SHAW (Sharjah Warriors) vs ABU (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders) Match Prediction SHAW 41 % Chance of Winning ABU 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.615 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Match no. 23 of the International League (ILT20) 2024 will witness Sharjah Warriors and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders taking on each other on February 5th. The match will take place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday evening, with the match scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Chance Winning

The ILT20 is at the business end of the group stage but the playoffs scene is wide open with all six teams still in play. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders occupy the second place with eight points and a net run-rate of -0.401. Sharjah Warriors are reeling at the bottom of the table with six points and the worst net run-rate of -1.653.

Sharjah Warriors took a 79-run beating at the hands of Gulf Giants in their previous game on Sunday. Bowling first, their bowlers did a decent job to keep the run-rate in check with Gulf Giants making 89/4 in 12 overs. But they were all over the place at the back end as they conceded 98 in eight overs.

Chasing 188, Sharjah Warriors had a horrible start as they lost half the side for 44 runs. Tom Kohler-Cadmore struck 39 off 23 but was the fourth batter to get dismissed. Lewis Gregory later scored 30 off 19 but it wasn't enough to salvage the innings, eventually ending on 108.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are coming off a 29-run victory over Dubai Capitals in their previous game. Having been sent in to bat first, Michael Pepper struck 32 off 16 to get them off to a good start but then they lost too many wickets. After being reduced to 111/7, Andre Russell smashed 41 off 16 while David Willey added an unbeaten 26 off 18 to power the side to 183.

Defending the total, the ADKR bowling attack did an outstanding job to take control of the game by reducing Dubai Capitals to 75/7. They had some resistance from Jason Holder and Scott Kuggeleijn but eventually held them off comfortably, with David Willey, Imad Wasim and Sunil Narine bagging two wickets each.

Talking about this match, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be favourites to win considering the strengths and recent form of these two sides. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this game.

Sharjah Warriors’ chance of winning: 41%

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders's chance of winning: 59%

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Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Betting Tips

Tom Kohler-Cadmore smashed 68 off 34 recently versus Desert Vipers and struck 39 off 23 in the previous game against Gulf Giants. He has over 4500 runs in T20 cricket at 29 average and 141 strike rate. Back him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Andre Russell has smashed 192 runs in six innings in the ongoing tournament, striking at 228 while being dismissed twice. Betting on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match would be wise.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sharjah Warriors Opening Partnership Over 19.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Opening Partnership Over 19.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.82 Bet on Parimatch

Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Toss Prediction

Sharjah Cricket Stadium has short boundaries and is generally good for chasing. It has hosted 35 T20 matches since 2020, with the team batting second winning 20 of those. Abu Dhabi have won the toss thrice while Sharjah Warriors have won it on four occasions, and they have opted to chase in all those games. Expect the team to win the toss to bowl first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests it could be mostly cloudy and windy in Sharjah on Monday evening. Rain, however, shouldn't be an issue with less than a 5% chance of precipitation predicted. The temperature should range between 18 to 24 degree Celsius, with wind gusts blowing at around 48 kmph.

Sharjah Warriors Players List

Lewis Gregory, Martin Guptill, Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Joe Denly, Daniel Sams, Mark Deyal, James Fuller, Christopher Sole, Qais Ahmad, Chris Woakes, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Muhammad Jawadullah, Nilansh Keswani, Mark Watt

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Niroshan Dickwella Wicket-keeper Johnson Charles Batter Sean Williams Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c) Batter Lewis Gregory Batter Daniel Sams All-rounder James Fuller All-rounder Chris Woakes All-rounder Nilansh Keswani Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Muhammad Jawadullah Bowler

Sharjah Warriors Recent Form

Sharjah Warriors have played seven matches in the season and have won just three while losing four times. They are coming off back-to-back defeats, having lost to MI Emirates by eight wickets and to Gulf Giants by 79 runs.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List

Sunil Narine (c), Sam Hain, Laurie Evans, Joe Clarke (wk), Charith Asalanka, Brandon McMullen, Andre Russell, Ravi Bopara, David Willey, Marchant de Lange, Joshua Little, Ali Khan, Jake Lintott, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Alishan Sharafu, Adhitya Shetty, Sabir Ali, Matiullah Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Joe Clarke Batter Michael Pepper Wicketkeeper Alishan Sharafu Batter Sagar Kalyan Batter Sam Hain Batter Laurie Evans All-rounder Imad Wasim All-rounder Andre Russell All-rounder David Willey All-rounder Sunil Narine (c) All-rounder Josh Little Bowler

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Recent Form

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have played seven games in the tournament, winning four and losing three. Recently, they defeated Gulf Giants by six wickets while chasing 162. In the last game, they overcame Dubai Capitals by 29 runs after posting 183 on the board.

Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Head-to-Head Record

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Sharjah Warriors have faced each other only twice in the ILT20, with both teams winning a game each.

Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Betting Odds

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to hit most sixes @ 1.78 (Parimatch)

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have some destructive batters such as Andre Russell, Laurie Evans, Joe Clarke, Sam Hain, Michael Pepper and Imad Wasim. ADKR have struck 46 sixes in seven games compared to 37 in seven games by Sharjah Warriors.

Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders T20i Sharjah Cricket Stadium, null Sharjah Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.17 Bet Now! Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.615 Bet Now!

Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Batters

Johnson Charles to be the top batter for Sharjah Warriors





Johnson Charles has been terrific with the bat in the ongoing tournament. Opening the batting, he has scored 231 runs from six innings at an average of 38 while striking at 139. Bet on him to be the top Sharjah Warriors batter.

Michael Pepper to be the top batter for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Michael Pepper has scored 174 runs in the ongoing competition at an average of 29 while striking at 150. He has over 1400 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 27 with eight fifties. You can back him to be the top batter for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Maheesh Theekshana to be the top bowler for Sharjah Warriors

Maheesh Theekshana has been the best bowler for Sharjah Warriors in the season. The Sri Lankan spinner has taken 11 wickets in seven innings at an economy of 6.64. Theekshana has taken two four-wicket hauls in the season.

Sunil Narine to be the top bowler for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

The veteran spinner has done well in this tournament, picking seven wickets at an excellent economy of 6.37. Narine has had a great T20 career, with 532 wickets at 6.13 rpo. Bet on him to be the top bowler for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.