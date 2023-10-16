KAR (Karnataka) vs TAMI (Tamil Nadu) Match Prediction KAR 54 % Chance of Winning TAMI 46 % Place a bet Melbet 1.833 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.9 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1xbet 1.833 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will clash in the first round of games in the Elite Group E of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. The game is scheduled to be played at Kasiga School Cricket Ground on October 16, 2023. The game will commence from 11:00 AM IST.

Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu Chance of Winning

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will be motivated to mark their entry with quite an intense fixture between the two.

Karnataka have won the title twice and won the tournament in 2018/19 & 2019/20 season. They were the runners-up in the 2021/2022 season where they lost the finals against Tamil Nadu. Last season, they won six games and lost a single match in their campaign. That placed them atop the points table with 24 points and only took an exit in the quarter finals. They will be motivated to win this affair to start their campaign on a positive note.

Tamil Nadu is the most successful team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, having won the title thrice since its dawn. They won the 2020/21 & 2021/22 season consecutively but had an upsetting season last year. They finished third in the Elite Group E with four wins and two losses in six games while missing out on an opportunity to make it to the play-offs.

Tamil Nadu is a more successful team in the tournament. However, Karnataka had a pretty strong campaign last year. This will make them the top contenders this season and will be match favourites for the upcoming game.

Karnataka's chance of winning: 54%

Tamil Nadu’s chance of winning: 46%

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Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu Betting Tips

Tamil Nadu to score low before 1st dismissal

Tamil Nadu had a very disappointing season in terms of their batting performance. The opening line-up of the team revolved around Hari Nishaanth, Guruswamy & Sai Sudarshan who averaged at 19.66, 8.80 & 28.33 respectively in the previous season. Tamil Nadu experimented a lot with their opening pair and could not come up with two solid names. The team posted the scores of 19, 26, 54, 17, 10 & 2 runs before their first dismissal of their last season’s campaign. Moreover, Karnataka posed an impressive bowling order and picked their first wicket at 14, 33 & 1 in their last three games. That said, Tamil Nadu are expected to face an early dismissal in the upcoming Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu head-to-head contest.

Match Prediction Best Odds Match Winner: Karnataka 1.833 Bet on Melbet Match Winner: Tamil Nadu 1.909 Bet on 1xBet

Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu Toss Prediction

The pitch at Kasiga School Cricket Ground is a balanced one. The teams will decide whether to bat or bowl based on the pitch and weather conditions on the game-day.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover between 19 to 26 degrees Celsius on the match day. There will be scattered showers on the game-day.

Karnataka Player List

Aniruddha Joshi, Shubhang Hegde, Praveen Dubey, Karun Nair, M Venkatesh, Shreyas Gopal, Rohan Kadam, BR Sharath, Shivkumar Rakshith, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Nihal Ullal, Prateek Jain, Abhimanyu Mithun, Krishnan Shrijith, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Prasidh Krishna, Ravikumar Samarth, Srinivas Sharath, Luvnith Sisodia, Ronit More, Dega Nischal, Nikin Jose, Vidyadhar Patil, Manoj Bhandage, Jagadeesha Suchith, Abhinav Manohar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Vasuki Koushik, Aditya Somanna, MB Darshan, Rohan Patil, Mayank Agarwal, Krishnappa Gowtham, LR Chethan, KC Cariappa

Karnataka Predicted XI:

Mayank Agarwal (c) Batsman Ravikumar Samarth (vc) Batsman Manish Pandey Batsman Krishnamurthy Siddharth Batsman Srinivas Sharath Batsman and Wicket-keeper Nikin Jose All-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham All-rounder Shreyas Gopal Bowler Ronit More Bowler Vasuki Koushik Bowler Vidwath Kaverappa Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

This will be the first match for Karnataka in the competition. They had a strong batting line-up last season with a balanced bowling order.

Tamil Nadu Player List

Abhishek Tanwar, P Saravana Kumar, Ragupathy Silambarasan, M Mohammed, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Dinesh Karthik, C Hari Harinishanth, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Manimaran Siddharth, Sai Sudharshan, J Kousik, V Ganga Sridhar Raju, Suresh Kumar, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Rajendran Vivek, Varun Chakravarthy, G Ajitesh, Baba Aparajith, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, H Trilog Nag, Kaushik Gandhi, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, T Natarajan, Murugan Ashwin, RS Jaganath Sinivas, R Kavin, Sanjay Yadav, Narayan Jagadeesan, Shahrukh Khan, Ajith Ram, Aswin Crist, Sonu Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Baba Indrajith, Washington Sundar

Tamil Nadu predicted playing XI:

Baba Indrajith Captain N Jagadeesan Batsman Sai Sudharsan Batsman Pradosh Paul Batsman Vijay Shankar All-rounder Baba Aparajith All-rounder Ravi Sai Kishore Bowler Aswin Crist Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler Vignesh Bowler Sai Kishore Bowler

Tamil Nadu Team Form

Tamil Nadu had a decent batting and bowling order last season. Let’s see if they can keep up this season.

Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Karnataka leads the tally by 3-2. However, Tamil Nadu won their last contest back in 2021 when they won the title as well.

Karnataka Won: 3

Tamil Nadu Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu Betting Odds

Karnataka played their last game against Punjab in the 1st quarter finals by 9 runs. After a flawless performance in the group stages, Karnataka were finally kicked out in the quarter finals. Punjab scored 225 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Karnataka scored 216 runs in 20 overs, eventually losing the game. Abhinav Manohar scored an unbeaten 62 in the game and the highest in the team.

Tamil Nadu played their last game against Chandigarh and won the game by 56 runs. Tamil Nadu scored 161 runs in the game. However, chasing the target, Chandigarh were limited to 105 after losing all their wickets. Baba Aparajith scored 67 runs for Karnataka while Varun Chakravarthy picked 3 wickets in the game. This will mark a thrilling match between the two.

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Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu Top Batters

Manish Pandey to be the top batter for Karnataka

Manish Pandey has an experience of 273 T20s in his career, scoring 6810 runs at an average of 31.82. Last season, Pandey scored 247 runs in 7 games at an average of 61.75. He even smashed two fifties in his campaign.

Baba Aparajith to be Tamil Nadu's top batter

Baba Aparajith is an aggressive batter on the field. He has an experience of 51 T20 games, scoring 1139 runs in them at an average of 28.47. Last season, he was the top scorer for Tamil Nadu where he smashed 164 runs in 5 games at an average of 41.00, including two fifties.

Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu Top Bowlers

Vidwath Kaverappa to be the top bowler for Karnataka

Vidwath Kaverappa picked 3 wickets in his last game of the previous season. He has plucked 18 wickets in 8 games last season at an average of 10.72 and an economy rate of 6.36.

Sai Kishore to be the top bowler for Tamil Nadu

Sai Kishore will be the top bowler from Tamil Nadu. Last season, he picked 8 wickets in 6 games at an impressive economy of 4.13. He featured in the Asian Games for India and picked 4 wickets in 3 games.