India U19 vs Japan U19 Match Prediction IND 99 % Chance of Winning JPN 1 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.004 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India U19 take on Japan U19 in the eighth game of the 2024 U19 Asia Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 02 at 10:30 AM IST.

India U19 vs Japan U19 Chance of Winning

India U19 have been sensational in this format as they head into this tournament as one of the favourites to go all the way. India did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost the opening game against Pakistan U19 who were the better side on the day. Pakistan U19 won the game by 43 runs.

Much like their opponents, Japan U19 lost the opening game against the host UAE U19. UAE U19 dominated the game as Japan conceded 325 runs and were bowled out for 52 as they lost the match by 273 runs. As per our calculations, India U19 are favourites in the upcoming game.

India U19 ’ chances of winning - 99%

Japan U19’ chances of winning - 1%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

India U19 vs Japan U19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Expectations were sky high for Vaibhav Suryavanshi to make a difference but he struggled against Pakistan U19 in the last game. In the last two games he has scored 13 and 1 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Hugo Kelly has struggled for consistency in this calendar year. In the last three matches Kelly has scored 8, 1 and 1 which clearly showcases his struggles. We believe Kelly would struggle to score in the upcoming game.

India U19 vs Japan U19 Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batted first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

India U19 News & Player List

India U19 Player List

Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Andre Siddarth C, Mohamed Amaan (c), Harvansh Singh (wk), Nikhil Kumar, Kiran Chormale, Hardik Raj, Mohamed Enaan, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Pant, KP Karthikeya, Chetan Sharma, Anurag Kawade

Predicted Playing XI

Ayush Mhatre Batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi Batter Andre Siddarth C Batter Mohamed Amaan All-rounder Harvansh Singh Wicket-keeper Nikhil Kumar Batter Kiran Chormale All-rounder Hardik Raj All-rounder Mohamed Enaan Bowler Samarth Nagaraj Bowler Yudhajit Guha Bowler

India U19 Team Form

India U19 have been dominant in this format but they lost the last match against Pakistan U19 by 43 runs.

Japan U19 News & Player List

Japan U19 Player List

Nihar Parmar, Aditya Phadke, Koji Hardgrave Abe (c), Kazuma Kato-Stafford, Daniel Panckhurst (wk), Kiefer Yamamoto-Lake, Aarav Tiwari, Charles Hinze, Hugo Kelly, Timothy Moore, Kai Wall, Skyler Nakayama Cook, Yuto Yageta, Max Yonekawa Lynn

Predicted Playing XI

Aditya Phadke Batter Nihar Parmar Batter Koji Hardgrave Abe All-rounder Kazuma Kato-Stafford All-rounder Daniel Panckhurst Wicket-keeper Charles Hinze Batter Hugo Kelly All-rounder Timothy Moore All-rounder Kiefer Yamamoto-Lake Bowler Aarav Tiwari Bowler Kai Wall Bowler

Japan U19 Team Form

Japan U19's wait for their first win continues as they lost the opening game against UAE U19 by 273 runs.

India U19 vs Japan U19 Head to Head

India U19 and Japan U19 have squared off once prior to this fixture, India U19 won the game .

Head to Head

India U19 : 1

Japan U19: 0

India U19 vs Japan U19 Betting Odds

India U19 to have a better opening partnership than Japan U19

Japan U19 and India U19 go head to head in what seems like a mismatch. Both sides had disappointing outings in the last match as India U19 was beaten by their arch rivals Pakistan U19 in the opening game and Japan U19 had a game to forget as they were bowled out for 52 and eventually lost the game by 325 runs. As we have stated earlier this game is a mismatch as Japan U19 have lost all ODI games thus far and we do not expect this to change as the difference in quality is astronomical. We believe India U19 would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

India U19 vs Japan U19 Youth teams Sharjah Cricket Stadium, null India U-19 Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.00 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.01 Bet Now! Japan U-19 Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 11.7 Bet Now!

India U19 vs Japan U19 Top Batters

Md Amaan to be India U19’ top batter

The Indian batting lineup struggled in the last match against Pakistan U19. Md Amaan has been the most consistent batter for India U19 prior to this series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Koji Abe to be Japan U19’ top batter

Even though Koji Abe did not score well in the last game, we are going to back him once again as he was the second highest run scorer in the last match and we expect him to turn things around which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India U19 vs Japan U19 Top Bowlers

Mohammed Enaan to be India U19’ top bowler

Mohammed Enaan only bowled two overs in the last match and was expensive. We are going to stand by Enaan once again as he has been terrific for India U19 this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Charles Hinze to be Japan U19’ top bowler

Charles Hinze did not have a great outing against UAE U19 in the last match, regardless we are going to back him as he was brilliant for Japan U19 prior to this tournament where he bagged 24 wickets in T20i which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.