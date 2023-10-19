KAR (Karnataka) vs MAP (Madhya Pradesh) Match Prediction

KAR

73%

Chance of Winning

MAP

27%

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1.355
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Dafabet

1.37
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1.37
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T20

Abhimanyu Cricket Academy

Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh will square off against each other in their upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounter. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 4:30 pm IST.

Facts:

  • The two teams will encounter each other for the inaugural time in this tournament.
  • Last season, Karnataka won six out of seven games in the group stage.
  • Kumar Kartikeya bowled a brilliant 4 over spell in the last game, picking up two wickets for 13 runs.

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Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh Chance of Winning

Karnataka's inaugural match of the season versus Tamil Nadu had to be abandoned. They secured 2 points from that encounter and now occupy the 4th place in the rankings. In the previous season, they enjoyed a remarkable run, concluding at the pinnacle of their group with six victories in seven matches. Nonetheless, their journey came to an end in the quarter-finals, where they were defeated by Punjab with a margin of 9 runs.

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh enters this fixture following a disappointing 7-wicket loss to Delhi. After winning the toss and electing to bat, Madhya Pradesh managed to muster a subpar total of 115 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Aside from Rahul Batham, who contributed 32 runs off 28 deliveries, none of the Madhya Pradesh batsmen could even surpass the 20-run mark. Kumar Kartikeya and Saransh Jain delivered impressive performances, claiming 2/13 and 1/16 wickets respectively. However, their efforts were insufficient to defend this total against a formidable Delhi team. Madhya Pradesh garnered two points from their initial match of the season and currently find themselves at the bottom of the table.

  • Karnataka's chance of winning: 73%
  • Madhya Pradesh’s chance of winning: 27%

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Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Tips

Mayank Agarwal enjoyed a fantastic run in the Maharaja T20 Trophy this year, scoring 281 runs in 10 innings at an average of 28.10. The 32-year-old Indian batter boasts an average of 25.84 in the format. Bet on Agarwal to score over 23.5 runs in the game.

Rajat Patidar brings a wealth of experience to the table, having accumulated more than 1473 runs in 45 T20 innings with an impressive average of 36.82. In the last match, he was dismissed early, managing only 7 runs. However, we have confidence in his ability to surpass 19.5 runs in the forthcoming contest.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Match Winner: Karnataka

1.37
Bet on 1xBet

Match Winner: Madhya Pradesh

3.2
Bet on Dafabet

Match Winner: Madhya Pradesh

3.17
Bet on Melbet

Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh Toss Prediction

The Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun, Uttarakhand features a well-balanced pitch. This grassy pitch is equipped with floodlights, and it tends to pose some challenges for batsmen. Spinners are expected to find favourable conditions throughout the match. In the current season, only two matches have been contested, and in both instances, the team batting second emerged as the victorious. Hence, we suggest the skipper winning the toss to field first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun on Thursday is expected to be around 25 degree Celsius and 62% humidity, 0% precipitation and a wind blowing at 10 km/h. The weatherman predicts clear skies on Thursday.

Karnataka Player List

Mayank Agarwal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, LR Chethan, Manish Pandey (vice-captain), Abhinav Manohar, Shubhang Hegde, Sharath BR (WK), K Gowtham, Prasidh Krishna, Vidwath Kaverappa, V Koushik, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Manoj Bhandage, Pravid Dubey, Shrijith KL (WK), R Samarth.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Mayank Agarwal (c)

Batsman

Ravikumar Samarth (vc)

Batsman

Manish Pandey

Batsman

Krishnamurthy Siddharth

Batsman

Srinivas Sharath

Batsman and Wicket-keeper

Nikin Jose

All-rounder

Krishnappa Gowtham

All-rounder

Shreyas Gopal

Bowler

Ronit More

Bowler

Vasuki Koushik

Bowler

Vidwath Kaverappa

Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

In the ongoing season, Karnataka has participated in just a single match. Unfortunately, the encounter against Tamil Nadu had to be called off.

Madhya Pradesh Player List

Parth Sahani, Rishabh Chouhan, Rajat Patidar, Shubham Sharma (c), Sagar Solanki, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajay Rohera (Wk), Rakesh Thakur (Wk), Arshad Khan, Avesh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kartikeya, Mihir Hirwani, Rahul Batham, Saransh Jain

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Rajat Patidar

Batter

Rishabh Chouhan

Batter

Shubham Sharma (c)

All-rounder

Venkatesh Iyer

All-rounder

Kumar Kartikeya

All-rounder

Saransh Jain

All-rounder

Parth Sahani

All-rounder

Avesh Khan

All-rounder

Arshad Khan

Bowler

Rakesh Thakur

Batter

Sagar Solanki

All-rounder

Madhya Pradesh Recent Form

Madhya Pradesh lost to Delhi by 7 wickets in their last game. They sit at the bottom of the table with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.405 besides their name.

Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh Head-to-Head Record

The sides are yet to face each other in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Odds

Madhya Pradesh to score under 24.5 runs before their 1st dismissal

In the previous match, the opening pair of Venkatesh Iyer and Shubham Sharma managed to establish a two-run partnership for the initial wicket. Regrettably, Iyer was the first to be dismissed, contributing just two runs, while Sharma was also dismissed early with a meager 10 runs to his name. Considering these recent performances, it would be advisable to place a bet on Madhya Pradesh scoring fewer than 24.5 runs before losing their first wicket in the upcoming game.

Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh

T20

Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun

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Karnataka

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1.355
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1.37
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Madhya Pradesh

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3.2
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Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh Top Batters

Manish Pandey to be the top batter for Karnataka

Manish Pandey boasts a wealth of experience in T20 cricket, having featured in 273 matches throughout his career, amassing 6810 runs at an impressive average of 31.82. During the last season, Pandey delivered a stellar performance by scoring 247 runs in seven matches at a remarkable average of 61.75. Notably, he also recorded two half-centuries in his campaign. It would be a wise choice to place your bet on Pandey as the top run-scorer for Karnataka in the upcoming match.

Venkatesh Iyer to be the top batter for Madhya Pradesh

The left-handed batsman holds a strong potential to establish himself as the top run-scorer for Madhya Pradesh. In the previous season, this southpaw accumulated 257 runs in seven matches, maintaining an impressive average of 51.4 and a striking strike rate of 157.66. Iyer, who has an overall record of 2179 runs in 95 T20 matches at an average of 33.01 and a strike rate of 136.78, is determined to find his best form.

Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh Top Bowlers

Vidwath Kaverappa to be the top bowler for Karnataka

In his final match of the previous season, Vidwath Kaverappa managed to secure three wickets. Over the course of the last season, he took 18 wickets in eight matches, maintaining an outstanding average of 10.72 and an economy rate of 6.36.

Avesh Khan to be the top batter for Madhya Pradesh

The express pacer is high on confidence after winning the gold medal with the Indian team at the Asian Games 2023. The 26-year-old picked three wickets for 32 runs in the quarter-final game last season. Overall, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer has some 109 wickets in 88 T20 innings at an average of 23.73 and an economy rate of 8.26. Although he went wicketless in the last game but bowled a brilliant three over spell, conceding only 17 runs. We predict Avesh Khan to be the top batter for Madhya Pradesh in the game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Karnataka

Karnataka are our clear favourites to win this contest against Madhya Pradesh. Karnataka had a phenomenal campaign last season, winning all but one of their group stage matches. Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, secured the second last place in their group. They also lost their last game against Delhi by 7 wickets with 4 balls to spare. Karnataka boasts a strong squad and are expected to edge past Madhya Pradesh in this contest.
  • Karnataka to win the match - 1.37 (1xBet)
  • Madhya Pradesh to win the match - 3.2 (1xBet)
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