CSK (Chennai Super Kings) vs RR (Rajasthan Royals) Match Prediction CSK 50 % Chance of Winning RR 50 % Bet Now! Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals are in the same boat after playing three wins. With two wins each from three games, they have made sure that things are more moulded in their direction. Still, it is Chapauk, Chennai Super Kings’ fortress - where any visiting team dominance, apart from Mumbai Indians, is never a regulation. Hence, when both sides will take on each other at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on April 12, 2023 (Wednesday), 7:30 PM IST, a lot will be at stake.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Chance of Winning

Even though it is Chennai playing at home, our affiliate partner Melbet believes that both teams have an equal chance of winning the game. According to the oddsmakers of Melbet, both teams will make you 90% on the top of the betting value if they win.

CSK’s implied probability of winning 52.63 %

RR’s implied probability of winning 52.63 %

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Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Tips

There is a lot riding for Chennai in this game, but they did themselves a great favour by winning the away game against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have lost a home game, hence they will have to ramp up their standard suddenly to get an account of CSK here.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction

Teams have opted to bowl first most of the times at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in IPL since 2019 but teams batting first have won 11 matches than the teams chasing, who have won eight. The average first-innings score has been 154 while the average first-innings winning score has been around 172 in the IPL since 2019. Pacers and Spinners have taken wickets, but the latter have taken them at a better rate and have been more economical.

Weather Report

Chennai evenings are never ideal. Humidity will have its share of say, and more importantly, the breeze of Marine Beach will add a layer of cacophony to the game. But there is less than a three percent chance of rain during the match. Hence both teams should stay positive.

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Devon Conway Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Ben Stokes All-rounder Shivam Dube All-rounder Ambati Rayudu Batter Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder MS Dhoni Wicket-keeper Mitchell Santner Bowler Deepak Chahar Bowler Rajvardhan Hangargekar Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings have played three games in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League and have won two already. After losing their opening game to Gujarat Titans on March 31, the MS Dhoni-led side have beaten Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians in back-to-back games to bring a semblance of assurance to the process.

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhruv Jurel, Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Donavon Ferreira, Obed McCoy, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abdul Basith, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, KC Cariappa, Akash Vasisht, Adam Zampa, Joe Root

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Jos Buttler Batter Sanju Samson Wicketkeeper Devdutt Padikkal Batter Riyan Parag All-rounder Shimron Hetmyer Batter Jason Holder All-rounder R Ashwin All-rounder Trent Boult Bowler KM Asif Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals were the finalists in the last year’s edition, and they did that on the back of consistent batting performances from all of their heroes. So far, they have won two and lost only one game to Punjab Kings. Hence, they would have their game in their mind to breach Fortress Chepauk.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Head-To-Head

Chennai Super Kings have won 15 out of 26 games against Rajasthan Royals in IPL. Since 2018, both teams have played nine times each other, where RR won five times, and CSK won four times. At Chennai, CSK have beaten RR six times in seven matches. CSK have performed a clean sweep against RR in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2019. RR have performed a clean sweep against CSK in 2008 and 2020 (in seasons where both sides faced each other more than once).

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds

Rajasthan to score over 52.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.89

Look at it from whichever angle you want, there’s no denying the fact that Rajasthan Royals have one of the strongest top-three in T20 cricket at present, and they, on an average, in the last three years, have scored 56 runs in the first six overs, Accounting for the fact that, Rajasthan have a Royals batting order to take on any opposition, with their top three batters having an average strike rate of 156 in the powerplay, there is a great chance for us to make money here.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Best Batters

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be CSK’s best batter (Melbet)

Ruturaj Gaikwad has continued his good run in this season as he has scored two back-to-back fifties in the first two matches of this season and then scored unbeaten 40 runs against MI in the third match. He is the second-leading run-getter in the IPL 2023 and has hit 14 sixes so far in this season which is the joint-most for a batter. There’s no reason to believe that Gaikwad can’t do it again at home.

Jos Buttler to be RR’s best batter (Melbet)

Jos Buttler has been at the top of his game and started this season off on a great note with two fifties in the first three games of the tournament. He has been consistent in IPL throughout the years and is the leading run-scorer in IPL since 2022. He is the only player to score more than 1000 runs in IPL since 2022, and then you can rest assured that he will be your top performer.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Best Bowler

Ravindra Jadeja to be CSK’s best bowler

Jadeja has enjoyed bowling against Rajasthan Royals as he has taken 18 wickets against them with a bowling SR of 17.6 which is his second-best against an opponent in the IPL. Only Amit Mishra and Piyush Chawla have taken more wickets against RR than Ravindra Jadeja in the IPL. He needs two wickets to reach 200 wickets in T20s and if he takes these wickets in the upcoming match, he will become the 23rd player and the first Indian to both score 2000+ runs and take 200+ wickets in T20s. You can trust him to deliver on Wednesday.

Trent Boult to be RR’s best bowler (Melbet)

Trent Boult has been a consistent performer in the IPL since 2020 having taken 10+ wickets in each season at a good rate. He is off to a good start in this season with five wickets in three innings. In the IPL since 2020, he has been at his best in the first six overs where he has conceded runs at under seven runs an over and has taken 35 of his 59 wickets at the phase. Four of his five wickets in this season have been in the powerplay and these have been in the first over of the innings. If you won’t go for him, then what are we even doing here?