BHI (Bhilwara Kings) vs MAN (Manipal Tigers) Match Prediction

MAN

45%

Chance of Winning

BHI

55%

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2.105
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JSCA International Stadium Complex

In the 6th game of the Legends League Cricket 2023, Manipal Tigers will take on Bhilwara Kings at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on November 24, 2023. The game will commence from 6:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • In their two clashes, both sides won a game each.
  • Parvinder Awana claimed four wickets in his first game of the tournament.

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Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers Chance of Winning

Bhilwara Kings have a lot of potential in the team. They lost their last outing against Gujarat Giants that put them a step back in the competition. With a win and a loss, they are placed third in the points table. They have 2 points and a net run rate of 0.119. Bhilwara Kings will be very confident coming into this game in hope to win this affair and reinstate themselves back at the top.

Meanwhile, Manipal Tigers will play their second game against the Kings. They finished at the bottom of the previous year’s competition but had a fantastic start in the current season of the Legends League Cricket with a victory over Gujarat Giants. They will be confident coming into this fixture with a strong batting and bowling unit backing them. They are placed at the second place of the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of 0.500.

Bhilwara King's chance of winning: 55%

Manipal Tigers’s chance of winning: 45%

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Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers Betting Tips

Bhilwara Kings to score more fours

In terms of batting arsenal, Bhilwara Kings is stacked with talented and aggressive batters in the squad. The team has struck a total of 36 fours in two games. This averages at 18 fours per game. They have posted 18 fours in both the games with the help of their in-form batters. Lendl Simmons smashed 13 fours whereas Solomon Mire has 10 fours under his name in the competition so far. Whereas Manipal Tigers are more reliant on their bowling order. They scored 13 fours in their first outing. That said, it is very apparent that BK have a stronger squad on paper and are more likely to hit more boundaries in their upcoming clash.

Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers Toss Prediction

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi is anticipated to be sluggish and have a low bounce, providing substantial assistance to spin bowlers due to the ample grip and turn available. Although batsmen might face challenges in scoring rapidly on this ground, spending sufficient time at the crease enables them to establish their rhythm and initiate their innings effectively. The skipper winning the toss will opt to bowl here first.

Weather Report

The skies over Ranchi will be clear. The wicket is flat, and batsmen can play their strokes freely. The weather will be sunny with a high of 27 degree Celsius during the day.

Bhilwara Kings Players List

Irfan Pathan (c), Shane Watson, Yusuf Pathan, Tilakaratne Dilshan, Ryan Sidebottom, Solomon Mire, William Porterfield, Tim Murtagh, Prosper Utseya, Pinal Shah, Dhammika Prasad, Iqbal Abdulla, Christoper Barnwell, Anureet Singh, Jesal Karia, Lendl Simmons, Rahul Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Lendl Simmons

Batter

Solomon Mire

Batter

Robin Bist

Batter

Tilakaratne Dilshan

All-rounder

Irfan Pathan ©

All-rounder

Christopher Barnwell

Bowler

Rahul Sharma

Bowler

Yusuf Pathan

All-rounder

Pinal Shah

Wicket-keeper

Ryan Sidebottom

Bowler

Anureet Singh

Bowler

Bhilwara Kings Recent Form

Bhilwara Kings lost their last outing by 3 runs. They have an ecstatic batting order but need to work better with their bowling.

Manipal Tigers Player List

Chadwick Walton, Robin Uthappa (wk), David White, Kyle Coetzer, Hamilton Masakadza, S Badrinath, Mohammad Kaif, Corey Anderson, Harbhajan Singh (c), Praveen Kumar, Thisara Perera, Mitchell McClenaghan, Colin de Grandhomme, Amitoze Singh, Parvinder Awana, Imran Khan, Praveen Gupta, Pankaj Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Robin Uthappa

Wicket-keeper

Chadwick Walton

Batter

Colin de Grandhomme

All-rounder

Hamilton Masakadza

Batter

Amitoze Singh

Batter

Kyle Coetzer

All-rounder

Thisara Perera

All-rounder

Imran Khan

Bowler

Harbhajan Singh

Bowler

Praveen Kumar

Bowler

Mitchell McClenaghan

Bowler

Manipal Tigers Team Form

Manipal Tigers exhibited terrific batting potential in their previous game, scoring a total of 173 runs.

Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers Head-to-Head Record

Both sides have collided twice last season where they split the wins. The tigers won the last clash by a narrow margin of 3 runs.

Bhilwara Kings Won: 1

Manipal Tigers Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers Betting Odds

Bhilwara Kings faced Gujarat Giants in their last outing but lost the game by a very narrow margin of 3 runs. They conceded 172 runs in the game while their bowlers turned out to be expensive in the affair. Jesal Karia and Rahul Sharma picked 2 wickets each. Chasing the target, they started well with Lendl Simmons leading the batting line-up. He scored an unbeaten 99 in the game but could not cruise past the target.

Manipal Tigers faced Gujarat Giants and were able to snatch the victory by a margin of 10 runs. Manipal Tigers scored 173 runs with the loss of 8 wickets in the game. Masakadza scored the highest in the team, 37 runs. But their real strength was with their bowlers who restricted GG to 163 runs to win the game. Parvinder Awana picked 4 wickets in the game.

Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers

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JSCA International Stadium Complex, null

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Manipal Tigers

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Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers Top Batters

Hamilton Masakadza to be the top batter from Manipal Tigers

Hamilton Masakadza was fantastic last season and scored 244 runs in 7 games at an average of 40.66. He was included in Manipal Tigers this year and smashed 37 runs in 18 balls in the first game of the current season. He will be expected to score many runs in the upcoming game.

Solomon Mire to be the top batter for Bhilwara Kings

Solomon Mire is a talented batter and displayed his batting skills as soon as he entered the current competition. He smashed 70 runs off 40 balls in the first game but dismissed out for 8 runs in the next game. He will be expected to score runs in the upcoming fixture.

Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers Top Bowlers

Parvinder Awana to be Manipal Tigers's top bowler

Parvinder Awana was fantastic with the ball in the first game and picked 4 wickets for 19 runs. He was instrumental in the previous clash against the Bhilwara Kings last season where he racked 2 wickets in the game.

Rahul Sharma to be the top bowler for Bhilwara Kings

Rahul Sharma has been a truly impact player in the team. He has picked 4 wickets in 2 games. He racked 2 wickets in his last game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Bhilwara King

In the last two clashes between Bhilwara Kings and Manipal Tiger, both the sides have won a game each. This will be their first clash this season. Although none of them have lost a game till now, things are about to change after they enter the ground on November 24. Bhilwara Kings are in fantastic form and have a terrific batting order. Their bowling order can be problematic and can be recovered well in the next game. This will be a huge confident booster for the team and will help them claim another win in the competition. BK chased in both the games and were able to chase the target with their spectacular batting order.

Bhilwara Kings to win the match @ 2.105 (1XBET)

Manipal Tigers to win the match @ 1.67 (1XBET)

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