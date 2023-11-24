BHI (Bhilwara Kings) vs MAN (Manipal Tigers) Match Prediction MAN 45 % Chance of Winning BHI 55 % Place a bet Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1xbet 2.105 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the 6th game of the Legends League Cricket 2023, Manipal Tigers will take on Bhilwara Kings at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on November 24, 2023. The game will commence from 6:30 PM IST.

Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers Chance of Winning

Bhilwara Kings have a lot of potential in the team. They lost their last outing against Gujarat Giants that put them a step back in the competition. With a win and a loss, they are placed third in the points table. They have 2 points and a net run rate of 0.119. Bhilwara Kings will be very confident coming into this game in hope to win this affair and reinstate themselves back at the top.

Meanwhile, Manipal Tigers will play their second game against the Kings. They finished at the bottom of the previous year’s competition but had a fantastic start in the current season of the Legends League Cricket with a victory over Gujarat Giants. They will be confident coming into this fixture with a strong batting and bowling unit backing them. They are placed at the second place of the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of 0.500.

Bhilwara King's chance of winning: 55%

Manipal Tigers’s chance of winning: 45%

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Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers Betting Tips

Bhilwara Kings to score more fours

In terms of batting arsenal, Bhilwara Kings is stacked with talented and aggressive batters in the squad. The team has struck a total of 36 fours in two games. This averages at 18 fours per game. They have posted 18 fours in both the games with the help of their in-form batters. Lendl Simmons smashed 13 fours whereas Solomon Mire has 10 fours under his name in the competition so far. Whereas Manipal Tigers are more reliant on their bowling order. They scored 13 fours in their first outing. That said, it is very apparent that BK have a stronger squad on paper and are more likely to hit more boundaries in their upcoming clash.

Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers Toss Prediction

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi is anticipated to be sluggish and have a low bounce, providing substantial assistance to spin bowlers due to the ample grip and turn available. Although batsmen might face challenges in scoring rapidly on this ground, spending sufficient time at the crease enables them to establish their rhythm and initiate their innings effectively. The skipper winning the toss will opt to bowl here first.

Weather Report

The skies over Ranchi will be clear. The wicket is flat, and batsmen can play their strokes freely. The weather will be sunny with a high of 27 degree Celsius during the day.

Bhilwara Kings Players List

Irfan Pathan (c), Shane Watson, Yusuf Pathan, Tilakaratne Dilshan, Ryan Sidebottom, Solomon Mire, William Porterfield, Tim Murtagh, Prosper Utseya, Pinal Shah, Dhammika Prasad, Iqbal Abdulla, Christoper Barnwell, Anureet Singh, Jesal Karia, Lendl Simmons, Rahul Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Lendl Simmons Batter Solomon Mire Batter Robin Bist Batter Tilakaratne Dilshan All-rounder Irfan Pathan © All-rounder Christopher Barnwell Bowler Rahul Sharma Bowler Yusuf Pathan All-rounder Pinal Shah Wicket-keeper Ryan Sidebottom Bowler Anureet Singh Bowler

Bhilwara Kings Recent Form

Bhilwara Kings lost their last outing by 3 runs. They have an ecstatic batting order but need to work better with their bowling.

Manipal Tigers Player List

Chadwick Walton, Robin Uthappa (wk), David White, Kyle Coetzer, Hamilton Masakadza, S Badrinath, Mohammad Kaif, Corey Anderson, Harbhajan Singh (c), Praveen Kumar, Thisara Perera, Mitchell McClenaghan, Colin de Grandhomme, Amitoze Singh, Parvinder Awana, Imran Khan, Praveen Gupta, Pankaj Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Robin Uthappa Wicket-keeper Chadwick Walton Batter Colin de Grandhomme All-rounder Hamilton Masakadza Batter Amitoze Singh Batter Kyle Coetzer All-rounder Thisara Perera All-rounder Imran Khan Bowler Harbhajan Singh Bowler Praveen Kumar Bowler Mitchell McClenaghan Bowler

Manipal Tigers Team Form

Manipal Tigers exhibited terrific batting potential in their previous game, scoring a total of 173 runs.

Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers Head-to-Head Record

Both sides have collided twice last season where they split the wins. The tigers won the last clash by a narrow margin of 3 runs.

Bhilwara Kings Won: 1

Manipal Tigers Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers Betting Odds

Bhilwara Kings faced Gujarat Giants in their last outing but lost the game by a very narrow margin of 3 runs. They conceded 172 runs in the game while their bowlers turned out to be expensive in the affair. Jesal Karia and Rahul Sharma picked 2 wickets each. Chasing the target, they started well with Lendl Simmons leading the batting line-up. He scored an unbeaten 99 in the game but could not cruise past the target.

Manipal Tigers faced Gujarat Giants and were able to snatch the victory by a margin of 10 runs. Manipal Tigers scored 173 runs with the loss of 8 wickets in the game. Masakadza scored the highest in the team, 37 runs. But their real strength was with their bowlers who restricted GG to 163 runs to win the game. Parvinder Awana picked 4 wickets in the game.

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Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers Top Batters

Hamilton Masakadza to be the top batter from Manipal Tigers

Hamilton Masakadza was fantastic last season and scored 244 runs in 7 games at an average of 40.66. He was included in Manipal Tigers this year and smashed 37 runs in 18 balls in the first game of the current season. He will be expected to score many runs in the upcoming game.

Solomon Mire to be the top batter for Bhilwara Kings

Solomon Mire is a talented batter and displayed his batting skills as soon as he entered the current competition. He smashed 70 runs off 40 balls in the first game but dismissed out for 8 runs in the next game. He will be expected to score runs in the upcoming fixture.

Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers Top Bowlers

Parvinder Awana to be Manipal Tigers's top bowler

Parvinder Awana was fantastic with the ball in the first game and picked 4 wickets for 19 runs. He was instrumental in the previous clash against the Bhilwara Kings last season where he racked 2 wickets in the game.

Rahul Sharma to be the top bowler for Bhilwara Kings

Rahul Sharma has been a truly impact player in the team. He has picked 4 wickets in 2 games. He racked 2 wickets in his last game.