sharjah Warriors Player List

Chris Sole, Chris Woakes, Daniel Sams, Dilshan Madushanka, James Fuller, Joe Denly, Johnson Charles, Junaid Siddique, Kusal Mendis, Lewis Gregory, Mahesh Theekshana, Mark Deyal, Mark Watt, Martin Guptill, Muhammad Jawadullah, Qais Ahmad, Sean Williams, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Sharjah Warriors Predicted XI:

Martin Guptill Batter Daniel Sams All-rounder Johnson Charles Batter Niroshan Dickwella Wicket-keeper Lewis Gregory Batter Basil Hameed Batter Chris Woakes Bowler Mohammad Jawadullah Bowler Qais Ahmed Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c) Batter

Sharjah Warriors Team Form

Sharjah Warriors will come confidently after a win in their last outing. Their bowlers were impressive in the last game, bundling out DC at 104 runs.

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors Head-to-Head Record

In the only three meetings between the sides, MI Emirates managed to win on all the occasions.

MI Emirates Won: 3

Sharjah Warriors Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors Betting Odds

MI Emirates were outplayed in the last game against Desert Vipers. They batted first in the game and secured 149 runs in the game, losing 9 wickets in the process. There were no notable batting performances. Tim David was the top scorer in the team with 28 runs. The bowlers put on a brave effort but were unable to stop the Vipers, losing the game by 2 wickets. There were many impressive bowling performances. Muhammad Rohid picked 3 wickets.

On the other hand, Sharjah Warriors will be pumped after two consecutive wins in the competition. They faced the Dubai Capitals in their last outing. It was an impressive bowling outing from the side as they bundled out the entire Capitals squad at 104. Maheesh Theekshana picked 4 wickets whereas Daniel Sams picked 3. The chase was pretty easy and the team surpassed the target in the 14th over with 9 wickets remaining. Johnson Charles scored the highest, 43*, in the game.

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors T20i Zayed Cricket Stadium, null Mi Emirates Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Sharjah Warriors Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.087 Bet Now!

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors Top Batters

Nicholas Pooran to be the top batter for MI Emirates

Nicholas Pooran leads his side with his bat. He has scored 198 runs in 6 games at an average of 39.60. He scored 37 runs in his last encounter with Sharjah Warriors and will be expected to score high in the next game.

Johnson Charles to be the top batter for Sharjah Warriors

Johnson Charles was fantastic with the bat in the last game. He scored 43* off 33 balls in the last game. He has 200 runs in 5 games at an average of 50.00. He will be the best batting pick in the next game.

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors Top Bowlers

Fazalhaq Farooqi to be the top bowler for MI Emirates

Fazalhaq Farooqi is a top bowling entity in the team. He has picked 12 wickets in 6 games. He has an economy rate of 8.04 in the competition. He was able to pick 2 wickets in his last game.

Maheesh Theekshana to be the top bowler for Sharjah Warriors

Maheesh Theekshana is the top bowler from Sharjah Warriors. He picked 11 wickets in 5 games. He has an economy rate of 6.55 in the competition. He picked 4 wickets in his last game.