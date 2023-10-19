KAR (Karnataka) vs MAP (Madhya Pradesh) Match Prediction
KAR
73%
Chance of Winning
MAP
27%
T20
Abhimanyu Cricket Academy
Facts:
- The two teams will encounter each other for the inaugural time in this tournament.
- Last season, Karnataka won six out of seven games in the group stage.
- Kumar Kartikeya bowled a brilliant 4 over spell in the last game, picking up two wickets for 13 runs.
Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh Chance of Winning
Karnataka's inaugural match of the season versus Tamil Nadu had to be abandoned. They secured 2 points from that encounter and now occupy the 4th place in the rankings. In the previous season, they enjoyed a remarkable run, concluding at the pinnacle of their group with six victories in seven matches. Nonetheless, their journey came to an end in the quarter-finals, where they were defeated by Punjab with a margin of 9 runs.
On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh enters this fixture following a disappointing 7-wicket loss to Delhi. After winning the toss and electing to bat, Madhya Pradesh managed to muster a subpar total of 115 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Aside from Rahul Batham, who contributed 32 runs off 28 deliveries, none of the Madhya Pradesh batsmen could even surpass the 20-run mark. Kumar Kartikeya and Saransh Jain delivered impressive performances, claiming 2/13 and 1/16 wickets respectively. However, their efforts were insufficient to defend this total against a formidable Delhi team. Madhya Pradesh garnered two points from their initial match of the season and currently find themselves at the bottom of the table.
- Karnataka's chance of winning: 73%
- Madhya Pradesh’s chance of winning: 27%
Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Tips
Mayank Agarwal enjoyed a fantastic run in the Maharaja T20 Trophy this year, scoring 281 runs in 10 innings at an average of 28.10. The 32-year-old Indian batter boasts an average of 25.84 in the format. Bet on Agarwal to score over 23.5 runs in the game.
Rajat Patidar brings a wealth of experience to the table, having accumulated more than 1473 runs in 45 T20 innings with an impressive average of 36.82. In the last match, he was dismissed early, managing only 7 runs. However, we have confidence in his ability to surpass 19.5 runs in the forthcoming contest.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Match Winner: Karnataka
Match Winner: Madhya Pradesh
Match Winner: Madhya Pradesh
Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh Toss Prediction
The Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun, Uttarakhand features a well-balanced pitch. This grassy pitch is equipped with floodlights, and it tends to pose some challenges for batsmen. Spinners are expected to find favourable conditions throughout the match. In the current season, only two matches have been contested, and in both instances, the team batting second emerged as the victorious. Hence, we suggest the skipper winning the toss to field first.
Weather Report
As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun on Thursday is expected to be around 25 degree Celsius and 62% humidity, 0% precipitation and a wind blowing at 10 km/h. The weatherman predicts clear skies on Thursday.
Karnataka Player List
Mayank Agarwal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, LR Chethan, Manish Pandey (vice-captain), Abhinav Manohar, Shubhang Hegde, Sharath BR (WK), K Gowtham, Prasidh Krishna, Vidwath Kaverappa, V Koushik, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Manoj Bhandage, Pravid Dubey, Shrijith KL (WK), R Samarth.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Mayank Agarwal (c)
|
Batsman
|
Ravikumar Samarth (vc)
|
Batsman
|
Manish Pandey
|
Batsman
|
Krishnamurthy Siddharth
|
Batsman
|
Srinivas Sharath
|
Batsman and Wicket-keeper
|
Nikin Jose
|
All-rounder
|
Krishnappa Gowtham
|
All-rounder
|
Shreyas Gopal
|
Bowler
|
Ronit More
|
Bowler
|
Vasuki Koushik
|
Bowler
|
Vidwath Kaverappa
|
Bowler
Karnataka Team Form
In the ongoing season, Karnataka has participated in just a single match. Unfortunately, the encounter against Tamil Nadu had to be called off.
Madhya Pradesh Player List
Parth Sahani, Rishabh Chouhan, Rajat Patidar, Shubham Sharma (c), Sagar Solanki, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajay Rohera (Wk), Rakesh Thakur (Wk), Arshad Khan, Avesh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kartikeya, Mihir Hirwani, Rahul Batham, Saransh Jain
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Rajat Patidar
|
Batter
|
Rishabh Chouhan
|
Batter
|
Shubham Sharma (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Venkatesh Iyer
|
All-rounder
|
Kumar Kartikeya
|
All-rounder
|
Saransh Jain
|
All-rounder
|
Parth Sahani
|
All-rounder
|
Avesh Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Arshad Khan
|
Bowler
|
Rakesh Thakur
|
Batter
|
Sagar Solanki
|
All-rounder
Madhya Pradesh Recent Form
Madhya Pradesh lost to Delhi by 7 wickets in their last game. They sit at the bottom of the table with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.405 besides their name.
Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh Head-to-Head Record
The sides are yet to face each other in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Odds
Madhya Pradesh to score under 24.5 runs before their 1st dismissal
In the previous match, the opening pair of Venkatesh Iyer and Shubham Sharma managed to establish a two-run partnership for the initial wicket. Regrettably, Iyer was the first to be dismissed, contributing just two runs, while Sharma was also dismissed early with a meager 10 runs to his name. Considering these recent performances, it would be advisable to place a bet on Madhya Pradesh scoring fewer than 24.5 runs before losing their first wicket in the upcoming game.
Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh
T20
Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun
Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh Top Batters
Manish Pandey to be the top batter for Karnataka
Manish Pandey boasts a wealth of experience in T20 cricket, having featured in 273 matches throughout his career, amassing 6810 runs at an impressive average of 31.82. During the last season, Pandey delivered a stellar performance by scoring 247 runs in seven matches at a remarkable average of 61.75. Notably, he also recorded two half-centuries in his campaign. It would be a wise choice to place your bet on Pandey as the top run-scorer for Karnataka in the upcoming match.
Venkatesh Iyer to be the top batter for Madhya Pradesh
The left-handed batsman holds a strong potential to establish himself as the top run-scorer for Madhya Pradesh. In the previous season, this southpaw accumulated 257 runs in seven matches, maintaining an impressive average of 51.4 and a striking strike rate of 157.66. Iyer, who has an overall record of 2179 runs in 95 T20 matches at an average of 33.01 and a strike rate of 136.78, is determined to find his best form.
Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh Top Bowlers
Vidwath Kaverappa to be the top bowler for Karnataka
In his final match of the previous season, Vidwath Kaverappa managed to secure three wickets. Over the course of the last season, he took 18 wickets in eight matches, maintaining an outstanding average of 10.72 and an economy rate of 6.36.
Avesh Khan to be the top batter for Madhya Pradesh
The express pacer is high on confidence after winning the gold medal with the Indian team at the Asian Games 2023. The 26-year-old picked three wickets for 32 runs in the quarter-final game last season. Overall, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer has some 109 wickets in 88 T20 innings at an average of 23.73 and an economy rate of 8.26. Although he went wicketless in the last game but bowled a brilliant three over spell, conceding only 17 runs. We predict Avesh Khan to be the top batter for Madhya Pradesh in the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Karnataka
- Karnataka to win the match - 1.37 (1xBet)
- Madhya Pradesh to win the match - 3.2 (1xBet)
1xbet