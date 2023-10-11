India vs Afghanistan Match Prediction IND 92 % Chance of Winning AFG 8 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.09 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.12 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.138 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India takes on Afghanistan in the ninth game of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 11 at 2:00 PM IST.

India vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning

India kicked off their campaign in some style as they beat five time champions Australia in Chennai. Indian bowlers overpowered Australian batsmen as Aussies were bowled out for 199. India lost three wickets in first two overs, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul put their feet down and took India over the finishing line as they eventually won the game with six wickets to spare.

On the other hand, Afghanistan had a disappointing start as they failed to show up against Bangladesh. Afghanistan got off to a decent start but Bangladesh ran through the middle order and eventually bowled Afghanistan out for mere 156 and eventually beat Afghanistan by six wickets. As per our calculation, India are firm favourites to go 2-0 in the World Cup after two games.

India’s chances of winning - 92%

Afghanistan’s chances of winning - 8%

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India vs Afghanistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Delhi wickets seems to favour batsmen as the first game at the venue so teams score 754 runs. If India bats first at the venue, we believe it would be a high scoring game and in three of the last four games, India has managed to score more boundaries than their opponents. India averages 19.8 boundaries in the last five games and have conceded 19.4 boundaries. Even though Afghanistan averages more boundaries than India, considering the fact the game is being played in Delhi, we believe India has more fire power and would score more boundaries than Afghanistan in the upcoming game.

Najibullah Zadran’s struggles seems to have continued in the World Cup. In the last game, Zadran scored five off 13 balls and in the last five games his scores are 5, 23, 17, 10 and 10. Najibullah Zadran bats in the middle order hence would have to face the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav which makes us believe his struggles would continue in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Afghanistan Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership Over 33.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: India 1.57 Bet on Parimatch

India vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction

Historically the win percentage for teams batting first or second are pretty identical at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. But since it is a day and night match, dew can have an impact in the second innings. Hence we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Virat Kohli Batter Ishan Kishan Batter KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Hardik Pandya All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Ravichandran Ashwin Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler

India Team Form

India won their opening fixture against Australia as Virat Kohli and KL Rahul steered the ship to the finishing line after losing three wickets inside the first two overs. In the last five matches India are 4-1 and haven’t lost a game against Afghanistan in ODI cricket.

Afghanistan News & Player List

Afghanistan Player List

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq

Predicted Playing XI

Ibrahim Zadran Batter Rahmat Shah Batter Hashmatullah Shahidi Batter Najibullah Zadran Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Riaz Hassan Bowler Rashid Khan All-rounder Naveen ul Haq Bowler Mujeeb ur Rahman Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan’s form has been a cause of concern as they have now lost seven games on the bounce. They opening game against Bangladesh was a one sided affair as Afghanistan was bowled out for 156 and eventually lost the game with six wickets to spare.

India vs Afghanistan Head to Head

India and Afghanistan have gone head to head in three games in ODI format. Indian are unbeaten against Afghanistan winning two of the three games. Both teams went head to head in the 2019 World Cup which was a pretty close game as India won the tie by 11 runs.

Head to Head

India: 2

Afghanistan: 0

India vs Afghanistan Betting Odds

India to outscore Afghanistan in Powerplay

India had a disappointing start to the run chase against Australia which was mainly due to the fact, India lost three batsmen for zero and were 2/3 inside first two overs which is very unlikely to happen again. Prior to the opening game, Indian managed to outscore their opponents in powerplay in four of the five games averaging 60.2 runs in the first 10 overs. On the other hand Afghanistan has struggled to do well in the powerplay. In the last five matches, Afghanistan has posted a total of 50, 58, 37, 30 and 48 averaging 44.6 runs and have conceded 54.6 runs in those games. What makes this tip even more lucrative is the fact, in four of the last five games Afghanistan has conceded more runs in the first 10 overs which makes us believe India would outscore Afghanistan in powerplay in the upcoming game and you should use this opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

India vs Afghanistan Odi Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.09 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.12 Bet Now! Afghanistan Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 6.19 Bet Now!

India vs Afghanistan Top Team Batters

Virat Kohli to be India’s top batter

When it comes to Virat Kohli it seems as if form doesn’t have much of an impact as he showcased his class once again. Kohli scored a brilliant 85 and took India over the line in what seems like a tricky game against Australia which is why we are going to pick Kohli as our top pick for the upcoming game.

Ibrahim Zadran to be Afghanistan’s top batter

Ibrahim Zadran was once again one of the better batsmen in the opening game where Afghanistan batting line-up collapsed for 156. In the last five games, Zadran has two half centuries and one century which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

India vs Afghanistan Top Team Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav to be India’s top bowler

Kuldeep Yadav continued his brilliant form against Australia as he ended up with 2/42 and along with Ravindra Jadeja was one of the key factors why Australia were restricted to 199 in the opening game. With 35 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for India this year which is why he is our top pick for the upcoming game.

Fazalhaq Farooqi to be Afghanistan’s top bowler

Fazalhaq Farooqi has been brilliant for Afghanistan in this calendar year. With 16 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Afghanistan in 2023. In the last game even though Afghanistan were defending a sub-par total, Farooqi managed to hold his own and bowled beautifully even though he only bagged one wicket in the game which is why he is our top pick for the upcoming game.