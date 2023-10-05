KUW (Kuwait) vs SAU (Saudi Arabia) Match Prediction SAU 35 % Chance of Winning KUW 65 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.84 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.679 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the final encounter of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A 2023 Kuwait will face Saudi Arabia on 5th October. This match no. 12 will be played at the same West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. In this series both the teams locked horns on 1st October as well when Saudi Arabia had the upper hand over Kuwait and won that game with 3 wickets. By winning all 5 matches of the series, the Arabian team has been outstanding so far. On the other hand Kuwait was also in great touch as they won their four matches and lost just one. For Kuwait Meet Bhavsar, Ravija Sandaruwan and Mohammad Aslam are in great form and Saudi Arabia will rely on Abdul Waheed and Hisham Sheikh, they both are tremendous so far. We hope for a thrilling encounter between two strong teams of the tournament.

Kuwait vs Saudi Arabia Chance of winning

Both the teams are equally strong, however Saudi Arabia are on the hot seat as far as their recent performance has been concerned. The Arabian team have 62% winning chances, whereas Kuwait have 38% winning prediction.

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Kuwait vs Saudi Arabia Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Both the teams had a fantastic series so far. Kuwait won 4 out of 5 matches and lost one match against Saudi Arabia. On the other hand Saudi Arabia won all five matches they played. Saudi Arabia’s captain Hisham Sheikh is the leading wicket taker of the tournament with 9 wickets. Kuwait’s opener batsman Meet Bhavsar is the highest run scorer of the series with 179 runs with an impressive strike rate of 151.69.

On 1st October both the teams faced each other, in that match Kuwait scored 174 runs on the board. With the help of 69 runs on 34 balls from Faisal Khan, the team achieved the target in the last over.

Punters may count on Meet Bhavsar, Ravija Sandaruwan, Mohammad Aslam, Abdul Waheed, Faisal Khan and Hisham Sheikh.

Kuwait vs Saudi Arabia Match Toss Prediction

The pitch of Doha’s West End Park International Cricket Stadium somehow favors the bowlers. We have seen in this tournament that the chasing team had the advantage, given that the toss winning team may like to ball first.

Weather Report

It will be a little hot in Doha on 5th October as temperature is expected to be around 41 degree celsius with 40% humidity. There is no rain forecast.

Kuwait Player List

Kuwait Probable Playing XI

Player Role Meet Bhavsar Batsman Ravija Sandaruwan Batsman Clinto Anto Batsman Usman Patel (wk) Batsman Mohammed Aslam (c) All Rounder Shiraz Khan All Rounder Bilal Tahir All Rounder Sayed Monib All Rounder Yasin Patel Bowler Mohamed Shafeeq Bowler Ilyas Ahmed Bowler

Kuwait squad:Mohammed Aslam (c), Ravija Sandaruwan, Meet Bhavsar, Usman Patel (wk), Shiraz Khan, Bilal Tahir, Sayed Monib, Yasin Patel, Clinto Anto, Mohamed Shafeeq, Ilyas Ahmed, Adnan Idrees, Shahrukh Quddus, Ali Zaheer, Parvindar Kumar, Ahsan ul Haq

Kuwait Team Form

The Kuwait team played brilliantly in this series as they won 4 out of 5 matches. With 179 runs, Meet Bhavsar is the top scorer of the tournament. Another key player Ravija Sandaruwan is at second position with 174 runs. In bowling Mohammad Aslam has picked 7 wickets so far.

Saudi Arabia Player List

Saudi Arabia Probable Playing XI

Player Role Abdul Waheed All Rounder Faisal Khan Batsman Saad Khan Batsman Abdul Manan Ali All Rounder Hisham Sheikh (c) All Rounder Umair Sharif All Rounder Zain Ul Abidin All Rounder Haseeb Ghafoor (wk) Batsman Ishtiaq Ahmad All Rounder Waheed Baladraf Bowler Khalander Mustafa Bowler

Saudi Arabiasquad:Hisham Sheikh (c), Abdul Waheed, Faisal Khan, Saad Khan, Umair Sharif, Abdul Manan Ali, Zain Ul Abidin, Haseeb Ghafoor (wk), Ishtiaq Ahmad, Waheed Baladraf, Khalander Mustafa, Sarfraz Butt, Atif Ur Rehman, Usman Najeeb, Waqar Ul Hassan, Kashif Abbas, Mohsin Shabbir.

Saudi Arabia Team Form

Tournament’s most successful team Saudi Arabia is in excellent form. By winning all 5 matches they are on top of the points table. Abdul Waheed and Faisal Khan are in amazing touch.

Kuwait vs Saudi Arabia Head to Head

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have faced each other in 6 T20 matches in which Saudi Arabia won the 4 matches, whereas Kuwait had the upper hand in 2 matches.

Total T20 Matches played – 6

Kuwait won – 2

Saudi Arabia won - 4

No Result - 0

Kuwait vs Saudi Arabia Betting odds

Although bookies are giving Kuwait the winning odds in the range of 1.80 to 1.90 and Saudi Arabia has winning odds in a range of 2.70 to 2.92. Looking at the current form Saudi Arabia has a big chance of winning, they also had the upper hand in the previous match also.

Kuwait vs Saudi Arabia T20i West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha Saudi Arabia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.84 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Kuwait Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.2 Bet Now!

Kuwait vs Saudi Arabia Top Team Batsmen

Top batsmen for Kuwait are Meet Bhavsar and Ravija Sandaruwan. Meet Bhavsar has scored 179 runs with a strike rate of 151.69. Ravija Sandaruwan has smashed 174 runs so far with a strike rate of 158.18.

Faisal Khan will be the top batsmen to watch out for the Arabian team who has scored 143 runs at an impressive strike rate of 185.71. Abdul Waheed is another key player with smashing 104 runs in the series.

Kuwait vs Saudi Arabia Top Team Bowler

Mohammad Aslam and Waheed Baladraf are the frontline bowlers for Kuwait, they both grabbed 7 and 6 wickets respectively.

Tournament’s leading wicket taker Hisham Sheikh is in great touch and has an impressive line and length. In this series he has picked 9 wickets so far. Saudi Arabia will rely on him for an initial breakthrough.