SHAW (Sharjah Warriors) vs DUB (Dubai Capitals) Match Prediction SHAW 45 % Chance of Winning DUB 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.526 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sharjah Warriors and Dubai Capitals lockhorns in match 14 of International League T20 on Monday, 29th January 2024. The match is slated to be played at Sharjah International Cricket Stadium, Sharjah and the scheduled start time is 8:00 PM IST.

Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning

Sharjah Warriors emerged victorious by a nail-biting seven runs over the Desert Vipers last night. Batting first, they faced an early slump, losing both openers with single-digit scores. However, Martin Guptill (39 runs) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (68 runs) stitched a crucial 101-run partnership, laying the foundation for a promising total. Unfortunately, the Warriors couldn't capitalise fully, losing wickets at regular intervals. Despite this, Joe Denly's late flourish of 22 runs pushed the score to a respectable 174/7. Chris Woakes (2/26) and Daniel Sams (2/29) spearheaded the Warriors bowling attack, restricting Desert Vipers to 167/7.

The Dubai Capitals suffered a narrow three-wicket defeat to the Gulf Giants last Friday in a close encounter. Opting to bat first, the Capitals struggled on a two-paced surface. Sikandar Raza, however, showed his class with the bat, scoring 47 runs in 36 balls and propelling the Capitals' score past 100. Jason Holder then contributed valuable runs in the death overs, helping the Capitals reach 132/7. Despite a lacklustre performance with the bat, the Dubai Capitals put up a spirited fight in the second innings. Roelof van der Merwe spearheaded the bowling attack with a three-wicket haul, ably supported by Sikandar Raza's two wickets. The Giants ultimately chased down the target in 18.4 overs.

Sharjah Warriors chance of winning: 45%

Dubai Capitals chance of winning: 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals Betting Tips

Tom Kohler Cadmore to score over 22.5 runs @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Tom Kohler Cadmore scored 68 runs in the last match against Desert Vipers. After a poor start to the competition Kohler Cadmore returned to form with a match winning half century. We believe he is the best batsman to bet on to score over 22.5 runs against the Dubai Capitals.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sharjah Warriors Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Dubai Capitals Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Dubai Capitals 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals Toss Prediction

Though the Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch favours batsmen with its short square boundaries, the last two games saw surprisingly moderate scores, indicating the two paced nature of the surface and the difficulty in run-scoring. Interestingly, in the four 2024 ILT20 matches played here, the team batting first won three times, while the team batting second managed only one victory and the average first innings score is 171 runs. We predict that the team winning the toss might opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The weather at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday, 29th January is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius and 55% humidity, 0% precipitation and strong wind blowing at 29 km/h. During the match, it is going to be cloudy with no chance of rain.

Sharjah Warriors Players List

Martin Guptill, Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore(c), Niroshan Dickwella(w), Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Basil Hameed, Daniel Sams, Chris Woakes, Maheesh Theekshana, Muhammad Jawadullah, Dilshan Madushanka, Qais Ahmad, Christopher Sole, Junaid Siddique, James Fuller, Nilansh Keswani, Mark Watt

Sharjah Warriors Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Johnson Charles Batsman Tom Kohler Cadmore Batsman Martin Guptil Batsman Niroshan Dickwella Wicket Keeper Lewis Gregory All-rounder Joe Denly Batsman Daniel Sams All-rounder Chris Woakes All-rounder Basil Hameed Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Muhammad Jawadullah Bowler

Sharjah Warriors Recent Form

Sharjah Warriors, having won two and lost two of their four matches played in the International League T20, currently sit fifth in the points table with four points and a net run-rate of -1.50.

Dubai Capitals Players List

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), David Warner(c), Ben Dunk, Sam Billings, Rahul Chopra, Sikandar Raza, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Roelof van der Merwe, Akif Raja, Dushmantha Chameera, Kane Richardson, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Max Holden, Paul van Meekeren, Vriitya Aravind, Haider Ali

Dubai Capitals Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role David Warner Batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket Keeper Sam Billings Batsman Ben Dunk Batsman Sikandar Raza All-rounder Rovman Powell All-rounder Rahul Chopra Batsman Jason Holder All-rounder Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Akif Raja Bowler Dushmanta Chameera Bowler

Dubai Capitals Recent Form

Dubai Capitals, having won two and lost two of their four matches played in the International League T20, currently sit second in the points table with four points and a net run-rate of +0.63.

Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals Head to Head Record

Sharjah Warriors dominated Dubai Capitals in their ILT20 clashes, winning two of their three encounters. Sharjah Warriors secured a five-wicket victory over Dubai Capitals in their most recent head-to-head encounter.

Matches Played: 3

3 Sharjah Warriors Won: 2

2 Dubai Capitals Won:1

Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals Betting Odds

Dubai Capitals to score over 62.5 runs in the first eight overs @ 1.73 (Parimatch)

Dubai Capitals on average scored 69 runs in the first eight overs in the International League T20. Their top order is firing on all-cylinders taking full advantage of the powerplay overs where bulk of the scoring is done in the first eight overs. Given their good run of form, we back Dubai Capitals to score over 62.5 runs in the first eight overs @ 1.73 (Parimatch).

Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals T20i Sharjah International Cricket Stadium, null Sharjah Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.13 Bet Now! Dubai Capitals Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.526 Bet Now!

Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals Top Batters

Johnson Charles to be the top batter for Sharjah Warriors (SW)

Johnson Charles scored six runs in his last outing against Desert Vipers. Charles has been in top notch form throughout the tournament. He has scored 157 runs in four matches in the International League T20. In the last clash against Dubai Capitals, Charles scored 93 runs in 51 balls and was the top scorer of the team. Given his recent form in the tournament, we back Johnson Charles to produce another match winning knock and be the top batter for Sharjah Warriors.

Sam Billings to be the top batter for Dubai Capitals (DC)

Sam Billings scored 10 runs in the last match against the Gulf Giants. Billings has scored 142 runs in four matches and has top scored in two matches. In his last outing against the Sharjah Warriors he scored 52 runs in 31 balls smashing one four and four sixes. We back Sam Billings to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Dubai Capitals.

Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals Top Bowlers

Chris Woakes to be the top bowler for Sharjah Warriors (SW)

Chris Woakes picked up two wickets in the last match against Desert Vipers. The right arm fast bowler has picked up seven wickets in four matches at an average of 15.14. The last time Woakes played against he finished with figures of 2/21 and was the second best bowler for the Warriors. Given his top notch bowling form, we predict Chris Woakes to be the top bowler for Sharjah Warriors.

Sikandar Raza to be the top bowler for Dubai Capitals (DC)

Sikandar RazaHe took two wickets in the last match against Gulf Giants. The pitch at Sharjah favours spinners and Raza bowled an impactful spell in his last outing at this venue.

He has picked up five wickets in four matches in the tournament. We back Sikandar Raza to come good and be the top bowler for Dubai Capitals.