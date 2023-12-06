GUJ (Gujarat Giants) vs INDCP (India Capitals) Match Prediction
GUJ
55%
Chance of Winning
INDCP
45%
T20i
Lalabhai Contractor Stadium
Facts:
- Ricardo Powell scored 140 runs in four matches.
- Chris Gayle scored 119 runs in three matches.
- Abhisek Jhunjhunwala scored 105 runs in two matches.
- Kirk Edwards scored 123 runs in four matches.
- Isuru Udana took seven wickets in four matches.
- Trent Johnston took five wickets in two matches.
Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals Chance of Winning
The Gujarat Giants emerged victorious in their final league match against the Southern SuperStars, securing a five-wicket victory. Trent Johnston's magical bowling spell yielded three wickets, while Monty Panesar chipped in with two wickets. Ishwar Pandey, Prasanna, and S Ladda took one wicket each, restricting the Southern SuperStars to a modest 159/8. The Giants chased down the target in 18.4 overs, thanks to exceptional batting performances from Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, who scored 81 runs off 49 balls. Kevin O'Brien (29 runs), Chirag Khurana (22 runs), and Elton Chigumbura (21 runs) also contributed with the bat, as the Giants secured their third win of the season.
India Capitals lost their last game against the Manipal Tigers in a last-over thriller. Powered by Bharat Chipli's half-century (65 runs), cameos from Ben Dunk (33 runs) and Ashley Nurse (26 runs), the Capitals reached 186/9. They were in a winning position until the 18th over, but Rusty Theron conceded 17 runs in the 19th over, and the game turned in favour of the Tigers, who chased down the target with one ball to spare. However, India Capitals advanced to the eliminator thanks to their positive net run rate.
- Gujarat Giants chance of winning: 55%
- India Capitals chance of winning: 45%
Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals Betting Tips
Ricardo Powell to score over 18.5 runs @ 1.80 (10Cric)
Ricardo Powell has been in superb form throughout the tournament, scoring 14, 100, and 26 runs in his last three innings. He is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament and the highest amongst the other batsmen for India Capitals. Given Powell's form and the importance of the match, we believe he is the best batsman to bet on to score over 18.5 runs.
Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals Toss Prediction
The pitch at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat is a balanced one, favoring both batsmen and bowlers. It slows down as the game progresses, giving spinners ample turn in the later stages. In the four T20 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won three matches, while the team batting second won one. The average first innings score is 135 runs. Based on these match outcomes, the team winning the toss would opt to bat first.
Weather Conditions
The weather at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat on Wednesday, 6th December is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius and 61% humidity, 0% precipitation and wind blowing at 18 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Mostly Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.
Gujarat Giants Players List
Dhruv Raval (wk), Kevin O Brien, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Chirag Khurana, Elton Chigumbura, Seekkuge Prasanna, Trent Johnston, S Sreesanth, Sarabjit Ladda, Ishwar Chaudhary, Monty Panesar, Richard Levi, Chris Gayle, Jacques Kallis, Rajat Bhatia, Rayad Emrit, Sulieman Benn, Parthiv Patel, Liam Plunkett, Ben Laughlin, Abhimanyu Mithun, Dishant Yagnik, Nathan Reardon, Dane Piedt, Ahmed Raza
Gujarat Giants Probable Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Chris Gayle
|
Batsman
|
Jacques Kallis
|
All-rounder
|
Abhishek Jhunjhunwala
|
Batsman
|
Kevin O Brien
|
All-rounder
|
Seekkuge Prasanna
|
All-rounder
|
Dhruv Raval
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Rajat Bhatia
|
All-rounder
|
Rayad Emrit
|
Bowler
|
S Sreesanth
|
Bowler
|
Sarabjit Ladda
|
Bowler
|
Ishwar Pandey
|
Bowler
Gujarat Giants Recent Form
Gujarat Giants won three and lost one of the five matches played in the league stage in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023. The Giants finished the league stage at third position with seven points.
India Capitals Players List
Gautam Gambhir (c), Ricardo Powell, Kirk Edwards, Ben Dunk (wk), Kevin Pietersen, Ashley Nurse, Bharath Chipli, Rusty Theron, Isuru Udana, KP Appanna, Pravin Tambe, Hamish Bennett, Gnaneswara Rao, Yashpal Singh, Morne van Wyk, Hashim Amla, Ishwar Pandey, Munaf Patel, Fidel Edwards, Dilhara Fernando
India Capitals Probable Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Riardo Powell
|
All-rounder
|
Gautam Gambhir
|
Batsman
|
Bharat Chipli
|
Batsman
|
Kirk Edwards
|
Batsman
|
Kevin Pietersen
|
Batsman
|
Ben Dunk
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Isuru Udana
|
All-rounder
|
Ashley Nurse
|
All-rounder
|
Rusty Theron
|
Bowler
|
KP Appanna
|
Bowler
|
Pravin Tambe
|
Bowler
India Capitals Recent Form
India Capitals won one, lost three and one match ended in no result in the league stages of Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023. The Capitals finished the league stage at fourth position with three points.
Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals Head to Head Record
Gujarat Giants and India Capitals played three matches against each other in the Legends League Cricket (LLC). Gujarat Giants won one match, India Capitals won one match, and one match was abandoned due to rain.
- Matches Played:3
- Gujarat Giants Won:1
- India Capitals Won:1
- No Result:1
Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals Betting Odds
India Capitals to score under 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal
The India Capitals have scored 31, 21, 0, and 3 runs in their four matches so far. Their openers have struggled to get going and have found it difficult to score runs in the initial overs. The Gujarat Giants' new ball bowlers have never conceded over 21 runs in the tournament, which is a testament to their impressive performance. We predict that the India Capitals will lose one wicket before reaching 21 runs.
Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals
T20i
Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, null
Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals Top Batters
Chris Gayle to be the top batter for Gujarat Giants
Chris Gayle scored 29, 52, and 38 runs in the three matches he played in the Legends League Cricket. Gayle appears to be in good form and he will be up against a relatively weaker bowling attack. Gayle has a very good record in knockout matches, and we expect him to perform well and score more runs than the other batters for Gujarat Giants.
Kevin Pietersen to be the top batter for India CapItals
Kevin Pietersen, with 6, 4*, and 77 runs in three league matches, has shown glimpses of his game-changing ability. His 77-run knock against Urbanrisers Hyderabad almost won the game for India Capitals. We expect him to step up and be their top batter.
Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals Top Bowlers
Rayad Emrit to be the top bowler for Gujarat Giants
Emrit has picked up four wickets in three matches and has been one of the Gujarat Giants' most potent bowlers in the death overs. The Surat pitch favors Emrit's bowling style, and he is a much more seasoned death-overs specialist in T20 cricket, making him a strong contender to end up as the top wicket taker for the Gujarat Giants in the eliminator.
Isuru Udana to be the top bowler for India Capitals
Isuru Udana, with seven wickets in four matches, is the leading wicket-taker for the India Capitals in the tournament. The left arm fast bowler has emerged as the top bowler in three of the four matches that the Capitals have played in the league stages. We expect him to continue his good run of form and produce a match-winning spell for the India Capitals.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Gujarat Giants
- Gujarat Giants to win the match @ 1.83
- India Capitals to win the match @ 1.97
Parimatch