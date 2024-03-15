KWNI (KwaZulu-Natal Inland) vs NOW (North West) Match Prediction
KWNI
33%
Chance of Winning
NOW
67%
T20
City Oval
Facts:
- With four wickets, Alindile Mhletywa is the leading wicket taker for KwaZulu-Natal Inland in this tournament.
- With 95 runs, Raynard van Tonder is the leading run scorer for North West in this tournament.
KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs North West Chance of Winning
KwaZulu-Natal (KZNIN) Inland have had a dismal start to the campaign. In the opening game against Warriors, KZNIN were bowled out for 88 as they lost the game by 37 runs. In the second game once again they failed to show up, Western Province registered a dominant victory as they won the game with seven wickets to spare.
Much like their opponents, North West have struggled in this tournament and so far they have lost each of the three games thus far. In the last game against Western Province, they fought hard but eventually lost the game by four runs. As per our calculations, North West are favourites in the upcoming game.
- KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s chances of winning - 33%
- North West’s chances of winning - 67%
KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs North West Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Michael Erlank has opened the batting for KwaZulu-Natal Inland and has failed to give good starts in both games thus far. In the two games thus far, Erlank has scored 0 and 6 which clearly indicates his struggles so far in this competition. We believe Erlank’s struggles would continue in the upcoming game and he would score low.
Rubin Hermann has had a solid campaign for North West thus far. Hermann single handedly carried his team in the last game against Western Province as he scored a brilliant 90 off 54 balls which makes us believe he would continue his good form and score well in the upcoming game.
KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs North West Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has seen teams batting first dominate the game. Last three of the four games have been won by teams batting first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.
KwaZulu-Natal Inland News & Player List
KwaZulu-Natal Inland Player List
Kurtlyn Mannikam, Cameron Delport, Michael Erlank (c), Malcolm Nofal, Alindile Mhletywa, Dilivio Ridgaard (wk), Keith Dudgeon, Mondli Khumalo, Mbulelo Budaza, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Cameron Shekleton, Thamsanqa Kumalo, Kyle Nipper
Predicted Playing XI
|
Michael Erlank
|
Batter
|
Cameron Delport
|
Batter
|
Cameron Shekleton
|
Batter
|
Malcolm Nofal
|
All-rounder
|
Dilivio Ridgaard
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Keith Dudgeon
|
All-rounder
|
Smangaliso Nhlebela
|
Bowler
|
Alindile Mhletywa
|
All-rounder
|
Kurtlyn Mannikam
|
Bowler
|
Mondli Khumalo
|
Bowler
|
Mbulelo Budaza
|
Bowler
KwaZulu-Natal Inland Team Form
KwaZulu-Natal Inland have had an underwhelming start to the tournament as they have lost each of the first two matches and would be looking to post first points on board in the upcoming game.
North West News & Player List
North West Player List
Wihan Lubbe, Meeka eel Prince (wk), Raynard van Tonder, Rubin Hermann, Lesiba Ngoepe, Senuran Muthusamy (c), Migael Pretorius, Duan Jansen, Bamanye Xenxe, Caleb Seleka, Irvin Modimokoane, Grant Mokoena, Kerwin Mungroo, Ruan de Swardt, Lesego Senokwane, Gideon Peters
Predicted Playing XI
|
Wihan Lubbe
|
Batter
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Raynard van Tonder
|
All-rounder
|
Rubin Hermann
|
All-rounder
|
Lesiba Ngoepe
|
All-rounder
|
Meeka eel Prince
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Senuran Muthusamy
|
All-rounder
|
Migael Pretorius
|
Bowler
|
Duan Jansen
|
All-rounder
|
Bamanye Xenxe
|
Bowler
|
Caleb Seleka
|
Bowler
|
Irvin Modimokoane
|
Bowler
North West Team Form
Much like their counterpart, North West has struggled in this competition as they have lost each of the first two games this season and are currently seventh on the table.
KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs North West Head to Head
KwaZulu-Natal Inland have dominated this fixture against North West in the recent past. Both sides went head to head back in 2016 as North West registered their first win in this fixture.
Head to Head
KwaZulu-Natal Inland: 3
North West: 1
KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs North West Betting Odds
North West to have a better opening partnership than KwaZulu-Natal Inland
North West and KwaZulu-Natal Inland go head to head as both sides are desperate for points. Both teams have struggled early on in the competition and so far are yet to register a single point in this tournament. Looking at the way both teams have performed thus far, North West look better equipped to turn this around as they have been some individual brilliance around whom they can improve as they go ahead in this competition. In three games thus far, North West has managed an opening stand of 41, 12 and 43 and in two of the three games they have had a better opening partnership. On the other hand KwaZulu-Natal Inland have struggled in all departments thus far as they have been outplayed in the first two games. In the two games thus far, they have managed an opening stand of 0 and 19 which makes us believe North West would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs North West
T20
City Oval, Pietermaritzburg
KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs North West Top Team Batters
Cameron Shekleton to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s top batter
Looking at KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s performance in the first two matches, this would be a tough pick as KwaZulu-Natal Inland batsmen failed to turn up in both matches. Cameron Shekleton looks to be the most promising prospect for KZNIN in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Raynard van Tonder to be North West’s top batter
Even though Raynard van Tonder was unable to convert his start into a big score in the last game, we are still going to stick with him in the upcoming game. Tinder was exceptional in the opening game against Titans as he scored 48 off 33 balls and is the leading run scorer thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs North West Top Team Bowlers
Alindile Mhletywa to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s top bowler
Alindile Mhletywa has been the shining light in what has been a dismal start to the campaign as he has consistently bowled well in both matches thus far. With four wickets, Mhletywa is the leading wicket taker for KZNIN thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Migael Pretorius to be North West’s top bowler
Migael Pretorius has been the stand out bowler for North West in this competition thus far as he has been the most consistent bowler for his team. With five wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for North West so far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
North West
- KwaZulu-Natal Inland to win @ 2.50 (PariMatch)
- North West to win @ 1.49 (PariMatch)
Parimatch