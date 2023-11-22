BHI (Bhilwara Kings) vs GUJ (Gujarat Giants) Match Prediction BHI 60 % Chance of Winning GUJ 40 % Place a bet 1xbet 1.667 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.667 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the 4th game of the Legends League Cricket 2023, Gujarat Giants will take on Bhilwara Kings at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on November 22, 2023. The game will commence from 6:30 PM IST.

Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants Chance of Winning

Bhilwara Kings had an ecstatic start in the competition and defeated the India Capitals convincingly in a high-scoring contest. They earned 2 points from the win and are placed at the second place of the points table with a net run rate of 0.445. Irfan Pathan made strides, not with the ball, but with his bat in the last outing. With a good momentum behind them, they will be eager to earn another set of points in the upcoming match. Bhilwara Kings were the runners-up in the previous edition of the competition and will be looking to win it this time.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants had an interrupted beginning and faced a massive loss in their inaugural game of the competition. They faced Manipal Tigers and faced a loss in the game. With that, they are now placed at the 4th place in the points table with a net run rate of -0.500. They finished third in the points table last season and will be looking to do better despite their first loss in the tournament.

Bhilwara King's chance of winning: 60%

Gujarat Giants’s chance of winning: 40%

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Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants Betting Tips

Gujarat Giants to score high before 1st dismissal

Gujarat Giants have some of the best batting legends across the globe in their squad. Last season, Tilakaratne Dilshan and Chris Gayle opened for the team and averaged at 55.50 & 29.33 in the previous season. They went thrice against Bhilwara Kings last season and posted 3, 57 & 91 runs. This season, the team played a single game till now and scored 75 runs for the first wicket. Chris Gayle and Jacques Kallis open for the team now and provide the team with the perfect start in the games. Gayle scored 38 runs whereas Kallis smashed 56 runs in the first game of the competition. Having said that, it is a good bet to go for GG to score high before their 1st dismissal against the Kings in their next outing.

Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants Toss Prediction

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi is anticipated to be sluggish and have a low bounce, providing substantial assistance to spin bowlers due to the ample grip and turn available. Although batsmen might face challenges in scoring rapidly on this ground, spending sufficient time at the crease enables them to establish their rhythm and initiate their innings effectively. The skipper winning the toss will opt to bowl here first.

Weather Report

The skies over Ranchi will be clear. The wicket is flat, and batsmen can play their strokes freely. There would be assistance for the fast bowler under the cloudy skies. The side that bats first would have to target a score around the 180-run mark to win here.

Bhilwara Kings Players List

Irfan Pathan (c), Shane Watson, Yusuf Pathan, Tilakaratne Dilshan, Ryan Sidebottom, Solomon Mire, William Porterfield, Tim Murtagh, Prosper Utseya, Pinal Shah, Dhammika Prasad, Iqbal Abdulla, Christoper Barnwell, Anureet Singh, Jesal Karia, Lendl Simmons, Rahul Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Lendl Simmons Batter Solomon Mire Batter Robin Bist Batter Tilakaratne Dilshan Wicket-keeper Irfan Pathan © All-rounder Christopher Barnwell All-rounder Jesal Karia All-rounder Iqbal Abdulla All-rounder Rahul Sharma Bowler Tim Murtagh Bowler Anureet Singh Bowler

Bhilwara Kings Recent Form

Bhilwara Kings won their first game and chased down the target of 228 runs in the game.

Gujarat Giants Player List

Parthiv Patel (c), Chris Gayle, Richard Levi, Nathan Reardon, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Kevin O Brien, Chirag Khurana, Elton Chigumbura, Rayad Emrit, Ahmed Raza, Dishant Yagnik, Liam Plunkett, Seekkuge Prasanna, S Sreesanth, Sarabjit Ladda, Dane Piedt, Sulieman Benn, Ben Laughlin, Abhimanyu Mithun

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Gayle Batter Nathan Reardon Batter Kevin O Brien All-rounder Parthiv Patel (C) Wicket-keeper Abhishek Jhunjhunwala Batter Chirag Khurana All-rounder Elton Chigumbur All-rounder S Sreesanth Bowler Liam Plunkett Bowler Seekkuge Prasanna Bowler Ben Laughlin Bowler

Gujarat Giants Team Form

Gujarat Giants exhibited decent form with the bat but conceded a lot of runs in the last game.

Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time the sides will play in the competition since making their debut.

Bhilwara Kings Won: 0

Gujarat Giants Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants Betting Odds

Irfan Pathan's team had an explosive tournament start, securing a 3-wicket win against India Capitals. The skipper's outstanding knock led to chasing 229 runs with four balls left. Eager for a second win, the middle order, featuring Dilshan, Bist, and Yusuf Pathan, aims for impactful runs. The bowling unit, after a subpar performance, looks to Anureet Singh and Tim Murtagh for improvement. Barnwell and Jesal Karia need to deliver tight spells in the middle overs.

Parthiv Patel's Gujarat Titans suffered a 10-run defeat to Manipal Tigers in their opener. Despite Kallis and Gayle's promising form, Patel is disappointed, having had the game within reach with less than 100 runs needed in 14 overs after losing the first wicket. Seeking a comeback, Patel relies on key players like Levi, O'Brien, and himself for middle-order runs. Bhatia, Johnston, and Khurana must contribute significantly in supporting roles.

Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants Top Batters

Tilakaratne Dilshan to be the top batter from Gujarat Giants

Dilshan is a legendary Sri Lankan cricketer in the team. He was fantastic last year and scored 111 runs in 3 games at an average of 55.50. He did not feature in the first game and will be a batter to look for in the next game.

Martin Guptill to be the top batter for Bhilwara Kings

Martin Guptill averages 31. 81 in his T20I career with over 3500 runs in the T20I format. He is a terrific opening batter from New Zealand and will be a massive asset for the team in the batting unit.

Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants Top Bowlers

S Sreesanth to be Gujarat Giants's top bowler

Sreesanth is a well known bowling entity over the years in India. Last season, he was one of the top wicket takers in the competition. He took 8 wickets in 6 games last year.

Rajat Bhatia to be the top bowler for Bhilwara Kings

Rajat Bhatia picked 7 wickets in 5 games last year. He was fantastic in the first game this season, picking 3 wickets against the Manipal Tigers.