BHIK (Bhilwara Kings) vs SOS (Southern Superstars) Match Prediction BHIK 45 % Chance of Winning SOS 55 % Place a bet Melbet 2.09 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.004 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1xbet 1.95 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 In the 10th game of the Legends League Cricket 2023, Southern Superstars will take on Bhilwara Kings at Molana Azad Stadium, Jammu on November 29, 2023. The game will commence from 6:30 PM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Superstars Chance of Winning

In order to qualify for the playoffs of the ongoing Legends League Cricket (LLC), neither Bhilwara Kings nor Southern Superstars can afford to drop a point when they take on each other at Molana Azad Stadium in Jammu on November 29.

Bhilwara Kings fell off the tracks after a winning beginning in the competition. The team has lost two consecutive losses and will look to revive their campaign in the competition. With a win and two losses, Bhilwara Kings are positioned at the bottom of the points table. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of -1.419. They are coming from a huge loss against Manipal Tigers.

Meanwhile, Southern Superstars are right above Bhilwara Kings in the points table. They lost their first two games but bounced back in their third outing with a brave victory over the table toppers, Manipal Tigers. They have two losses and a win, just like Bhilwara Kings, and are placed 5th in the points table. They have 2 points and a net run rate of -0.665.

Bhilwara King's chance of winning: 45%

Southern Superstars’s chance of winning: 55%

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Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Superstars Betting Tips

Bhilwara Kings to score lower before 1st dismissal

Bhilwara Kings did not crack their opening line-up just as yet. They had Lendl Simmons open alongside Solomon Mire in the first game and the pair scored 22 runs before their first dismissal. Tilakaratne Dilshan replaced Simmons and the team posted the scores of 3 & 6 in their opening partnership in the next two games. Mire and Dilshan average at 27.00 & 9.33 in the competition. Dilshan faced pretty early dismissals in the last two games and will have to try harder for a different outcome. Southern Superstars boast a strong bowling order. They conceded 50, 21 & 14 runs before they could pick their first wicket in three games so far. SSS played their last game in Jammu and will be favourable with conditions. That said, you should pick this betting tip for a favourable bonus.

Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Superstars Toss Prediction

The surface at Molana Azad Stadium is one that is preferred by the batters but it can play on the slower side as well. Dew is likely to play a massive role which shall make bowling first here preferable for both teams. Anything over 160 runs can be considered as a good total.

Weather Report

It will be a cold day in Jammu on November 29. The skies will remain cloudy with a temperature being 22-18 degree Celsius during the match.

Bhilwara Kings Players List

Irfan Pathan (c), Shane Watson, Yusuf Pathan, Tilakaratne Dilshan, Ryan Sidebottom, Solomon Mire, William Porterfield, Tim Murtagh, Prosper Utseya, Pinal Shah, Dhammika Prasad, Iqbal Abdulla, Christoper Barnwell, Anureet Singh, Jesal Karia, Lendl Simmons, Rahul Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Lendl Simmons Batter Solomon Mire Batter Robin Bist Batter Tilakaratne Dilshan Wicket-keeper Irfan Pathan © All-rounder Christopher Barnwell Bowler Rahul Sharma Bowler Yusuf Pathan All-rounder Iqbal Abdulla Bowler Ryan Sidebottom Bowler Anureet Singh Bowler

Bhilwara Kings Recent Form

Bhilwara Kings lost their last outing by 89 runs. They have an ecstatic batting order but need to work better with their bowling.

Southern Superstars Player List

Aaron Finch, Ross Taylor, Jesse Ryder, Cameron White, Abdur Razzak, Ashok Dinda, Johan Botha, Upul Tharanga, Tanmay Srivastava, Suranga Lakmal, Shreevats Goswami, Rameez Khan, Rajesh Bishnoi, Pankaj Kumar Rao, Manvinder Bisla, Bipul Sharma, Andre McCarthy, Amit Verma, Amila Aponso, Farveez Maharoof

Predicted Playing XI

Jesse Ryder Batter Ross Taylor (c) Batter Upul Tharanga Batter Abdur Razzak Bowler Shreevats Goswami Wicket-keeper Chaturanga de Silva All-rounder Pawan Negi All-rounder Johan Botha Bowler Ashok Dinda Bowler Suranga Lakmal Bowler Hamid Hassan Batter

Southern Superstars Recent Form

Southern Superstars picked their first season victory against Manipal Tigers. Their bowlers were fantastic in the game and managed to restrict their opponents at 124.

Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Superstars Head-to-Head Record

The sides have never collided in the 20 over format. They will play their first game against each other in the upcoming fixture.

Bhilwara Kings Won: 0

Southern Superstars Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Superstars Betting Odds

Bhilwara Kings faced Manipal Tigers and faced defeat by a huge margin. Manipal Tigers managed to put through 211 runs with the loss of 3 wickets. Chris Barnwell picked 2 wickets and was the best bowler in the match for the side. Bhilwara Kings did not stand a chance at the bowling attack of the Tigers. The Kings scored 122 runs in the game and lost the fixture by 89 runs. Dilshan scored 26 runs in the game, the highest in the team while others settled for cheap individual scores.

After losing the opening two matches of the season, the Ross Taylor-led side finally managed to win their first game in the last match against Manipal Tigers. Manipal Tigers were bundled out for 124 runs in the game. Botha, Negi and Razzak were spectacular with the ball and ensured a low target. SSS scored 125 runs, winning the game by 5 wickets in the game. Ryder and Tharanga scored 30 runs in the game.

Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Superstars T20i Molana Azad Stadium, null Bhilwara Kings Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Southern Super Stars Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.004 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 1.95 Bet Now!

Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Superstars Top Batters

Shreevats Goswami to be the top batter from Southern Superstars

Shreevats Goswami will be the top batting prospect from his team. He scored 61 runs in 3 games at an average of 30.50. He has a strike rate of 122.00. He scored 18, 24 & 19* runs in his three outings.

Lendl Simmons to be the top batter for Bhilwara Kings

Lendl Simmons is in terrific form and has played excellent innings to show for it. He has smashed 110 runs in 3 games at an average of 55.00. He has a strike rate of over 150 in the competition. He posted the scores of 11, 99* & 0 in his three games. He is the top scorer of his side and will be looking to hit a lot more in the upcoming game.

Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Superstars Top Bowlers

Johan Botha to be Southern Superstars's top bowler

The legendary bowler, Johan Botha has played his first game of the competition. He picked 2 wickets in his last game against Manipal Tigers. He has an economy rate of 5.50 conceded 22 runs in the last game.

Rahul Sharma to be the top bowler for Bhilwara Kings

Rahul Sharma has been a truly impact player in the team. He has picked 5 wickets in 3 games. He racked 1 wicket in his last game and is the top wicket-taker in his team.