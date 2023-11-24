BHI (Bhilwara Kings) vs MAN (Manipal Tigers) Match Prediction
MAN
45%
Chance of Winning
BHI
55%
T20i
JSCA International Stadium Complex
Facts:
- In their two clashes, both sides won a game each.
- Parvinder Awana claimed four wickets in his first game of the tournament.
Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers Chance of Winning
Bhilwara Kings have a lot of potential in the team. They lost their last outing against Gujarat Giants that put them a step back in the competition. With a win and a loss, they are placed third in the points table. They have 2 points and a net run rate of 0.119. Bhilwara Kings will be very confident coming into this game in hope to win this affair and reinstate themselves back at the top.
Meanwhile, Manipal Tigers will play their second game against the Kings. They finished at the bottom of the previous year’s competition but had a fantastic start in the current season of the Legends League Cricket with a victory over Gujarat Giants. They will be confident coming into this fixture with a strong batting and bowling unit backing them. They are placed at the second place of the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of 0.500.
Bhilwara King's chance of winning: 55%
Manipal Tigers’s chance of winning: 45%
Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers Betting Tips
Bhilwara Kings to score more fours
In terms of batting arsenal, Bhilwara Kings is stacked with talented and aggressive batters in the squad. The team has struck a total of 36 fours in two games. This averages at 18 fours per game. They have posted 18 fours in both the games with the help of their in-form batters. Lendl Simmons smashed 13 fours whereas Solomon Mire has 10 fours under his name in the competition so far. Whereas Manipal Tigers are more reliant on their bowling order. They scored 13 fours in their first outing. That said, it is very apparent that BK have a stronger squad on paper and are more likely to hit more boundaries in their upcoming clash.
Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers Toss Prediction
The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi is anticipated to be sluggish and have a low bounce, providing substantial assistance to spin bowlers due to the ample grip and turn available. Although batsmen might face challenges in scoring rapidly on this ground, spending sufficient time at the crease enables them to establish their rhythm and initiate their innings effectively. The skipper winning the toss will opt to bowl here first.
Weather Report
The skies over Ranchi will be clear. The wicket is flat, and batsmen can play their strokes freely. The weather will be sunny with a high of 27 degree Celsius during the day.
Bhilwara Kings Players List
Irfan Pathan (c), Shane Watson, Yusuf Pathan, Tilakaratne Dilshan, Ryan Sidebottom, Solomon Mire, William Porterfield, Tim Murtagh, Prosper Utseya, Pinal Shah, Dhammika Prasad, Iqbal Abdulla, Christoper Barnwell, Anureet Singh, Jesal Karia, Lendl Simmons, Rahul Sharma
Predicted Playing XI
|
Lendl Simmons
|
Batter
|
Solomon Mire
|
Batter
|
Robin Bist
|
Batter
|
Tilakaratne Dilshan
|
All-rounder
|
Irfan Pathan ©
|
All-rounder
|
Christopher Barnwell
|
Bowler
|
Rahul Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Yusuf Pathan
|
All-rounder
|
Pinal Shah
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ryan Sidebottom
|
Bowler
|
Anureet Singh
|
Bowler
Bhilwara Kings Recent Form
Bhilwara Kings lost their last outing by 3 runs. They have an ecstatic batting order but need to work better with their bowling.
Manipal Tigers Player List
Chadwick Walton, Robin Uthappa (wk), David White, Kyle Coetzer, Hamilton Masakadza, S Badrinath, Mohammad Kaif, Corey Anderson, Harbhajan Singh (c), Praveen Kumar, Thisara Perera, Mitchell McClenaghan, Colin de Grandhomme, Amitoze Singh, Parvinder Awana, Imran Khan, Praveen Gupta, Pankaj Singh
Predicted Playing XI
|
Robin Uthappa
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Chadwick Walton
|
Batter
|
Colin de Grandhomme
|
All-rounder
|
Hamilton Masakadza
|
Batter
|
Amitoze Singh
|
Batter
|
Kyle Coetzer
|
All-rounder
|
Thisara Perera
|
All-rounder
|
Imran Khan
|
Bowler
|
Harbhajan Singh
|
Bowler
|
Praveen Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell McClenaghan
|
Bowler
Manipal Tigers Team Form
Manipal Tigers exhibited terrific batting potential in their previous game, scoring a total of 173 runs.
Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers Head-to-Head Record
Both sides have collided twice last season where they split the wins. The tigers won the last clash by a narrow margin of 3 runs.
Bhilwara Kings Won: 1
Manipal Tigers Won: 1
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers Betting Odds
Bhilwara Kings faced Gujarat Giants in their last outing but lost the game by a very narrow margin of 3 runs. They conceded 172 runs in the game while their bowlers turned out to be expensive in the affair. Jesal Karia and Rahul Sharma picked 2 wickets each. Chasing the target, they started well with Lendl Simmons leading the batting line-up. He scored an unbeaten 99 in the game but could not cruise past the target.
Manipal Tigers faced Gujarat Giants and were able to snatch the victory by a margin of 10 runs. Manipal Tigers scored 173 runs with the loss of 8 wickets in the game. Masakadza scored the highest in the team, 37 runs. But their real strength was with their bowlers who restricted GG to 163 runs to win the game. Parvinder Awana picked 4 wickets in the game.
Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers
T20i
JSCA International Stadium Complex, null
Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers Top Batters
Hamilton Masakadza to be the top batter from Manipal Tigers
Hamilton Masakadza was fantastic last season and scored 244 runs in 7 games at an average of 40.66. He was included in Manipal Tigers this year and smashed 37 runs in 18 balls in the first game of the current season. He will be expected to score many runs in the upcoming game.
Solomon Mire to be the top batter for Bhilwara Kings
Solomon Mire is a talented batter and displayed his batting skills as soon as he entered the current competition. He smashed 70 runs off 40 balls in the first game but dismissed out for 8 runs in the next game. He will be expected to score runs in the upcoming fixture.
Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers Top Bowlers
Parvinder Awana to be Manipal Tigers's top bowler
Parvinder Awana was fantastic with the ball in the first game and picked 4 wickets for 19 runs. He was instrumental in the previous clash against the Bhilwara Kings last season where he racked 2 wickets in the game.
Rahul Sharma to be the top bowler for Bhilwara Kings
Rahul Sharma has been a truly impact player in the team. He has picked 4 wickets in 2 games. He racked 2 wickets in his last game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Bhilwara King
Bhilwara Kings to win the match @ 2.105 (1XBET)
Manipal Tigers to win the match @ 1.67 (1XBET)
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