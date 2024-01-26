SHAW (Sharjah Warriors) vs EMI (MI Emirates) Match Prediction
SHAW
41%
Chance of Winning
EMI
59%
T20i
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- In their last two meetings, MI Emirates lead the tally by 2-0.
- MI Emirates are placed at the top of the table whereas Sharjah Warriors at the 4th position.
Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates Chance of Winning
Sharjah Warriors finished at the bottom half of the points table last year. They also failed to make it to the play-offs. They started their campaign with a loss but returned to win their next game against Dubai Capitals. The team is placed 4th in the points table this season with 2 points. They also have a net run rate of -0.496.
On the other hand, MI Emirates finished above Sharjah Warriors in the table standings last year. They had five wins and four losses last year. This season started on a cold note with a loss in the first game. However, the team made a statement with two back-to-back wins in the competition. With that, they occupy the top spot in the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of 1.582.
- MI Emirates' chance of winning: 59%
- Sharjah Warriors’ chance of winning: 41%
Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates Betting Tips
MI Emirates to score over 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal
Muhammad Waseem and Will Smeed opened for the team in the first two games of the competition. The duo posted the scores of 7 & 3 runs before one of them lost their wicket. Will Smeed looked particularly out of form and scored 5 & 1 runs in the two games. However, the team made some changes and brought in Kusal Perera in the opening position. Together, Waseem and Perera posted 42 runs for the first wicket. Muhammad Waseem averages 48.00 whereas Perera scored 22 runs in his opening game of the current competition. MI Emirates posted 23 & 36 runs before their first dismissal in their two meetings last season. That said, MI Emirates look well adjusted to the competition and will establish a strong opening partnership in the next game against Sharjah Warriors.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most sixes: MI Emirates
Most fours: MI Emirates
Highest opening partnership: Sharjah Warriors
Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates Toss Prediction
Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a small ground and perhaps among the highest-scoring ones in the world when it comes to big scores in T20 cricket. The ground is small, and the outfield is lightning-fast. There isn't much for the bowlers where, and both fast bowlers and spinners have struggled so far on this track in this tournament, as there is a small margin of error for them. Most teams that have batted first at this venue have won games. The side winning the toss shouldn't have any hesitation in opting to bat first on this track.
Weather Report
The temperature will remain around 28 degree Celsius on January 26. There is no possibility of rain on game-day. It will be a warm evening in Sharjah, and we expect to see a batting-friendly wicket where fast bowlers would have a tough time.
Sharjah Warriors Player List
Chris Sole, Chris Woakes, Daniel Sams, Dilshan Madushanka, James Fuller, Joe Denly, Johnson Charles, Junaid Siddique, Kusal Mendis, Lewis Gregory, Mahesh Theekshana, Mark Deyal, Mark Watt, Martin Guptill, Muhammad Jawadullah, Qais Ahmad, Sean Williams, Tom Kohler-Cadmore
Sharjah Warriors Predicted XI:
|
Martin Guptill
|
Batter
|
Daniel Sams
|
All-rounder
|
Johnson Charles
|
Batter
|
Niroshan Dickwella
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Lewis Gregory
|
Batter
|
Basil Hameed
|
Batter
|
Chris Woakes
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Jawadullah
|
Bowler
|
Qais Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
Bowler
|
Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c)
|
Batter
Sharjah Warriors Team Form
Sharjah Warriors will come confidently in their 1st win of the season. They defeated Dubai Capitals by 5 wickets in the last game.
MI Emirates Player List
Akeal Hosein, Ambati Rayudu, Andre Fletcher, Corey Anderson, Daniel Mousley, Dwayne Bravo, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jordan Thompson, Kieron Pollard, Kusal Perera, McKenny Clarke, Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran (c), Nosthush Kenjige, Odean Smith, Trent Boult, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Waqar Salamkheil, Will Smeed, Zahoor Khan
MI Emirates Predicted XI:
|
Muhammad Rohid
|
Bowler
|
Tim David
|
Batter
|
Andre Fletcher
|
Batter
|
Muhammad Waseem
|
Batter
|
Dwayne Bravo
|
All-rounder
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
|
Waqar Salamkheil
|
Bowler
|
Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
Bowler
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Bowler
|
Nicholas Pooran (c)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kusal Perera
|
Batter
MI Emirates Team Form
The MI Emirates will be impressed with their performance in the last two games. They won their last game by 9 wickets against ADKR. Their bowlers were cut-throat and bundled out ADKR at 95 runs.
Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates Head-to-Head Record
In the only two meetings between the sides, MI Emirates managed to win on both the occasions.
- MI Emirates Won: 2
- Sharjah Warriors Won: 0
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates Betting Odds
Tom Kohler-Cadmore's side convincingly defeated the Dubai Capitals by 5 wickets in the last game. Dubai Capitals scored 170 runs in the game. Daniel Sams was the best bowler from Sharjah Warriors with 3 wickets. During the chase, SW surpassed the target and posted 171 runs with 7 balls and 5 wickets remaining. Johnson Charles was the best batter with the score of 93 runs off 51 balls. They face a tougher challenge in this game against the table toppers, and Cadmore would expect a good show from his bowlers.
On the other hand, MI Emirates will be pumped after two consecutive wins in the competition. They faced Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their last outing. ADKR batted first and bundled out for 95 runs in the game. Trent Boult and Muhammad Rohid picked 3 wickets each. It was an easy chase for MI Emirates who scored past the target with 9 wickets and almost 12 overs to spare. Nicholas Pooran was the best batter with an unbeaten score of 39 runs in the game.
Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates
T20i
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, null
Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates Top Batters
Nicholas Pooran to be the top batter for MI Emirates
Nicholas Pooran leads his side with his bat. He has scored 111 runs in 3 games at an average of 55.50. He scored an unbeaten 39 runs in his last game and will be expected to score high in the next game.
Johnson Charles to be the top batter for Sharjah Warriors
Johnson Charles was fantastic with the bat in the last game. He scored 93 off 51 balls in the last game. He has 150 runs in 2 games at an average of 75.00. He will be the best batting pick in the next game.
Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates Top Bowlers
Trent Boult to be the top bowler for MI Emirates
Trent Boult is an experienced bowler from New Zealand. He has picked a total of 7 wickets in the competition so far. He has an economy rate of 6.33 in the competition and managed to pick 3 wickets in the previous fixture.
Maheesh Theekshana to be the top bowler for Sharjah Warriors
Maheesh Theekshana is the top bowler from Sharjah Warriors. He picked 6 wickets in 2 games. He has an economy rate of 5.87 in the competition.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
MI Emirates
- Sharjah Warriors to win the match @ 2.14 (Parimatch)
- MI Emirates to win the match @ 1.69 (Parimatch)
Parimatch