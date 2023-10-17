Kerala vs Services Match Prediction KER 74 % Chance of Winning SER 26 % Place a bet Melbet 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR DafaBet 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1xbet 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Kerala and Services take centre stage in the second round of fixtures of the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 17 at 4:30 PM IST.

Kerala vs Services Chance of Winning

Kerala had a great run in the group stage last year as they finished second on the table and qualified for the playoffs. They started their campaign with three wins in the row but things went south from that point as they lost three of the next five games. Kerala was knocked out in the pre-quarters by Saurashtra who won the game by nine runs.

Services were unlucky last year as they missed the playoff. After their loss in the opening game, they won five of the last six games and eventually missed the playoff due to NRR. This year they have started the campaign with a convincing win against Sikkim as they conceded just 95 runs in 20 overs and won the game with eight wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Kerala are favourites in the upcoming fixture.

Kerala’s chances of winning - 74%

Services’s chances of winning - 26%

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Kerala vs Services Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Vikas Hathwala did not have a great campaign last year especially in the second half of the season. In the last five matches, Hathwala has scored 4, 1, 55, 7 and 27 averaging 18.8 runs which looks inflated due to his half century in one of the games. Both sides went head to head last year and Hathwala only managed to score seven runs in the game which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Kerala vs Services Match Toss Prediction

There were two games played at the Bandra Kurla Complex today, the win percentage for teams batting first and bowling first is 50%. The wickets looked flat as in three innings we saw batsman bat with ease hence we believe both sides would prefer to bat first and post a big total for the other team to chase down.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.

Kerala News & Player List

Kerala Player List

Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Vishnu Vinod, Salman Nizar, Shreyas Gopal, Sijomon Joseph, Basil Thampi, Abdul Basith, Vinod Kumar, KM Asif, Jalaj Saxena, Sachin Baby, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Varun Nayanar, Pathirikattu Midhun, Vaisakh Chandran

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammed Azharuddeen Batter Rohan Kunnummal Batter Vishnu Vinod Batter Salman Nizar Batter Sanju Samson Wicket-keeper Abdul Basith All-rounder Shreyas Gopal Batter Sachin Baby All-rounder Sijomon Joseph All-rounder Basil Thampi Bowler Vinod Kumar Bowler

Kerala Team Form

Kerala had a great campaign last year as they won the first three games but even though they faltered in the next two games, Kerala qualified for the knockouts where they were beaten by Saurastra. Kerala have started off the campaign with a comfortable win against Himachal Pradesh

Services News & Player List

Services Player List

Shubham Rohilla, Rajat Paliwal, Nakul Sharma, Vineet Dhankhar, Mohit Ahlawat (c & wk), Arjun Sharma, Pulkit Narang, Mohit Rathee, Poonam Poonia, Varun Choudhary, Nitin Yadav, Lakhan Singh, Vikas Hathwala, Nitin Tanwar, Vikash Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Rajat Paliwal Batter Shubham Rohilla Batter Vineet Dhankhar Batter Nakul Sharma Batter Mohit Ahlawat Wicket-keeper Arjun Sharma All-rounder Pulkit Narang Bowler Mohit Rathee All-rounder Poonam Poonia All-rounder Varun Choudhary Bowler Nitin Yadav Bowler

Services Team Form

Services have kick started their campaign with a stunning win against Sikkim. Services restricted Sikkim to mere 95 runs in 20 overs and eventually won the game with eight wickets to spare.

Kerala vs Services Head to Head

Kerala and Services have squared off only once prior to this fixture. Services got the better of Kerala in the game as they won by 12 runs.

Head to Head:

Kerala Win: 0

Services win: 1

Tied/NR: 0

Kerala vs Services Betting Odds

Kerala to have a better opening partnership than Services

Kerala had a great group campaign as they finished second on the table but their top order struggled especially in the second half of the season and hence could not get a great start in games that mattered the most. In the last five matches Kerala managed an opening partnership of 1, 20, 0, 34 and 20 averaging 15 runs and conceded an average of 40 runs in those matches. On the other hand, Services have done fairly well when it comes to opening stands, in the last five matches 8, 50, 2, 33 and 4 averaging 19.4 runs. What makes this tip an enticing proposition is the fact that three of the last five matches Services have managed to have a better opening stand than their opponent. On other hand in the last four of the five matches Kerala have conceded bigger opening partnerships. We believe this is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains as we believe Services would rack up a better opening stand than Kerala in the upcoming game.

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Kerala vs Services Top Team Batters

Sachin Baby to be Kerala’s top batter

Sachin Baby had a great tournament last year as with 206 runs, he was the top run scorer for Kerala last year. This year, he started the campaign with a brilliant unbeaten 30 off 20 balls. We believe Sachin would have a great campaign which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Mohit Ahlawat to be Services’s top batter

Services struggled for consistency last season as they had no outstanding batsman last year. This year their skipper Mohit Ahlawat has showcased his prowess in the opening game as he scored an unbeaten 30 off 14 balls and we believe Ahlawat would have a great campaign this term which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Kerala vs Services Top Team Bowlers

KM Asif to be Kerala’s top bowler

Even though KM Asif did not have a great game in the season opener, it does not put a shadow on his performances in the last campaign. With 12 wickets, Asif was the leading wicket taker for Kerala and it was only a matter of time before he kick started his campaign which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Pulkit Narang to be Services’s top bowler

Pulkit Narang bowled an outstanding spell in the opening fixture against Himachal Pradesh, Narang ended up with 2/10 in four overs as he continued his form from last campaign. With 12 wickets, Narang was the top wicket taker for Services which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.