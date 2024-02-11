SHAW (Sharjah Warriors) vs DEV (Desert Vipers) Match Prediction SHAW 46 % Chance of Winning DEV 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.824 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sharjah Warriors and Desert Vipers are poised to lock horns for the second time this season during the International League T20 on February 11, 2024. Their clash will be hosted at Sharjah Cricket Stadium with a scheduled start time of 8:00 P.M IST.

Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Chances of Winning

Sharjah Warriors redeemed themselves against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their previous match after having lost to them earlier this season on home soil. This time around, at Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ home ground, Sharjah Warriors won the toss and opted to field first. It turned out to be an incredible decision as their bowling unit was able to restrict Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to a total of 94 runs. With the pressure off their shoulders, Sharjah Warriors chased down the score in just 13.5 overs, having won by a seven-wicket margin with 37 balls left unused.

Desert Vipers’ last encounter against Dubai Capitals was marred with misfortune as they lost the toss and were relegated to batting first. However, during their innings, it appeared as though the odds shifted in their favor given that they went on to score 171/7. However, the Vipers’ bowling division found themselves in a bind as they were unable to defend a perfectly competitive total. By the end of 20 overs, Dubai Capitals had chased down the total with five wickets still in hand.

Sharjah Warriors chance of winning - 46%

Desert Vipers chance of winning - 54%

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Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Betting Tips

Niroshan Dickwella and Liam Livingstone did the bulk of the scoring in their previous match against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders as they accumulated 30 runs each. Joe Denly and Martin Guptill managed to score the winning runs with contributions of 18 runs and 13 runs, respectively. Adil Rashid led their bowling attack with a whopping four wickets, followed by Joe Denly who captured two wickets.

Alex Hales was, undoubtedly, Desert Vipers’ most valuable batsman, having amassed a half-century. The rest of the batting order made minor individual contributions as Phil Salt scored 26 runs, Michael Jones amassed 20 runs and Sam Curran added 17 runs to the tally. Sam Curran displayed incredible all-rounder capabilities as he emerged as their top wicket-taker with two wickets in his first innings.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sharjah Warriors Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Desert Vipers Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Desert Vipers 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Toss Prediction

The match is set to be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. In the previous five matches played here during the course of the tournament, fielding first has proven to be more advantageous as three of those matches were won by the chasing side, including the most recent encounter between Sharjah Warriors and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. Taking these results into account, it seems highly likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to field first.

Weather Report

Light rain is predicted on the day of the match with a 55% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to remain around 22 degrees Celsius.

Sharjah Warriors Player List

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c), Lewis Gregory, Basil Hameed, Johnson Charles, Joe Denly, Mark Deyal, Niroshan Dickwella, Martin Guptill, Kusal Mendis, James Fuller, Nilansh Keswani, Daniel Sams, Chris Woakes, Junaid Siddique, Dilshan Madushanka, Muhammad Jawadullah, Qais Ahmad, Chris Sole, Maheesh Theekshana, Mark Watt, Sean Williams, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid.

Predicted Playing XI

Niroshan Dickwella Wicket-keeper Tom Kohler-Cadmore (C) Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Martin Guptill Batter Joe Denly Batter Sean Williams Batter Daniel Sams All-rounder Chris Woakes Bowler James Fuller Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler

Sharjah Warriors Team Form

Sharjah Warriors ended their three-match losing streak but their form does not appear to be particularly promising due to their inconsistency and their victory over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders could be attributed to the latter’s struggle.

Desert Vipers Player List

Colin Munro (c), Azam Khan, Dinesh Chandimal, Alex Hales, Adam Hose, Michael Jones, Rohan Mustafa, Sherfane Rutherford, Ali Naseer, Tom Curran, Bas de Leede, Shadab Khan, Aryan Lakra, Sheldon Cottrell, Karthik Meiyappan, Tymal Mills, Matheesha Pathirana, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Luke Wood, Gus Atkinson, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammad Amir, Phil Salt, Dan Lawrence, Sam Curran, Nathan Sowter.

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Wicket-keeper Alex Hales Batter Dan Lawrence All-rounder Colin Munro (C) Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Adam Hose Batter Michael Jones Batter Ali Naseer Bowler Rohan Mustafa Batter Mohammad Amir Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler

Desert Vipers Team Form

Desert Vipers managed to post a highly competitive total against Dubai Capitals but did not seem to have luck on their side.

Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Head-to-Head

Sharjah Warriors and Desert Vipers met for the first time earlier this season, wherein the former won by seven runs.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Sharjah Warriors - 1

Desert Vipers - 0

Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Betting Odds

Desert Vipers to have a better opening partnership than Sharjah Warriors @ 1.71 (Parimatch)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Niroshan Dickwella, Sharjah Warriors’ opening duo, failed to achieve a competitive opening stand against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders as the skipper’s wicket was taken in just 1.1 overs and he was dismissed after having scored a single run. Desert Vipers’ openers performed significantly better against Dubai Capitals, considering Phil Salt and Alex Hales added 66 runs to the first wicket in just 4.2 overs, at which point the former’s wicket fell for 26 runs. Desert Vipers could be anticipated to outperform Sharjah Warriors in terms of first wicket partnership.

Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers T20i Sharjah Cricket Stadium, null Sharjah Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.06 Bet Now! Desert Vipers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.824 Bet Now!

Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Best Batters

Niroshan Dickwella to be Sharjah Warriors’ Best Batter

Niroshan Dickwella, Sharjah Warriors’ opener and wicket-keeper batsman, has amassed 126 runs in the series so far in nine innings. In their previous encounter against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, he was tied as their top run scorer with 30 runs off 29 deliveries. Considering this recent outcome, he could be expected to emerge as their top batsman.

Alex Hales to be Desert Vipers’ Best Batter

Alex Hales, Desert Vipers’ opening batsman, leads the team’s run charts with 261 runs in nine innings. In their last match versus Dubai Capitals, he achieved his second half-century of the season, having scored 66 runs off 37 balls, giving him a strike rate of 178.37. Taking his consistency into account, he could be anticipated to remain their standout batsman.

Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Best Bowlers

Adil Rashid to be Sharjah Warriors’ Best Bowler

Adil Rashid delivered a remarkable spell against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their previous match. In four overs, he conceded a mere 12 runs and bowled a maiden, resulting in an economy rate of 3.00. He also managed to capture four wickets in the process. He could be relied upon to be their premier bowler once again.

Sam Curran to be Desert Vipers’ Best Bowler

Sam Curran participated in his first innings of the tournament and emerged as the team’s leading wicket-taker. During his spell against Dubai Capitals, he delivered four overs and allowed 39 runs, translating to an economy rate of 9.75. However, he captured two wickets during the innings. There is a good possibility he could continue as their top bowler.