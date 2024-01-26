SHAW (Sharjah Warriors) vs EMI (MI Emirates) Match Prediction SHAW 41 % Chance of Winning EMI 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.614 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sharjah Warriors and MI Emirates will clash in the 9th game of the International League T20 2024. This will be their inaugural game of this season that is going to take place in Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The match will be played on January 26 and will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates Chance of Winning

Sharjah Warriors finished at the bottom half of the points table last year. They also failed to make it to the play-offs. They started their campaign with a loss but returned to win their next game against Dubai Capitals. The team is placed 4th in the points table this season with 2 points. They also have a net run rate of -0.496.

On the other hand, MI Emirates finished above Sharjah Warriors in the table standings last year. They had five wins and four losses last year. This season started on a cold note with a loss in the first game. However, the team made a statement with two back-to-back wins in the competition. With that, they occupy the top spot in the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of 1.582.

MI Emirates' chance of winning: 59%

Sharjah Warriors’ chance of winning: 41%

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Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates Betting Tips

MI Emirates to score over 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal

Muhammad Waseem and Will Smeed opened for the team in the first two games of the competition. The duo posted the scores of 7 & 3 runs before one of them lost their wicket. Will Smeed looked particularly out of form and scored 5 & 1 runs in the two games. However, the team made some changes and brought in Kusal Perera in the opening position. Together, Waseem and Perera posted 42 runs for the first wicket. Muhammad Waseem averages 48.00 whereas Perera scored 22 runs in his opening game of the current competition. MI Emirates posted 23 & 36 runs before their first dismissal in their two meetings last season. That said, MI Emirates look well adjusted to the competition and will establish a strong opening partnership in the next game against Sharjah Warriors.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most sixes: MI Emirates 1.70 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: MI Emirates 1.92 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Sharjah Warriors 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates Toss Prediction

Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a small ground and perhaps among the highest-scoring ones in the world when it comes to big scores in T20 cricket. The ground is small, and the outfield is lightning-fast. There isn't much for the bowlers where, and both fast bowlers and spinners have struggled so far on this track in this tournament, as there is a small margin of error for them. Most teams that have batted first at this venue have won games. The side winning the toss shouldn't have any hesitation in opting to bat first on this track.

Weather Report

The temperature will remain around 28 degree Celsius on January 26. There is no possibility of rain on game-day. It will be a warm evening in Sharjah, and we expect to see a batting-friendly wicket where fast bowlers would have a tough time.

Sharjah Warriors Player List

Chris Sole, Chris Woakes, Daniel Sams, Dilshan Madushanka, James Fuller, Joe Denly, Johnson Charles, Junaid Siddique, Kusal Mendis, Lewis Gregory, Mahesh Theekshana, Mark Deyal, Mark Watt, Martin Guptill, Muhammad Jawadullah, Qais Ahmad, Sean Williams, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Sharjah Warriors Predicted XI:

Martin Guptill Batter Daniel Sams All-rounder Johnson Charles Batter Niroshan Dickwella Wicket-keeper Lewis Gregory Batter Basil Hameed Batter Chris Woakes Bowler Mohammad Jawadullah Bowler Qais Ahmed Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c) Batter

Sharjah Warriors Team Form

Sharjah Warriors will come confidently in their 1st win of the season. They defeated Dubai Capitals by 5 wickets in the last game.

MI Emirates Player List

Akeal Hosein, Ambati Rayudu, Andre Fletcher, Corey Anderson, Daniel Mousley, Dwayne Bravo, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jordan Thompson, Kieron Pollard, Kusal Perera, McKenny Clarke, Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran (c), Nosthush Kenjige, Odean Smith, Trent Boult, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Waqar Salamkheil, Will Smeed, Zahoor Khan

MI Emirates Predicted XI:

Muhammad Rohid Bowler Tim David Batter Andre Fletcher Batter Muhammad Waseem Batter Dwayne Bravo All-rounder Trent Boult Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Nicholas Pooran (c) Wicket-keeper Kusal Perera Batter

MI Emirates Team Form

The MI Emirates will be impressed with their performance in the last two games. They won their last game by 9 wickets against ADKR. Their bowlers were cut-throat and bundled out ADKR at 95 runs.

Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates Head-to-Head Record

In the only two meetings between the sides, MI Emirates managed to win on both the occasions.

MI Emirates Won: 2

Sharjah Warriors Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates Betting Odds

Tom Kohler-Cadmore's side convincingly defeated the Dubai Capitals by 5 wickets in the last game. Dubai Capitals scored 170 runs in the game. Daniel Sams was the best bowler from Sharjah Warriors with 3 wickets. During the chase, SW surpassed the target and posted 171 runs with 7 balls and 5 wickets remaining. Johnson Charles was the best batter with the score of 93 runs off 51 balls. They face a tougher challenge in this game against the table toppers, and Cadmore would expect a good show from his bowlers.

On the other hand, MI Emirates will be pumped after two consecutive wins in the competition. They faced Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their last outing. ADKR batted first and bundled out for 95 runs in the game. Trent Boult and Muhammad Rohid picked 3 wickets each. It was an easy chase for MI Emirates who scored past the target with 9 wickets and almost 12 overs to spare. Nicholas Pooran was the best batter with an unbeaten score of 39 runs in the game.

Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates T20i Sharjah Cricket Stadium, null Sharjah Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.14 Bet Now! Mi Emirates Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.614 Bet Now!

Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates Top Batters

Nicholas Pooran to be the top batter for MI Emirates

Nicholas Pooran leads his side with his bat. He has scored 111 runs in 3 games at an average of 55.50. He scored an unbeaten 39 runs in his last game and will be expected to score high in the next game.

Johnson Charles to be the top batter for Sharjah Warriors

Johnson Charles was fantastic with the bat in the last game. He scored 93 off 51 balls in the last game. He has 150 runs in 2 games at an average of 75.00. He will be the best batting pick in the next game.

Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates Top Bowlers

Trent Boult to be the top bowler for MI Emirates

Trent Boult is an experienced bowler from New Zealand. He has picked a total of 7 wickets in the competition so far. He has an economy rate of 6.33 in the competition and managed to pick 3 wickets in the previous fixture.

Maheesh Theekshana to be the top bowler for Sharjah Warriors

Maheesh Theekshana is the top bowler from Sharjah Warriors. He picked 6 wickets in 2 games. He has an economy rate of 5.87 in the competition.