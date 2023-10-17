Jharkhand vs Puducherry Match Prediction JHA 91 % Chance of Winning PON 9 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.11 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.13 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1xbet 1.13 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Having escaped with a no result in their first game, Puducherry will face off against Jharkhand in the second game of the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The Group D match is slated to begin at 4:30 OM IST on October 17, 2023.

Jharkhand vs Puducherry Chance of Winning

While most teams started their quest for Syed Mushtaq Ali glory on Oct 16, Jharkhand are one of the few teams that will play their first game on Oct 17. They were unfortunate in the last edition of the tournament as they were placed in a very tricky group alongside Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Sikkim. To add to their problems, their first two games against Bengal and Chhattisgarh were washed out due to rain. This was followed by losses to Chandigarh and Tamil Nadu which rendered the wins against Odisha and Sikkim meaningless.

Puducherry have already surpassed their total tally of points in the first game after their match against Rajasthan was washed out without a ball being bowled. In the 2022 edition of SMAT, they found themselves in a group including giants like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Punjab. The tournament went exactly as expected with the team not registering a single win. Their closest game was one against Manipur where after restricting the Northeastern side to just 125 runs, they failed to chase down the target falling short by 3 runs. They will struggle to compete against the big dogs in their group but might pull things close in some others. The game against Jharkhand falls in the former category.

Jharkhand's chance of winning: 91%

Puducherry’ chance of winning: 9%

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Jharkhand vs Puducherry Betting Tips

Last season Puducherry’s problems started right at the top of the order where there was no assistance by the batters at the top. Against all the top sides, they failed to cross the 10 run mark every single time they played. That trend is likely to seep into this season as well and any opening partnership market at and around 15, you can punt under.

Jharkhand vs Puducherry Toss Prediction

In the last five games played in Mohali in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, thrice have a team decided to bowl first while in the other two games the toss winner decided to bat first. The results are very erratic as well but the games have usually been won by the chasing team. Expect the toss winner to go ahead and chose to field first.

Weather Report

According to Weather.com, Mohali will have a maximum temperature of 25C during the day with the temperature dropping a further 8 units at night. The bigger problem though is that there are rains expected during the game with a 34% chance of rain interrupting play.

Jharkhand Player List

Kumar Deobrat, Saurabh Tiwary, Vikash Vishal, Virat Singh (c), Anukul Roy, Vinayak Vikram, Kumar Kushagra, Pankaj Kumar (Wk), Bal Krishna, Rahul Shukla, Shahbaz Nadeem, Supriyo Chakraborty, Sushant Mishra, Vikash Singh,

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Pankaj Kumar Wicket Keeper Kumar Kushagra Batsman Virat Singh Batsman Anukul Roy All-rounder Saurabh Tiwary All-rounder Shahbaz Nadeem All-rounder Vikash Singh Bowler Bal Krishna Bowler Kumar Deobrat Bowler Supriyo Chakraborty Bowler Vinayak Vikram Bowler

Jharkhand Recent Form

Jharkhand come into this game with a record of two wins, two losses and two no results from last season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They did win their last two games on the trot and would be raring to go in the batting paradise that is Mohali.

Puducherry Players List

Damodaran Rohit (c), Yash Jadhav (wk), Arun Karthik, Paras Dogra, Fabid Ahmed, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, A Aravinddaraj, Krishna Pandey, Sagar Udeshi, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Akash Kargave, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Bhupender Chauhan

Puducherry Predicted XI:

Akash Kargave Batter Arun Karthik Wicket-keeper Parameeswaran Sivaraman Batter Paras Dogra All-rounder Damodaran Rohit All-rounder Mohit Mittan Batter Sagar Udeshi All-rounder Suboth Bhati Bowler Bharat Sharma Bowler Ankit Sharma Bowler Marimuthu Vikneshwaran Batter

Puducherry Recent Form

With seven losses in seven in the last season of the Mushtaq Ali Trophy, they are expected to struggle this season as well. Their no result against Rajasthan will ensure that they will not end the season with no points on the board though.

Jharkhand vs Puducherry Head-to-Head Record

The two teams have never competed in a T20 game in the past. The last time they faced off in a competitive game, it was in the 2023 Ranji Trophy. In that game, Jharkhand emerged victorious with all 10 wickets in hand.

Jharkhand vs Puducherry Betting Odds

Jharkhand have a far superior team as compared to Puducherry and it is not going to be a close game. In Virat Singh and Shahbaz Nadeem they have to players who can dominate proceedings on their respective sides of the game. Even though Ishan Kishan is away on international duty, they still have more than enough firepower to come up with the win against the minnows from the South. Don’t be surprised if the odds for this match are completely lopsided in Jharkhand’s favour.

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Jharkhand vs Puducherry Top Batters

Virat Singh to be the top batter for Jharkhand

If the tournament was not happening during the World Cup, Ishan Kishan would dominate this section throughout the tournament. In his absence though, we will side with Virat Singh who averaged a cool 45.5 runs in three innings last season. He will be the key for Jharkhand this season and is sure to have a good outing against Puducherry.

Parameeswaran Sivaraman to be the top batter for Puducherry

Even in as bleak of a campaign as Puducherry suffered last season, Parameeswaran Sivaraman stood out as one of the better players in the team. He contributed 170 runs with the bat at an average of 34 and will look to improve on those numbers this time around.

Jharkhand vs Puducherry Top Bowlers

Shahbaz Nadeem to be the top bowler for Jharkhand

Can we really pick anyone but him? Nadeem featured in four games last season and ended up with eight wickets to his name. What was even more impressive was the fact that he conceded just seven runs per wicket and claimed a scalp every 10.5 deliveries. Vikash Singh was the next best with just five wickets.

Bharat Bhushan Sharma to be the top bowler for Puducherry

This had to be a toss up between Bharat Sharma and Ankit Sharma. While the latter claimed six wickets last season, we have decided to go with the former for his eight wickets. In case of a tie in the wickets column, Bharat’s economy rate of 6.42 will hold you in good stead.