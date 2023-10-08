India vs Australia Match Prediction IND 60 % Chance of Winning AUS 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.633 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India takes on Australia in the fifth game of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 08 at 2:00 PM IST.

India vs Australia Chance of Winning

The most decorated team in this tournament takes on the favourites which probably means fireworks. When it comes to Australia in the World Cup, past stats and numbers mean nothing as they always tend to show up.

India are favourites to go all the way which shouldn’t be a surprise. In Shubhman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav, India has the top run scorer and top wicket taker in this calendar year and with stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India have all the ingredients to repeat the feat of 2011.

Regardless of current form we believe this would be an absolute thriller and it could go down to the final ball. As per our calculations, India are favourites to bag maximum points in this fixture.

India’s chances of winning - 60%

Australia’s chances of winning - 40%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

India vs Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

India have dominated games in power play prior to the World Cup. In the last five games they have managed to score 80, 66, 51, 42 and 65 averaging 60.8 runs. On the other hand Australia has managed to score 43, 42, 60, 44 and 104 averaging 58.6. What makes this tip even more interesting is the fact, India has managed to outscore their opponent in four of the last five matches which makes us believe they would outscore Australia in the upcoming game.

Australian wicket keeper batsman Alex Carey hasn't had a good 2023 thus far, This year in nine matches, Carey has averaged mere 23.12 which is pretty low considering he bats down the order. In the last five matches Carey has scored 11, 14, 2, 99 and 12. We believe Carey would struggle to score well in the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Opening Partnership Over 32.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership Over 38.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Draw Opening Partnership 41.00 Bet on Parimatch

India vs Australia Match Toss Prediction

Historically Chennai has favoured the team batting first, In 23 games, the team batting first has a 60% win record. In the last five games, on four occasions the team batting first has won the game. Looking at these stats, we believe both teams would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 50% chances of disruptions we believe rain could delay the game but we don’t believe it would impact the number of overs to be bowled. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Virat Kohli Batter Ishan Kishan Batter KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Hardik Pandya All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Ravichandran Ashwin Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler

India Team Form

India have had a great 2023, they started off with a comfortable series win against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. Prior to the World Cup they won the Asia Cup which was hosted by Sri Lanka and won a three game series against Australia 2-1.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Mitch Marsh Batter Steve Smith Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Alex Carey Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Cameron Green All-rounder Pat Cummins All-rounder Adam Zampa All-rounder Josh Hazlewood Bowler Mitchell Starc Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia haven’t had a great 2023 as they have a losing record of 5-6 heading into the World Cup. Australia played a five game series against South Africa where they squandered a 2-0 lead and eventually lost the series 2-3. In the last few games they went head to head in a three game series against India where they lost the first two games and eventually lost the series 1-2.

India vs Australia Head to Head

Historically Australia has dominated this fixture, In 149 matches, Australia are 83-56 and in World Cups, Australia has won eight of the 12 matches thus far. Both teams went head to head in a three game series prior to the World Cup, India won the series 2-1.

Head to Head

India: 56

Australia: 83

India vs Australia Betting Odds

India to have a better opening partnership than Australia

India will be heading into this game without Shubhman Gill, even though there is enough talent at the top to cause serious problems, we believe Gill would be a big miss at the top as he was the top run scorer in the world this year. Indian openers have been consistent this year as have registered opening stand of 16, 142, 51*, 2 and 80 but Shubhman Gill has been the main reason for those good starts. With Ishan Kishan about to step up in Gill's absence and presence of ever reliable Rohit Sharma who has four half centuries in last five games we believe India would continue to dominate in the initial phase of the match. Australia has struggled to get good starts in recent games leading up to the World Cup especially in India as they were dominated in two of the last three games. In the last five games, Australia has registered an opening stand of 9, 4, 34, 16 and 79 which makes us believe they would struggle in the upcoming game against India. We believe this is a very decent tip to get some quick monetary benefits.

India vs Australia Odi MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.66 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.6 Bet Now! Australia Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.212 Bet Now!

India vs Australia Top Team Batters

Virat Kohli to be India’s top batter

With the absence of Shubhman Gill, Virat Kohli’s importance has grown even further in this tournament. Kohli has scored two half centuries and a century in the last five matches and averages 55.63 in 2023 which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

David Warner to be Australia’s top batter

David Warner has been great for Australia but he has been exceptional for Australia in India. Warner averages 52.27 runs in India and has scored 52, 53 and 56 in the last three games heading into this tournament which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

India vs Australia Top Team Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav to be India’s top bowler

Kuldeep Yadav has been in superb form heading into the World Cup. With 33 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for India this year and averages 16.03 which is just staggering. With Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav is the mainstay for India in this tournament which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Adam Zampa to be Australia’s top bowler

Yes over the course of the tournament Mitchell Starc might be a better pick but for this game considering its being played in Chennai, it would be foolish to ignore spinners at this venue. Adam Zampa has been consistent in India, in 16 matches, Zampa has taken 27 wickets which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.