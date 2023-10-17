Kerala vs Services Match Prediction
KER
74%
Chance of Winning
SER
26%
T20
Bandra Kurla Complex
Facts:
- With 12 wickets, Pulkit Narang was the top wicket taker for Services in the last campaign.
- With 206 runs, Sachin Baby was the leading run scorer for Kerala in the last tournament.
Kerala vs Services Chance of Winning
Kerala had a great run in the group stage last year as they finished second on the table and qualified for the playoffs. They started their campaign with three wins in the row but things went south from that point as they lost three of the next five games. Kerala was knocked out in the pre-quarters by Saurashtra who won the game by nine runs.
Services were unlucky last year as they missed the playoff. After their loss in the opening game, they won five of the last six games and eventually missed the playoff due to NRR. This year they have started the campaign with a convincing win against Sikkim as they conceded just 95 runs in 20 overs and won the game with eight wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Kerala are favourites in the upcoming fixture.
- Kerala’s chances of winning - 74%
- Services’s chances of winning - 26%
Kerala vs Services Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Vikas Hathwala did not have a great campaign last year especially in the second half of the season. In the last five matches, Hathwala has scored 4, 1, 55, 7 and 27 averaging 18.8 runs which looks inflated due to his half century in one of the games. Both sides went head to head last year and Hathwala only managed to score seven runs in the game which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Match Winner: Kerala
Match Winner: Services
Match Winner: Services
Kerala vs Services Match Toss Prediction
There were two games played at the Bandra Kurla Complex today, the win percentage for teams batting first and bowling first is 50%. The wickets looked flat as in three innings we saw batsman bat with ease hence we believe both sides would prefer to bat first and post a big total for the other team to chase down.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.
Kerala News & Player List
Kerala Player List
Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Vishnu Vinod, Salman Nizar, Shreyas Gopal, Sijomon Joseph, Basil Thampi, Abdul Basith, Vinod Kumar, KM Asif, Jalaj Saxena, Sachin Baby, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Varun Nayanar, Pathirikattu Midhun, Vaisakh Chandran
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mohammed Azharuddeen
|
Batter
|
Rohan Kunnummal
|
Batter
|
Vishnu Vinod
|
Batter
|
Salman Nizar
|
Batter
|
Sanju Samson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Abdul Basith
|
All-rounder
|
Shreyas Gopal
|
Batter
|
Sachin Baby
|
All-rounder
|
Sijomon Joseph
|
All-rounder
|
Basil Thampi
|
Bowler
|
Vinod Kumar
|
Bowler
Kerala Team Form
Kerala had a great campaign last year as they won the first three games but even though they faltered in the next two games, Kerala qualified for the knockouts where they were beaten by Saurastra. Kerala have started off the campaign with a comfortable win against Himachal Pradesh
Services News & Player List
Services Player List
Shubham Rohilla, Rajat Paliwal, Nakul Sharma, Vineet Dhankhar, Mohit Ahlawat (c & wk), Arjun Sharma, Pulkit Narang, Mohit Rathee, Poonam Poonia, Varun Choudhary, Nitin Yadav, Lakhan Singh, Vikas Hathwala, Nitin Tanwar, Vikash Yadav
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rajat Paliwal
|
Batter
|
Shubham Rohilla
|
Batter
|
Vineet Dhankhar
|
Batter
|
Nakul Sharma
|
Batter
|
Mohit Ahlawat
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Arjun Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Pulkit Narang
|
Bowler
|
Mohit Rathee
|
All-rounder
|
Poonam Poonia
|
All-rounder
|
Varun Choudhary
|
Bowler
|
Nitin Yadav
|
Bowler
Services Team Form
Services have kick started their campaign with a stunning win against Sikkim. Services restricted Sikkim to mere 95 runs in 20 overs and eventually won the game with eight wickets to spare.
Kerala vs Services Head to Head
Kerala and Services have squared off only once prior to this fixture. Services got the better of Kerala in the game as they won by 12 runs.
Head to Head:
Kerala Win: 0
Services win: 1
Tied/NR: 0
Kerala vs Services Betting Odds
Kerala to have a better opening partnership than Services
Kerala had a great group campaign as they finished second on the table but their top order struggled especially in the second half of the season and hence could not get a great start in games that mattered the most. In the last five matches Kerala managed an opening partnership of 1, 20, 0, 34 and 20 averaging 15 runs and conceded an average of 40 runs in those matches. On the other hand, Services have done fairly well when it comes to opening stands, in the last five matches 8, 50, 2, 33 and 4 averaging 19.4 runs. What makes this tip an enticing proposition is the fact that three of the last five matches Services have managed to have a better opening stand than their opponent. On other hand in the last four of the five matches Kerala have conceded bigger opening partnerships. We believe this is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains as we believe Services would rack up a better opening stand than Kerala in the upcoming game.
Kerala vs Services
T20
Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai
Kerala vs Services Top Team Batters
Sachin Baby to be Kerala’s top batter
Sachin Baby had a great tournament last year as with 206 runs, he was the top run scorer for Kerala last year. This year, he started the campaign with a brilliant unbeaten 30 off 20 balls. We believe Sachin would have a great campaign which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Mohit Ahlawat to be Services’s top batter
Services struggled for consistency last season as they had no outstanding batsman last year. This year their skipper Mohit Ahlawat has showcased his prowess in the opening game as he scored an unbeaten 30 off 14 balls and we believe Ahlawat would have a great campaign this term which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Kerala vs Services Top Team Bowlers
KM Asif to be Kerala’s top bowler
Even though KM Asif did not have a great game in the season opener, it does not put a shadow on his performances in the last campaign. With 12 wickets, Asif was the leading wicket taker for Kerala and it was only a matter of time before he kick started his campaign which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Pulkit Narang to be Services’s top bowler
Pulkit Narang bowled an outstanding spell in the opening fixture against Himachal Pradesh, Narang ended up with 2/10 in four overs as he continued his form from last campaign. With 12 wickets, Narang was the top wicket taker for Services which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Kerala
- Kerala to win @ 1.35 (1XBET)
- Services to win @ 3.00 (1XBET)
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