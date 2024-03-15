KWNI (KwaZulu-Natal Inland) vs NOW (North West) Match Prediction KWNI 33 % Chance of Winning NOW 67 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.499 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR KwaZulu-Natal Inland take on North West in the 12th match of the 2024 CSA T20 Challenge at City Oval, Pietermaritzburg. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 15 at 04:30 PM IST.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs North West Chance of Winning

KwaZulu-Natal (KZNIN) Inland have had a dismal start to the campaign. In the opening game against Warriors, KZNIN were bowled out for 88 as they lost the game by 37 runs. In the second game once again they failed to show up, Western Province registered a dominant victory as they won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Much like their opponents, North West have struggled in this tournament and so far they have lost each of the three games thus far. In the last game against Western Province, they fought hard but eventually lost the game by four runs. As per our calculations, North West are favourites in the upcoming game.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s chances of winning - 33%

North West’s chances of winning - 67%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs North West Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Michael Erlank has opened the batting for KwaZulu-Natal Inland and has failed to give good starts in both games thus far. In the two games thus far, Erlank has scored 0 and 6 which clearly indicates his struggles so far in this competition. We believe Erlank’s struggles would continue in the upcoming game and he would score low.

Rubin Hermann has had a solid campaign for North West thus far. Hermann single handedly carried his team in the last game against Western Province as he scored a brilliant 90 off 54 balls which makes us believe he would continue his good form and score well in the upcoming game.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs North West Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams batting first dominate the game. Last three of the four games have been won by teams batting first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland News & Player List

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Player List

Kurtlyn Mannikam, Cameron Delport, Michael Erlank (c), Malcolm Nofal, Alindile Mhletywa, Dilivio Ridgaard (wk), Keith Dudgeon, Mondli Khumalo, Mbulelo Budaza, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Cameron Shekleton, Thamsanqa Kumalo, Kyle Nipper

Predicted Playing XI

Michael Erlank Batter Cameron Delport Batter Cameron Shekleton Batter Malcolm Nofal All-rounder Dilivio Ridgaard Wicket-keeper Keith Dudgeon All-rounder Smangaliso Nhlebela Bowler Alindile Mhletywa All-rounder Kurtlyn Mannikam Bowler Mondli Khumalo Bowler Mbulelo Budaza Bowler

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Team Form

KwaZulu-Natal Inland have had an underwhelming start to the tournament as they have lost each of the first two matches and would be looking to post first points on board in the upcoming game.

North West News & Player List

North West Player List

Wihan Lubbe, Meeka eel Prince (wk), Raynard van Tonder, Rubin Hermann, Lesiba Ngoepe, Senuran Muthusamy (c), Migael Pretorius, Duan Jansen, Bamanye Xenxe, Caleb Seleka, Irvin Modimokoane, Grant Mokoena, Kerwin Mungroo, Ruan de Swardt, Lesego Senokwane, Gideon Peters

Predicted Playing XI

Wihan Lubbe Batter Raynard van Tonder All-rounder Rubin Hermann All-rounder Lesiba Ngoepe All-rounder Meeka eel Prince Wicket-keeper Senuran Muthusamy All-rounder Migael Pretorius Bowler Duan Jansen All-rounder Bamanye Xenxe Bowler Caleb Seleka Bowler Irvin Modimokoane Bowler

North West Team Form

Much like their counterpart, North West has struggled in this competition as they have lost each of the first two games this season and are currently seventh on the table.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs North West Head to Head

KwaZulu-Natal Inland have dominated this fixture against North West in the recent past. Both sides went head to head back in 2016 as North West registered their first win in this fixture.

Head to Head

KwaZulu-Natal Inland: 3

North West: 1

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs North West Betting Odds

North West to have a better opening partnership than KwaZulu-Natal Inland

North West and KwaZulu-Natal Inland go head to head as both sides are desperate for points. Both teams have struggled early on in the competition and so far are yet to register a single point in this tournament. Looking at the way both teams have performed thus far, North West look better equipped to turn this around as they have been some individual brilliance around whom they can improve as they go ahead in this competition. In three games thus far, North West has managed an opening stand of 41, 12 and 43 and in two of the three games they have had a better opening partnership. On the other hand KwaZulu-Natal Inland have struggled in all departments thus far as they have been outplayed in the first two games. In the two games thus far, they have managed an opening stand of 0 and 19 which makes us believe North West would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs North West T20 City Oval, Pietermaritzburg Kwazulu Natal Inland Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.50 Bet Now! North West Dragons Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.499 Bet Now!

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs North West Top Team Batters

Cameron Shekleton to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s top batter

Looking at KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s performance in the first two matches, this would be a tough pick as KwaZulu-Natal Inland batsmen failed to turn up in both matches. Cameron Shekleton looks to be the most promising prospect for KZNIN in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Raynard van Tonder to be North West’s top batter

Even though Raynard van Tonder was unable to convert his start into a big score in the last game, we are still going to stick with him in the upcoming game. Tinder was exceptional in the opening game against Titans as he scored 48 off 33 balls and is the leading run scorer thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs North West Top Team Bowlers

Alindile Mhletywa to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s top bowler

Alindile Mhletywa has been the shining light in what has been a dismal start to the campaign as he has consistently bowled well in both matches thus far. With four wickets, Mhletywa is the leading wicket taker for KZNIN thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Migael Pretorius to be North West’s top bowler

Migael Pretorius has been the stand out bowler for North West in this competition thus far as he has been the most consistent bowler for his team. With five wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for North West so far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.