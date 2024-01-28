SHAW (Sharjah Warriors) vs DEV (Desert Vipers) Match Prediction DEV 56 % Chance of Winning SHAW 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.618 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sharjah Warriors and Desert Vipers are going to clash for the first time in the International League T20 on January 28, 2024. Their match will be hosted at Sharjah Cricket Stadium and it is scheduled to commence at 8:00 P.M IST.

Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Chances of Winning

Sharjah Warriors encountered a humiliating defeat at the hands of MI Emirates in their previous match of the season. Despite having won the toss and gaining the advantage of choosing a strategy, they put MI Emirates to bat first. This was a disastrous decision as they allowed their opponents to score 180 runs and managed to capture seven wickets but it did not seem to deter MI Emirates in the slightest. Sharjah Warriors fumbled the bag in the following innings as they got bowled out for a meager score of 74 runs in just over 12 overs. MI Emirates won by a whopping 106 runs.

Desert Vipers, too, struggled against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their last match. They lost the toss and were relegated to batting first, and they took this opportunity to amass 154 runs for the loss of eight wickets. It was a decent total but it was not nearly enough to keep Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at bay as they completed the match in 17.2 overs, winning by six wickets with 16 balls to spare.

Sharjah Warriors chance of winning - 44%

Desert Vipers chance of winning - 56%

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Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Betting Tips

Johnson Charles continues to lead Sharjah Warriors’ run charts with 151 runs in three innings, although he only managed to contribute a single run in their previous match. He is miles ahead of the rest of the team in terms of runs as the second highest run-getter is Martin Guptill with 59 runs. On the bowling front, Maheesh Theekshana is the top wicket-taker with seven wickets in three innings while Chris Woakes and Daniel Sams are tied with five wickets each.

Adam Hose is Desert Vipers’ top run-getter at the moment, having accumulated 92 runs in three innings with Wanindu Hasaranga trailing closely behind with 80 runs to his credit. Colin Munro, their captain, made a decent contribution in their previous encounter which brought his tally up to 78 runs in three innings. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Wanindu Hasaranga and Tymal Mills are tied with three wickets each.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sharjah Warriors Opening Partnership Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Desert Vipers Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Desert Vipers 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Toss Prediction

The match is going to be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, where a total of 157 T20 matches have been hosted till date. The chasing side seems to have a major advantage at this venue as 81 matches have been won by teams batting second while 66 have been won by teams batting first. It seems highly likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to field first and avail the advantage.

Weather Report

The weather at Sharjah is projected to be partly cloudy with no possibility of precipitation. The temperature is expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

Sharjah Warriors Player List

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c), Basil Hameed, Johnson Charles, Joe Denly, Mark Deyal, Niroshan Dickwella, Martin Guptill, Kusal Mendis, James Fuller, Lewis Gregory, Nilansh Keswani, Daniel Sams, Chris Woakes, Junaid Siddique, Dilshan Madushanka, Muhammad Jawadullah, Qais Ahmad, Chris Sole, Maheesh Theekshana, Mark Watt.

Predicted Playing XI

Martin Guptill Batter Johnson Charles Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore (C) Batter Niroshan Dickwella Wicket-keeper Joe Denly Batter Lewis Gregory All-rounder Basil Hameed Batter Daniel Sams Bowler Chris Woakes Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Muhammad Jawadullah Bowler

Sharjah Warriors Team Form

Sharjah Warriors appear to be in terrible shape at the moment given how miserably they lost against MI Emirates.

Desert Vipers Player List

Colin Munro (c), Azam Khan, Dinesh Chandimal, Alex Hales, Adam Hose, Michael Jones, Rohan Mustafa, Sherfane Rutherford, Ali Naseer, Tom Curran, Bas de Leede, Shadab Khan, Aryan Lakra, Sheldon Cottrell, Karthik Meiyappan, Tymal Mills, Matheesha Pathirana, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Luke Wood, Gus Atkinson, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammad Amir.

Predicted Playing XI

Colin Munro (C) Batter Alex Hales Batter Adam Hose Batter Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Shadab Khan All-rounder Sherfane Rutherford Batter Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Aryan Lakra Bowler Rohan Mustafa Batter Mohammad Amir Bowler

Desert Vipers Team Form

Desert Vipers are not in particularly great shape but it seems as though they could overcome Sharjah Warriors in the next game, especially as they put up a decent fight against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Head-to-Head

Sharjah Warriors and Desert Vipers will square off for the first time in the ILT20. No head-to-head record has been established by the teams.

Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Betting Odds

Desert Vipers to score more runs than Sharjah Warriors in the first six overs

Sharjah Warriors managed to score 47 runs by the end of six overs in their previous match against MI Emirates. However, they lost four wickets by then which made for a rocky foundation. The rest of the batting order was unable to recover from this disastrous start and collapsed rather quickly. Desert Vipers amassed 41 runs in the first six overs of their last encounter against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, but they kept their foundation steady as they only lost two wickets by the end of it. Taking these recent outcomes into account, Desert Vipers could accumulate a better score during the powerplay overs of the next match.

Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers T20i Sharjah Cricket Stadium, null Desert Vipers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Sharjah Warriors Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.205 Bet Now!

Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Best Batters

Johnson Charles to be Sharjah Warriors’ Best Batter

Johnson Charles, Sharjah Warriors’ opening batsman, is their top run-getter by a significant margin, having amassed 151 runs in just three innings which is inclusive of two half-centuries. He had an unfortunate outing against MI Emirates in their previous match where he got out for a duck and failed to make a contribution. However, he is expected to find his momentum and emerge as their leading batsman once again.

Colin Munro to be Desert Vipers’ Best Batter

Colin Munro, Desert Vipers’ skipper and opening batsman, has garnered 78 runs in three innings so far. He achieved his first half-century of the season against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their last match, wherein he scored exactly 50 runs from 44 deliveries. Considering his upward trajectory, he could be anticipated to remain their standout batsman.

Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Best Bowlers

Maheesh Theekshana to be Sharjah Warriors’ Best Bowler

Maheesh Theekshana is Sharjah Warriors’ leading wicket-taker with seven wickets in three innings so far. In their previous encounter against MI Emirates, he delivered four overs, conceded 31 runs and claimed one wicket, giving him an economy rate of 7.75. He could be relied upon to be their top bowler in the next match.

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Desert Vipers’ Best Bowler

Wanindu Hasaranga is tied as Desert Vipers’ top wicket-taker with three wickets in three innings. In their last encounter against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, he delivered four overs and allowed a mere 12 runs which translated to an economy rate of 3.00. He also captured two wickets in the process which makes him the top pick to be their premier bowler in the upcoming match.