Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand Match Prediction JHA 68 % Chance of Winning UTT 32 % Place a bet Melbet 1.445 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.402 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1xbet 1.46 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Jharkhand will take on Uttarakhand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Group D match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh on Thursday, October 19. The match is scheduled to start from 11:00 AM IST.

Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand Chance of Winning

Jharkhand registered a four-wicket win against Puducherry in their first match and they are likely to win their second match as well against Uttarakhand. Jharkhand are side studded with quite a few known faces. To start with Saurabh Tiwary is one of the big names in the domestic circuit. Shahbaz Nadeem is one of the best spinners in India. The likes of Ankul Roy and Virat Singh are also very handy cricketers.

Uttarakhand are expected to face a very tough challenge against Jharkhand. The side has won and lost a match each so far. They have won only one of their last three matches. The more experienced Jharkhand has a better chance of beating Uttarakhand.

Jharkhand chance of winning - 68%

Uttarakhand chance of winning - 32%

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Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand Betting Tips

Big things can be expected from Virat Singh who scored 27 runs off 20 balls in his first outing against Puducherry. His innings consisted of 2 fours and a six. Overall, he has featured in 74 T20 matches and scored 2017 runs at an average of 34.77 and a strike rate of 124.73.

Uttarakhand opener Yuvraj Chaudhary scored 78 runs off 50 balls and look to carry forward the momentum. His innings consisted of six four and five sixes. The 22-year-old southpaw would aim to carry forward the momentum.

Match Prediction Best Odds Match Winner: Jharkhand 1.46 Bet on 1xBet Match Winner: Uttarakhand 2.77 Bet on Melbet

Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand Toss Prediction

Maharashtra elected to field first in the first match at this venue this season and won by eight wickets. In the second match here, Rajasthan elected to field first but lost by 29 runs. In the last match at the IS Bindra Stadium Jharkhand won by four wickets after electing to field first.

Weather Report

No chance of rain in Mohali on Thursday. With a humidity level of 55 percent the temperature will hover around 28 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 11 km/h.

Jharkhand Player List

Virat Singh (c), Shahbaz Nadeem, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Vikash Vishal, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, Supriyo Chakraborty, Vikash Singh, Rahul Shukla, Sushant Mishra, Vivek Kumar, Pankaj Kishor Kumar, Kumar Deobrat, Vinayak Vikram, Bal Krishna

Jharkhand Predicted Playing XI

Virat Singh (cap) Batter Saurabh Tiwary Batter Kumar Kushagra (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Vivek Kumar Batter Sushant Mishra Batter Anukul Roy All-rounder Supriyo Chakraborty All-rounder Vikash Singh Bowler Sushant Mishra Bowler Vikash Vishal Batter Shahbaz Nadeem Bowler

Jharkhand Recent Form

Jharkhand won their first match against Puducherry by four wickets. They have won each of their last three matches. Overall, they have faced two defeats in their last five matches.

Uttarakhand Player List

Yuvraj Chaudhary, Avneesh Sudha, Akash Madhwal (c), Kunal Chandela, Aditya Tare (wk), Swapnil Singh, Dikshanshu Negi, Akhil Rawat, Himanshu Bisht, Agrim Tiwari, Rajan Kumar, Ravinder Negi, Piyush Joshi, Abhay Negi, Mayank Mishra

Uttarakhand Playing XI

Yuvraj Chaudhary Batter Avneesh Sudha Batter Kunal Chandela Batter Aditya Tare (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Swapnil Singh All-rounder Dikshanshu Negi Batter Akhil Rawat WK-Batter Himanshu Bisht Batter Akash Madhwal (c) Bowler Agrim Tiwari Batter Rajan Kumar Bowler

Uttarakhand Form

Uttarakhand lost their first match by seven wickets before winning the second game against Maharashtra by 23 runs. The side has lost three of their last five matches.

Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have not played a single T20 game against each other.

Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand Betting Odds

Jharkhand opening partnership to be under 19.5

Jharkhand openers Saurabh Tiwary and Vivek Singh partnered for 13 runs in their first match against Puducherry. Saurabh Tiwary scored 18 off 26 and Vivek Singh scored five runs off four balls. Having already played a game at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, the two batters would aim for a better start against Uttarakhand. Vidarbha openers managed to score 18 runs together, while Maharashtra openers partnered for 22 runs against them. There is a high probability of Jharkhand openers scoring over 20 runs together.

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Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand Top Batters

Saurabh Tiwary to be the top batter for Jharkhand

Veteran batter Saurabh Tiwary is a dangerous batter and he would eye to leave a stamp on the upcoming match. He scored 18 runs off 26 balls in the first match but would look to bounce back amongst runs. His 177-match T20 career has seen him score 3372 runs at an average of 29.32 and a strike rate of 121.99. He has hit 16 fifties in the format.

Avneesh Sudha to be the top batter for Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand opener Avneesh Sudha was at his brutal best in the match against Maharashtra. He hammered 78 runs off 44 balls. The innings consisted of eight fours and four sixes. The 21-year-old has made an impressive start to his career. Sudha has played a total of 21 T20 matches and scored 466 runs at an average of 27.41 and a strike rate of 129.44.

Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand Top Bowlers

Shahbaz Ahmed to be the top bowler for Jharkhand

The veteran left-arm spinner failed to pick any wicket in his first outing but gave away just 28 runs in four overs. Big things can be expected from the big player who has featured in 145 T20 matches and picked 122 wickets at an average of 28.02. His economy in the format is an impressive 6.73.

Swapnil Singh to be the top bowler for Uttarakhand

Left-arm spinner Swapnil Singh picked two wickets for just 12 runs in two overs in his last outing. The left-arm spinner looked impressive and the experienced campaigner who has also got an experience of 70 first-class matches can cause some damage to Jharkhand batting unit. In the 71 T20 matches Swapnil has played till date, he has picked 61 wickets at a very decent average of 24.13.