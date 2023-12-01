BHIK (Bhilwara Kings) vs URB (Urbanrisers Hyderabad) Match Prediction BHIK 45 % Chance of Winning URB 55 % Bet Now! Bhilwara Kings will take on Urbanrisers Hyderabad in the 12th match of the Legends League Cricket 2023 at Molana Azad Stadium, Jammu on December 1, 2023. The game will commence from 3:30 PM IST.

Bhilwara Kings vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Chance of Winning

Bhilwara Kings fell off the tracks after a winning beginning in the competition. The team has lost two consecutive losses and will look to revive their campaign in the competition. With a win and two losses, Bhilwara Kings are positioned at the bottom of the points table. The team has 3 points and a net run rate of -1.419. Their last game was abandoned due to bad weather.

On the other hand, Urbanrisers Hyderabad had a fantastic start in the competition and won two games in a row. However, they could not sustain their momentum as they lost their last outing against Gujarat Giants. They have two wins and a loss and find themselves placed at the 3rd place of the table standings. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of 0.250.

Bhilwara Kings will have to do better for a win here whereas Hyderabad are better equipped for the next outing.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad's chance of winning: 55%

Bhilwara King's chance of winning: 45%

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Bhilwara Kings vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Betting Tips

Bhilwara Kings to score lower before 1st dismissal

Bhilwara Kings did not crack their opening line-up just as yet. They had Lendl Simmons open alongside Solomon Mire in the first game and the pair scored 22 runs before their first dismissal. Tilakaratne Dilshan replaced Simmons and the team posted the scores of 3 & 6 in their opening partnership in the next two games. Mire and Dilshan average at 27.00 & 9.33 in the competition. Dilshan faced pretty early dismissals in the last two games and will have to try harder for a different outcome. This has blown away the team's confidence in the openers. They will have to do better for a better opening partnership but until then, it looks like a great betting tip from the upcoming clash.

Bhilwara Kings vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Toss Prediction

The surface at Molana Azad Stadium is one that is preferred by the batters but it can play on the slower side as well. Dew is likely to play a massive role which shall make bowling first here preferable for both teams. Anything over 160 runs can be considered as a good total.

Weather Report

We expect overcast skies over Jammu. The wicket is slow, and batsmen must focus on rotating the strike instead of attacking every ball to do well at this venue. Fast bowlers would enjoy bowling on this track. The side batting first would need to score 170 runs to win.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad Players List

Amit Paunikar, Suresh Raina, Martin Guptill, Dwayne Smith, Tino Best, Stuart Binny, Christopher Mpofu, Asghar Afghan, Chamara Kapugedera, Morne Morkel, Peter Trego, Pawan Suyal, Pragyan Ojha, Shiva Kant Shukla, Sudeep Tyagi, Tirumalasetti Suman, Yogesh Nagar, Mohnish Mishra, Jerome Taylor, Milind Kumar, Devendra Bishoo

Predicted Playing XI

Martin Guptill Batter Gurkeerat Singh Mann Batter Peter Trego Batter Amit Paunikar Wicket-keeper Yogesh Nagar All-rounder Chris Mpofu Bowler Stuart Binny All-rounder Dwayne Smith All-rounder Pawan Suyal Bowler Dwayne Smith Batter Suresh Raina © Batter

Urbanrisers Hyderabad Recent Form

Urbanrisers Hyderabad won their first fixture by 13 runs. They need to work better on their batting.

Bhilwara Kings Players List

Irfan Pathan (c), Shane Watson, Yusuf Pathan, Tilakaratne Dilshan, Ryan Sidebottom, Solomon Mire, William Porterfield, Tim Murtagh, Prosper Utseya, Pinal Shah, Dhammika Prasad, Iqbal Abdulla, Christoper Barnwell, Anureet Singh, Jesal Karia, Lendl Simmons, Rahul Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Lendl Simmons Batter Solomon Mire Batter Robin Bist Batter Tilakaratne Dilshan Wicket-keeper Irfan Pathan © All-rounder Christopher Barnwell Bowler Rahul Sharma Bowler Yusuf Pathan All-rounder Iqbal Abdulla Bowler Ryan Sidebottom Bowler Anureet Singh Bowler

Bhilwara Kings Recent Form

Bhilwara Kings lost their last outing by 89 runs. They have an ecstatic batting order but need to work better with their bowling.

Bhilwara Kings vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time the sides will play in the competition since making their debut.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad Won: 0

Bhilwara Kings Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Bhilwara Kings vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds

Bhilwara Kings faced Manipal Tigers in the last game they played and suffered a defeat by a huge margin. Manipal Tigers managed to put through 211 runs with the loss of 3 wickets. Chris Barnwell picked 2 wickets and was the best bowler in the match for the side. Bhilwara Kings did not stand a chance at the bowling attack of the Tigers. The Kings scored 122 runs in the game and lost the fixture by 89 runs. Dilshan scored 26 runs in the game, the highest in the team while others settled for cheap individual scores. Their last game was abandoned due to rain.

Suresh Raina's side suffered a heartbreaking loss in the last game against the Gujarat Giants. They put up a good show in a high-run chase of 194 runs, only to fall short by one run. They had won the previous two games and looked to be in good form. Raina would like to get over the upset of the last match and move up in the points table. Dwayne Smith and Peter Trego scored 50 & 59 runs respectively in the game. Whereas Stuart Binny picked 2 wickets. Urbanrisers Hyderabad have the potential to win their next game and strengthen their place in the points table.

Bhilwara Kings vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Top Batters

Lendl Simmons to be the top batter for Bhilwara Kings

Lendl Simmons is in terrific form and has played excellent innings to show for it. He has smashed 121 runs in 4 games at an average of 40.33. He has a strike rate of over 130 in the competition. He ducked out in the last game but will be hopeful for a better performance in the next game.

Peter Trego to be the top batter for Urbanrisers Hyderabad

Peter Trego is the top run scorer of the team and has wrapped in 112 runs in 3 games at an average of 56.00. He has a strike rate of 211.32 in the competition and scored 59 off 25 balls in his last outing. He will be the top run scorer in the next game as well.

Bhilwara Kings vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Top Bowlers

Rahul Sharma to be Bhilwara Kings's top bowler

Rahul Sharma has been a truly impact player in the team. He has picked 5 wickets in 3 games. He has an economy of 9.45 in the competition.

Chris Mpofu to be the top bowler for Urbanrisers Hyderabad

Chris Mpofu is a talented bowler from Zimbabwe. He is an active wicket-taker and was able to rack 5 wickets in 4 games so far. He has an economy rate of 6.91 in the competition. He will be the top bowling pick from the team.