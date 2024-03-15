KAN (Kandy Samp Army) vs DUB (Dubai Giants) Match Prediction KAN 45 % Chance of Winning DUB 55 % Bet Now! Kandy Samp Army and Dubai Giants are set to clash in the Legends Cricket Trophy. On March 15, 2024, they will meet at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The action is going to kick off at 7:00 P.M IST.

Kandy Samp Army vs Dubai Giants Chances of Winning

Kandy Samp Army registered their second victory of the season against New York Superstar Strikers in their previous outing where the latter elected to bat first. With a total of 153 runs on the board, Kandy Samp Army’s top and middle order chased down the target with relative ease, especially with opener Kevin O Brien stabilizing their innings. Having scored a brilliant 50-run knock, he led the team to a five-wicket victory.

Dubai Giants enter this fixture on the back of a hat trick of victories. Their last encounter versus Punjab Royals was quite well fought as they restricted the opposition to 136 runs. When it was Dubai Giants’ turn at the crease, Shaun Marsh played a sensational innings and scored 79* runs all on his own. This put immense pressure on Punjab Royals who eventually crumbled and lost by seven wickets.

Kandy Samp Army chance of winning - 45%

Dubai Giants chance of winning - 55%

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Kandy Samp Army vs Dubai Giants Betting Tips

Dubai Giants to score low before first dismissal

Dubai Giants’ achilles heel seems to be their first wicket partnership since they are unable to make any combination work. Having tested out a multitude of players as openers, they have been quite unpredictable and it is evident in their scores of 9, 27, 0 and 12 runs before their first dismissal. Without a stable top order, the team cannot be expected to secure a decent opening partnership.

Match Prediction Best Odds Kandy Samp Army Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Dubai Giants Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Kandy Samp Army 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Kandy Samp Army vs Dubai Giants Toss Prediction

The sides are scheduled to take on each other in the second session at Pallekele. During the second session at this venue, teams batting second have secured a win in four out of the five matches played. The average first innings score ranges from 150-160 in the tournament so far. Although there is no clear advantage to either of the outcomes, chasing is anticipated to have better prospects.

Weather Report

The forecast for Pallekele indicates clear skies with intermittent cloud cover and there’s no expectation of rain. Temperatures are anticipated to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

Kandy Samp Army Player List

Aaron Finch (c), Joe Burns, Upul Tharanga, Jonathan Wells, Trevon Griffith, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Kevin O Brien, Irfan Pathan, Nuwan Kulasekara, Tino Best, Chris Mpofu, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Liam Plunkett, Shabaz Nadeem, Navin Stewart, Jonathan Foo, Rahul Yadav, Jesal Karia, Rahul Shukla.

Predicted Playing XI

Aaron Finch (C) Batter Kevin O Brien Batter Navin Stewart All-rounder Jonathan Foo Batter Rahul Yadav Wicket-keeper Jesal Karia Batter Rahul Shukla All-rounder Tino Best Bowler Jon-Russ Jaggesar Bowler Chris Mpofu Bowler Shabaz Nadeem Bowler

Kandy Samp Army Team Form

Kandy Samp Army are a middling team in the standings with two wins out of three matches. They would have to be incredibly competitive to overcome the Dubai Giants in the upcoming match.

Dubai Giants Player List

Harbhajan Singh (c), Shaun Marsh, Richard Levi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Saurabh Tiwary, Solomon Mire, Jonathan Carter, Sachith Pathirana, Thisara Perera, Vernon Philander, Denesh Ramdin, Fidel Edwards, Ben Laughlin, Suranga Lakmal, Pawan Suyal, Samuel Badree, Seekkuge Prasanna.

Predicted Playing XI

Richard Levi Batter Shaun Marsh Batter Gurkeerat Singh Mann All-rounder Saurabh Tiwary Batter Thisara Perera Batter Denesh Ramdin Wicket-keeper Harbhajan Singh (C) Bowler Seekkuge Prasanna Bowler Suranga Lakmal Bowler Fidel Edwards Bowler Pawan Suyal Bowler

Dubai Giants Team Form

Dubai Giants enjoy a comfortable spot in the standings but the other teams are closing in. They have three back-to-back wins in four matches which makes them a dependable choice in the next fixture.

Kandy Samp Army vs Dubai Giants Head-to-Head

Kandy Samp Army and Dubai Giants are set to face each other for the first time in the tournament. No head-to-head record has been established between the sides.

Kandy Samp Army vs Dubai Giants Betting Odds

Kandy Samp Army to have a better opening partnership than Dubai Giants @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Dubai Giants have had lackluster opening partnerships since the beginning of the tournament. In their first four matches of the season, the opening duo have amassed 12, 0, 27 and 9 runs so far. They are highly inconsistent in their performance and it could be attributed to the fact that their openers are subject to change. Kandy Samp Army’s openers have also been rotational with Aaron Finch as their mainstay but the team’s opening stands have been much better in comparison, having scored 20, 22 and 39 runs in the first three matches. Kandy Samp Army are in a significantly better place and will be expected to establish a better first wicket partnership than Dubai Giants.

Kandy Samp Army vs Dubai Giants Best Batters

Kevin O Brien to be Kandy Samp Army’s Best Batter

Kevin O Brien stands as the top run scorer for Kandy Samp Army, having amassed 127 runs in three innings so far. He scored a half-century in their last encounter against New York Superstar Strikers where he gathered an unbeaten 50 with a strike rate of 147.06. Naturally, he is the top pick to be the team’s leading batter.

Shaun Marsh to be Dubai Giants’ Best Batter

Shaun Marsh staked his claim as the team’s leading run-getter after their previous outing against Punjab Royals where he scored 79 runs and achieved a phenomenal strike rate of 192.68. He has accumulated a total of 131 runs in three innings, making him the top choice for the upcoming game.

Kandy Samp Army vs Dubai Giants Best Bowlers

Chris Mpofu to be Kandy Samp Army’s Best Bowler

Chris Mpofu is the team’s top wicket-taker with eight wickets in three innings. He emerged as the team’s leading wicket-taker against New York Superstar Strikers in their previous game where he captured three wickets in four overs, allowing 33 runs with an economy rate of 8.20. He will be expected to be their top bowler once again.

Suranga Lakmal to be Dubai Giants’ Best Bowler

Suranga Lakmal is the leading wicket-taker for Dubai Giants with four wickets in three innings. He was tied as their top bowler against Colombo Lions in their last game, where he conceded 32 runs in three overs and claimed a single wicket which translated to an economy rate of 10.7. Although it is slightly on the expensive side, he will be expected to lead the way in their next match.