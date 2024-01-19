SHAW (Sharjah Warriors) vs GUL (Gulf Giants) Match Prediction SHAW 55 % Chance of Winning GUL 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.913 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The second season of the International League T20 will begin with a clash between Sharjah Warriors and Gulf Giants. The showdown will take place on January 19, 2024 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants Chance of Winning

Following the success of the tournament, it will return this year with even more star names.

Sharjah Warriors did not have a pleasant season last year and finished at the 5th position of the table standings. They could not make the play-offs and ended up with three wins and six losses in the competition. There are many new additions to the team this year and will fancy their chances at winning their first game here.

Gulf Giants topped the points table last season with seven wins and a single loss. They eventually cruised past the knock-out games to win the title. The defending champions will look to start their season on a similar note. They have a good group of players and will be looking to win their first fixture against Sharjah Warriors.

Gulf Giants' chance of winning: 45%

Sharjah Warriors’ chance of winning: 55%

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Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants Betting Tips

Tom Kohler Cadmore to score high

Following the exit of Sydney Thunder from the BBL, Tom Kohler-Cadmore will feature in the International League 2024. He did not get much playtime in the BBL and averaged low in the season. However, the batter holds an experience of over 170 T20 games in his career. He had a fantastic season last year where he scored 323 runs in 9 games at an average of 40.37. He had a strike rate of over 150 in the competition. He scored 36 & 32 runs in his last two outings against Gulf Giants. That said, he is expected to score high in the next game against the Giants.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most sixes: Sharjah Warriors 1.88 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: Sharjah Warriors 1.98 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Gulf Giants 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants Toss Prediction

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, with its short boundaries, typically features a slow pitch. Despite the pitch’s sluggish nature, the proximity of the boundaries has allowed batters to amass significant runs on this ground. Therefore, the captain winning the toss might opt to chase.

Weather Report

The temperature will remain between 22-25 degree Celsius on January 19. There is no possibility of rain on game-day.

Sharjah Warriors Player List

Chris Sole, Chris Woakes, Daniel Sams, Dilshan Madushanka, James Fuller, Joe Denly, Johnson Charles, Junaid Siddique, Kusal Mendis, Lewis Gregory, Mahesh Theekshana, Mark Deyal, Mark Watt, Martin Guptill, Muhammad Jawadullah, Qais Ahmad, Sean Williams, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Sharjah Warriors Predicted XI:

Carlos Braithwaite All-rounder Dominic Drakes All-rounder James Vince Batter Jordon Cox Wicket-keeper Aayan Afzal Khan Batter Chris Jordan Bowler Jamie Smith Batter Jamie Overton Bowler Gerhard Erasmus Batter Sanchit Sharma Bowler Shimron Hetmyer Batter

Sharjah Warriors Team Form

Sharjah Warriors will come confidently in their 1st game of the season. They were the only team to beat the Gulf Giants last year and will be looking to start things on a positive note.

Gulf Giants Player List

Aayan Afzal Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Dominic Drakes, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, James Vince, Jamie Smith, Jordan Cox, Karim Janat, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Rehan Ahmed, Richard Gleeson, Sanchit Sharma, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shimon Hetmyer

Gulf Giants Predicted XI:

Junaid Siddique Bowler Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Kusal Mendis Batter Martin Guptill Batter Sean Williams All-rounder Chris Woakes Bowler Daniel Sams All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Joe Denly Batter Qais Ahmed Bowler James Fuller All-rounder

Gulf Giants Team Form

The Gulf Giants won the competition last year. They have a good batting and bowling order. They will look to retain their title from the previous season.

Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants Head-to-Head Record

In the only two meetings between the sides, both sides have won a game each.

Gulf Giants Won: 1

Sharjah Warriors Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants Betting Odds

Sharjah Warriors had an unpleasant season last season. This season, they signed a lot of players. Chris Sole, Daniel Sams, Dilshan Madhushanka, James Fuller, Johnson Charles, Kusal Mendis, Lewis Gregory, Maheesh Theekshana, Mark Watt, Martin Guptill, Sean Williams and Qais Ahmed joined the forces whereas they retained a good batch of players as well.

On the other hand, the Gulf Giants may face a bit of trouble this year. They lagged behind in signings and will rely on the expertise of their retained players mostly. They acquired players like Dominic Drakes, Jordan Cox, Karim Janat and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman in the team.

In their last meeting in 2023, Sharjah Warriors went in to bat first and scored 107 runs, losing all the wickets. They had a gaping hole in their batting order. Tom Kohler-Cadmore scored the highest in the team (32). David Wiese picked 5 wickets for the Giants. It was an easy chase for the Gulf Giants and won the game by 7 wickets. Colin de Grandhomme scored 35 runs in the game for them. Sharjah Warriors will take pride in being the only team to beat the Gulf Giants in the previous season. The upcoming game will be a test for both the sides and will try to make the best of their capabilities in Sharjah.

Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants T20i Sharjah Cricket Stadium, null Sharjah Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Gulf Giants Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.804 Bet Now!

Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants Top Batters

James Vince to be the top batter for Gulf Giants

James Vince led the team last season from the front. He batted impeccably and scored 439 runs in 11 innings at an average of 48.77. He scored 27 runs against the Warriors in his last meeting against them.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore to be the top batter for Sharjah Warriors

Tom Kohler-Cadmore scored 323 runs in 9 games last year at an average of 40.37. He had a strike rate of over 150 and will be looking to lead a similar innings in his first game of the season. He scored 32 runs in his last game against the Giants.

Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants Top Bowlers

Chris Jordan to be the top bowler for Gulf Giants

Chris Jordan was one of the biggest reasons for the Giants’ title victory. He picked 20 wickets for the team. He picked 3 wickets in his last meeting against Sharjah Warriors.

Junaid Siddique to be the top bowler for Sharjah Warriors

Junaid Siddique was the top bowler for Sharjah Warriors last season. He picked 11 wickets in 10 games at an economy rate of 7.50. He picked 2 wickets in his last meeting against the Gulf Warriors.