SHAW (Sharjah Warriors) vs DEV (Desert Vipers) Match Prediction
DEV
56%
Chance of Winning
SHAW
44%
T20i
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Johnson Charles and Martin Guptill of Sharjah Warriors are responsible for the highest partnership by wicket so far this season (1st wicket, 93 runs).
- Desert Vipers made it to the final of the ILT20 in the 2023 season but currently stand in the penultimate position with one win.
Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Chances of Winning
Sharjah Warriors encountered a humiliating defeat at the hands of MI Emirates in their previous match of the season. Despite having won the toss and gaining the advantage of choosing a strategy, they put MI Emirates to bat first. This was a disastrous decision as they allowed their opponents to score 180 runs and managed to capture seven wickets but it did not seem to deter MI Emirates in the slightest. Sharjah Warriors fumbled the bag in the following innings as they got bowled out for a meager score of 74 runs in just over 12 overs. MI Emirates won by a whopping 106 runs.
Desert Vipers, too, struggled against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their last match. They lost the toss and were relegated to batting first, and they took this opportunity to amass 154 runs for the loss of eight wickets. It was a decent total but it was not nearly enough to keep Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at bay as they completed the match in 17.2 overs, winning by six wickets with 16 balls to spare.
- Sharjah Warriors chance of winning - 44%
- Desert Vipers chance of winning - 56%
Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Betting Tips
Johnson Charles continues to lead Sharjah Warriors’ run charts with 151 runs in three innings, although he only managed to contribute a single run in their previous match. He is miles ahead of the rest of the team in terms of runs as the second highest run-getter is Martin Guptill with 59 runs. On the bowling front, Maheesh Theekshana is the top wicket-taker with seven wickets in three innings while Chris Woakes and Daniel Sams are tied with five wickets each.
Adam Hose is Desert Vipers’ top run-getter at the moment, having accumulated 92 runs in three innings with Wanindu Hasaranga trailing closely behind with 80 runs to his credit. Colin Munro, their captain, made a decent contribution in their previous encounter which brought his tally up to 78 runs in three innings. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Wanindu Hasaranga and Tymal Mills are tied with three wickets each.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Sharjah Warriors Opening Partnership Over 20.5 runs
Desert Vipers Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs
Higher Opening Partnership: Desert Vipers
Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Toss Prediction
The match is going to be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, where a total of 157 T20 matches have been hosted till date. The chasing side seems to have a major advantage at this venue as 81 matches have been won by teams batting second while 66 have been won by teams batting first. It seems highly likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to field first and avail the advantage.
Weather Report
The weather at Sharjah is projected to be partly cloudy with no possibility of precipitation. The temperature is expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius.
Sharjah Warriors Player List
Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c), Basil Hameed, Johnson Charles, Joe Denly, Mark Deyal, Niroshan Dickwella, Martin Guptill, Kusal Mendis, James Fuller, Lewis Gregory, Nilansh Keswani, Daniel Sams, Chris Woakes, Junaid Siddique, Dilshan Madushanka, Muhammad Jawadullah, Qais Ahmad, Chris Sole, Maheesh Theekshana, Mark Watt.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Martin Guptill
|
Batter
|
Johnson Charles
|
Batter
|
Tom Kohler-Cadmore (C)
|
Batter
|
Niroshan Dickwella
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Joe Denly
|
Batter
|
Lewis Gregory
|
All-rounder
|
Basil Hameed
|
Batter
|
Daniel Sams
|
Bowler
|
Chris Woakes
|
Bowler
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
Bowler
|
Muhammad Jawadullah
|
Bowler
Sharjah Warriors Team Form
Sharjah Warriors appear to be in terrible shape at the moment given how miserably they lost against MI Emirates.
Desert Vipers Player List
Colin Munro (c), Azam Khan, Dinesh Chandimal, Alex Hales, Adam Hose, Michael Jones, Rohan Mustafa, Sherfane Rutherford, Ali Naseer, Tom Curran, Bas de Leede, Shadab Khan, Aryan Lakra, Sheldon Cottrell, Karthik Meiyappan, Tymal Mills, Matheesha Pathirana, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Luke Wood, Gus Atkinson, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammad Amir.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Colin Munro (C)
|
Batter
|
Alex Hales
|
Batter
|
Adam Hose
|
Batter
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
All-rounder
|
Azam Khan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shadab Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
Batter
|
Shaheen Shah Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Aryan Lakra
|
Bowler
|
Rohan Mustafa
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Amir
|
Bowler
Desert Vipers Team Form
Desert Vipers are not in particularly great shape but it seems as though they could overcome Sharjah Warriors in the next game, especially as they put up a decent fight against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.
Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Head-to-Head
Sharjah Warriors and Desert Vipers will square off for the first time in the ILT20. No head-to-head record has been established by the teams.
Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Betting Odds
Desert Vipers to score more runs than Sharjah Warriors in the first six overs
Sharjah Warriors managed to score 47 runs by the end of six overs in their previous match against MI Emirates. However, they lost four wickets by then which made for a rocky foundation. The rest of the batting order was unable to recover from this disastrous start and collapsed rather quickly. Desert Vipers amassed 41 runs in the first six overs of their last encounter against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, but they kept their foundation steady as they only lost two wickets by the end of it. Taking these recent outcomes into account, Desert Vipers could accumulate a better score during the powerplay overs of the next match.
Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers
T20i
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, null
Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Best Batters
Johnson Charles to be Sharjah Warriors’ Best Batter
Johnson Charles, Sharjah Warriors’ opening batsman, is their top run-getter by a significant margin, having amassed 151 runs in just three innings which is inclusive of two half-centuries. He had an unfortunate outing against MI Emirates in their previous match where he got out for a duck and failed to make a contribution. However, he is expected to find his momentum and emerge as their leading batsman once again.
Colin Munro to be Desert Vipers’ Best Batter
Colin Munro, Desert Vipers’ skipper and opening batsman, has garnered 78 runs in three innings so far. He achieved his first half-century of the season against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their last match, wherein he scored exactly 50 runs from 44 deliveries. Considering his upward trajectory, he could be anticipated to remain their standout batsman.
Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Best Bowlers
Maheesh Theekshana to be Sharjah Warriors’ Best Bowler
Maheesh Theekshana is Sharjah Warriors’ leading wicket-taker with seven wickets in three innings so far. In their previous encounter against MI Emirates, he delivered four overs, conceded 31 runs and claimed one wicket, giving him an economy rate of 7.75. He could be relied upon to be their top bowler in the next match.
Wanindu Hasaranga to be Desert Vipers’ Best Bowler
Wanindu Hasaranga is tied as Desert Vipers’ top wicket-taker with three wickets in three innings. In their last encounter against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, he delivered four overs and allowed a mere 12 runs which translated to an economy rate of 3.00. He also captured two wickets in the process which makes him the top pick to be their premier bowler in the upcoming match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Desert Vipers
- Sharjah Warriors to win @ 2.18 (Parimatch)
- Desert Vipers to win @ 1.68 (Parimatch)
Parimatch