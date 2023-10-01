KUW (Kuwait) vs SAU (Saudi Arabia) Match Prediction KUW 64 % Chance of Winning SAU 36 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.4 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.4 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kuwait will face Saudi Arabia in match number 6 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A 2023. The action will start at 9:30 AM local at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. Both the teams are equally strong as they both won their previous two matches. They would therefore be overjoyed with confidence going into this match at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. As a result of their victory over Saudi Arabia in the Gulf Championship T20I 2023 earlier this month, Kuwait would be feeling confident. Before this both the teams played in ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 in April-May this year where Saudi Arabia won just one match and they lost their 3 matches. On the other hand Kuwait had a good series and they won three matches and 2 of their matches had no result. For Kuwait Meet Bhavsar, Ravija Sandaruwan and Mohammad Aslam are in great form and Saudi Arabia will rely on Abdul Waheed and Mohammed Hisham, they both are tremendous so far.

Kuwait vs Saudi Arabia Chance of winning

Team Kuwait is in amazing form as we have seen in previous matches. Our prediction is that Kuwait will defeat Saudi Arabia in this match. Key players to keep an eye on include Meet Bhavsar, Ilyas Ahmed, and Mohammed Aslam. Kuwait has 76% winning chances on the other hand Saudi Arabia has only 24% victory prediction.

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Kuwait vs Saudi Arabia Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Both the teams had a fantastic series so far. Kuwait played their first game against Qatar, after winning the toss they opted to bowl first and bowled out the Qatar in just 123 runs. With the help of good innings from Ravija Sandaruwan (42 runs on 29 balls), Meet Bhavsar (28 runs from 19 balls) and Usman Patel 24 runs they achieved the target in just 15.4 overs. In their second match, they bowled out Maldives on a low total of 100 runs and thanks to Meet Bhavsar's fantastic fifty they achieved the target in just 12 overs.

If we talk about the matches of Saudi Arabia they defeated Maldives with 62 runs. While playing first Saudi Arabia put 172 runs on the board with the help of Abdul Wahid’s 58 runs on 35 balls. In their previous match they bowled out Qatar on just 109 runs and achieved this target comfortably.

We expect a thrilling encounter in between both the equally strong teams. Meet Bhavsar, Ravija Sandaruwan, Mohammad Aslam, Abdul Waheed and Mohammed Hisham are the players to watch out for. We expect about 150 runs from Kuwait if they play first.

Match Prediction Best Odds Kuwait to win 1.55 Bet on Parimatch Kuwait to Win the Top Batter 1.67 Bet on Parimatch Kuwait to Win the Top Bowler 1.72 Bet on Parimatch

Kuwait vs Saudi Arabia Match Toss Prediction

The pitch of Doha’s West End Park International Cricket Stadium somehow favors the bowlers. In this series out of 4 matches, 3 were won by the team batting second. So the team winning the toss would like to chase.

Weather Report

In Doha, Qatar there are very good conditions for the game of cricket. Temperature is expected to be around 39 degree celsius with 32% humidity. There is no rain forecast.

Kuwait Player List

Kuwait Probable Playing XI

Player Role Meet Bhavsar Batsman Ravija Sandaruwan Batsman Clinto Anto Batsman Usman Patel (wk) Batsman Mohammed Aslam (c) All Rounder Shiraz Khan All Rounder Bilal Tahir All Rounder Sayed Monib All Rounder Yasin Patel Bowler Mohamed Shafeeq Bowler Ilyas Ahmed Bowler

Kuwait squad:Mohammed Aslam (c), Ravija Sandaruwan, Meet Bhavsar, Usman Patel (wk), Shiraz Khan, Bilal Tahir, Sayed Monib, Yasin Patel, Clinto Anto, Mohamed Shafeeq, Ilyas Ahmed, Adnan Idrees, Shahrukh Quddus, Ali Zaheer, Parvindar Kumar, Ahsan ul Haq

Kuwait Team Form

The Kuwait team is in excellent shape that we have seen in ACC Men’s Premier Cup and Gulf Championship T20I 2023 earlier this year. Players like Meet Bhavsar and Ravija Sandaruwan are brilliant so far with their match winning innings. In the bowling department Iliyas Ahamed and Mohammad Aslam were impressive.

Saudi Arabia Player List

Saudi Arabia Probable Playing XI

Player Role Abdul Waheed All Rounder Faisal Khan Batsman Saad Khan Batsman Abdul Manan Ali All Rounder Hisham Sheikh (c) All Rounder Umair Sharif All Rounder Zain Ul Abidin All Rounder Haseeb Ghafoor (wk) Batsman Ishtiaq Ahmad All Rounder Waheed Baladraf Bowler Khalander Mustafa Bowler

Saudi Arabiasquad:Hisham Sheikh (c), Abdul Waheed, Faisal Khan, Saad Khan, Umair Sharif, Abdul Manan Ali, Zain Ul Abidin, Haseeb Ghafoor (wk), Ishtiaq Ahmad, Waheed Baladraf, Khalander Mustafa, Sarfraz Butt, Atif Ur Rehman, Usman Najeeb, Waqar Ul Hassan, Kashif Abbas, Mohsin Shabbir.

Saudi Arabia Team Form

Although Saudi Arabia had a tough time in Men’s ACC Premier Cup 2023 where they lost 3 matches and won just one. In the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A they won both the matches against Maldives and Qatar. In the batting department Abdul Wahid and Saad Khan are doing well and in bowling segment captain Hisham Sheikh is outstanding with 8 wickets in the series till now.

Kuwait vs Saudi Arabia Head to Head

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have faced each other in 5 T20 matches in which Saudi Arabia won the 3 matches, whereas Kuwait had the upper hand in 2 matches.

Total T20 Matches played – 5

Kuwait won – 2

Saudi Arabia won - 3

No Result - 0

Kuwait vs Saudi Arabia Betting odds

Although there are different betting odds by bookies on the match between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, most bookies are giving the 2+ betting odds to Saudi Arabia due to their less winning chances. On the other hand Kuwait has winning odds in a range of 1.55 to 1.62.

Kuwait vs Saudi Arabia T20i West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha Kuwait Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.43 Bet Now! Saudi Arabia Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.7 Bet Now!

Kuwait vs Saudi Arabia Top Team Batsmen

Top batsmen for Kuwait are Meet Bhavsar and Ravija Sandaruwan. Meet Bhavsar has scored 88 runs so far in this tournament. He smashed 60 runs on 41 balls against Maldives with a strike rate of 146.34. Ravija Sandaruwan has made 49 runs in this series. He played a match winning inning against Qatar with 42 runs with a strike rate of 144.83.

Abdul Wahid will be the top batsmen to watch out for Arabian team who has scored 83 runs in the two matches of the series. He smashed 58 runs in just 35 balls with an impressive strike rate of 165.71.

Kuwait vs Saudi Arabia Top Team Bowler

Kuwait will rely on their front line bowler Iliyas Ahamed who picked 2 wickets against Qatar and Mohammad Aslan who has taken 3 wickets in this series so far.

Captain Hisham Sheikh is in great touch and has an impressive line and length. In both the previous he grabbed 4-4 wickets. He will be the main Arabian bowler who will have the eye of punters.