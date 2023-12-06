GUJ (Gujarat Giants) vs INDCP (India Capitals) Match Prediction GUJ 55 % Chance of Winning INDCP 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.9 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.837 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Gujarat Giants and India Capitals lock horns in the eliminator of Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 on Wednesday, 6th December 2023. The match will be played at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat and the scheduled start time is 6:30 pm local time.

Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals Chance of Winning

The Gujarat Giants emerged victorious in their final league match against the Southern SuperStars, securing a five-wicket victory. Trent Johnston's magical bowling spell yielded three wickets, while Monty Panesar chipped in with two wickets. Ishwar Pandey, Prasanna, and S Ladda took one wicket each, restricting the Southern SuperStars to a modest 159/8. The Giants chased down the target in 18.4 overs, thanks to exceptional batting performances from Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, who scored 81 runs off 49 balls. Kevin O'Brien (29 runs), Chirag Khurana (22 runs), and Elton Chigumbura (21 runs) also contributed with the bat, as the Giants secured their third win of the season.

India Capitals lost their last game against the Manipal Tigers in a last-over thriller. Powered by Bharat Chipli's half-century (65 runs), cameos from Ben Dunk (33 runs) and Ashley Nurse (26 runs), the Capitals reached 186/9. They were in a winning position until the 18th over, but Rusty Theron conceded 17 runs in the 19th over, and the game turned in favour of the Tigers, who chased down the target with one ball to spare. However, India Capitals advanced to the eliminator thanks to their positive net run rate.

Gujarat Giants chance of winning: 55%

India Capitals chance of winning: 45%

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Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals Betting Tips

Ricardo Powell to score over 18.5 runs @ 1.80 (10Cric)

Ricardo Powell has been in superb form throughout the tournament, scoring 14, 100, and 26 runs in his last three innings. He is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament and the highest amongst the other batsmen for India Capitals. Given Powell's form and the importance of the match, we believe he is the best batsman to bet on to score over 18.5 runs.

Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals Toss Prediction

The pitch at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat is a balanced one, favoring both batsmen and bowlers. It slows down as the game progresses, giving spinners ample turn in the later stages. In the four T20 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won three matches, while the team batting second won one. The average first innings score is 135 runs. Based on these match outcomes, the team winning the toss would opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The weather at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat on Wednesday, 6th December is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius and 61% humidity, 0% precipitation and wind blowing at 18 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Mostly Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Gujarat Giants Players List

Dhruv Raval (wk), Kevin O Brien, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Chirag Khurana, Elton Chigumbura, Seekkuge Prasanna, Trent Johnston, S Sreesanth, Sarabjit Ladda, Ishwar Chaudhary, Monty Panesar, Richard Levi, Chris Gayle, Jacques Kallis, Rajat Bhatia, Rayad Emrit, Sulieman Benn, Parthiv Patel, Liam Plunkett, Ben Laughlin, Abhimanyu Mithun, Dishant Yagnik, Nathan Reardon, Dane Piedt, Ahmed Raza

Gujarat Giants Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Chris Gayle Batsman Jacques Kallis All-rounder Abhishek Jhunjhunwala Batsman Kevin O Brien All-rounder Seekkuge Prasanna All-rounder Dhruv Raval Wicket Keeper Rajat Bhatia All-rounder Rayad Emrit Bowler S Sreesanth Bowler Sarabjit Ladda Bowler Ishwar Pandey Bowler

Gujarat Giants Recent Form

Gujarat Giants won three and lost one of the five matches played in the league stage in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023. The Giants finished the league stage at third position with seven points.

India Capitals Players List

Gautam Gambhir (c), Ricardo Powell, Kirk Edwards, Ben Dunk (wk), Kevin Pietersen, Ashley Nurse, Bharath Chipli, Rusty Theron, Isuru Udana, KP Appanna, Pravin Tambe, Hamish Bennett, Gnaneswara Rao, Yashpal Singh, Morne van Wyk, Hashim Amla, Ishwar Pandey, Munaf Patel, Fidel Edwards, Dilhara Fernando

India Capitals Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Riardo Powell All-rounder Gautam Gambhir Batsman Bharat Chipli Batsman Kirk Edwards Batsman Kevin Pietersen Batsman Ben Dunk Wicket Keeper Isuru Udana All-rounder Ashley Nurse All-rounder Rusty Theron Bowler KP Appanna Bowler Pravin Tambe Bowler

India Capitals Recent Form

India Capitals won one, lost three and one match ended in no result in the league stages of Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023. The Capitals finished the league stage at fourth position with three points.

Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals Head to Head Record

Gujarat Giants and India Capitals played three matches against each other in the Legends League Cricket (LLC). Gujarat Giants won one match, India Capitals won one match, and one match was abandoned due to rain.

Matches Played: 3

3 Gujarat Giants Won: 1

1 India Capitals Won: 1

1 No Result:1

Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals Betting Odds

India Capitals to score under 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal

The India Capitals have scored 31, 21, 0, and 3 runs in their four matches so far. Their openers have struggled to get going and have found it difficult to score runs in the initial overs. The Gujarat Giants' new ball bowlers have never conceded over 21 runs in the tournament, which is a testament to their impressive performance. We predict that the India Capitals will lose one wicket before reaching 21 runs.

Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals T20i Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, null Gujarat Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.9 Bet Now! India Capitals Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.913 Bet Now!

Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals Top Batters

Chris Gayle to be the top batter for Gujarat Giants

Chris Gayle scored 29, 52, and 38 runs in the three matches he played in the Legends League Cricket. Gayle appears to be in good form and he will be up against a relatively weaker bowling attack. Gayle has a very good record in knockout matches, and we expect him to perform well and score more runs than the other batters for Gujarat Giants.

Kevin Pietersen to be the top batter for India CapItals

Kevin Pietersen, with 6, 4*, and 77 runs in three league matches, has shown glimpses of his game-changing ability. His 77-run knock against Urbanrisers Hyderabad almost won the game for India Capitals. We expect him to step up and be their top batter.

Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals Top Bowlers

Rayad Emrit to be the top bowler for Gujarat Giants

Emrit has picked up four wickets in three matches and has been one of the Gujarat Giants' most potent bowlers in the death overs. The Surat pitch favors Emrit's bowling style, and he is a much more seasoned death-overs specialist in T20 cricket, making him a strong contender to end up as the top wicket taker for the Gujarat Giants in the eliminator.

Isuru Udana to be the top bowler for India Capitals

Isuru Udana, with seven wickets in four matches, is the leading wicket-taker for the India Capitals in the tournament. The left arm fast bowler has emerged as the top bowler in three of the four matches that the Capitals have played in the league stages. We expect him to continue his good run of form and produce a match-winning spell for the India Capitals.