GUJ (Gujarat Giants) vs MAN (Manipal Tigers) Match Prediction MAN 45 % Chance of Winning GUJ 55 % Place a bet Melbet 2.05 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.014 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1xbet 2.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Gujarat Giants and Manipal Tigers will lock horns for the second time in the Legends League Cricket tournament on November 20, 2023. The match will be held at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, with a scheduled start time of 6:30 P.M IST.

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Chances of Winning

Gujarat Giants participated in six matches in the 2022 season. They only managed to achieve two wins during the season, once against India Capitals and then against Manipal Tigers. In their match against India Capitals, the defending champions, they won the toss and put India Capitals to bat first. They were able to post a total of 179/9, which was quite an impressive score. Gujarat Giants managed to chase it down in 18.4 overs and won by three wickets with eight balls remaining. Against Manipal Tigers, they won the toss yet again and elected to field first once more. This decision proved to be a masterstroke as they restricted their opponents to a mere 120/8 and chased it down in 17.2 overs, claiming victory by two wickets with 16 balls remaining.

Manipal Tigers had an identical season as they also participated in six matches and emerged victorious in two of them. Their first victory came against the Bhilwara Kings, wherein they lost the toss and were tasked with batting first. They were able to muster a total of 175/8 and their bowling department defended it brilliantly as they ended up winning the match by just three runs. Their second win was against India Capitals and they were fortunate enough to win the toss, opting to field first. The Capitals set a target of 183/2, but Manipal Tigers were able to chase it down efficiently, winning by three wickets.

Gujarat Giants chance of winning - 55%

Manipal Tigers chance of winning - 45%

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Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Betting Tips

Kevin O Brien was the most valuable batsman for the Gujarat Giants in the previous season of the tournament, having accumulated 203 runs in six innings. Chris Gayle only participated in three innings but managed to amass 88 runs. On the bowling front, S Sreesanth captured eight wickets in six innings, having played for Bhilwara Kings at the time. Liam Plunkett, a part of the India Capitals squad during the last season, also claimed eight wickets in six innings.

Mohammad Kaif was leading the run charts of his team in the 2022 season, having scored 222 runs in five innings for the Manipal Tigers. Hamilton Masakadza, playing for India Capitals at the time, had an incredible season as he amassed 244 runs in seven innings. In the bowling department, Pankaj Singh claimed five wickets in five innings for his previous team, India Capitals. Harbhajan Singh, the skipper, also captured five wickets last season.

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Toss Prediction

The match is set to be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. The last match held at the venue was between Andhra and Railways during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The former won the toss and elected to field first, but, unfortunately, it did not work out in their favour as Railways posted a total of 171/5 and Andhra was only able to reach a score of 118/9 by the end of 20 overs. Given this recent outcome and the disparity in their performance, it is likely that the toss winner will opt to bat first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts mostly sunny conditions with a minimal 10% chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius in Ranchi.

Gujarat Giants Player List

Parthiv Patel (c), Chris Gayle, Richard Levi, Nathan Reardon, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Kevin O Brien, Chirag Khurana, Elton Chigumbura, Rayad Emrit, Ahmed Raza, Dishant Yagnik, Liam Plunkett, Seekkuge Prasanna, S Sreesanth, Sarabjit Ladda, Dane Piedt, Sulieman Benn, Ben Laughlin, Abhimanyu Mithun.

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Gayle Batter Nathan Reardon Batter Kevin O Brien All-rounder Parthiv Patel (C) Wicket-keeper Abhishek Jhunjhunwala Batter Chirag Khurana All-rounder Elton Chigumbur All-rounder S Sreesanth Bowler Liam Plunkett Bowler Seekkuge Prasanna Bowler Ben Laughlin Bowler

Gujarat Giants Team Form

Gujarat Giants exhibited decent form in the previous season and managed to secure two wins.

Manipal Tigers Player List

Harbhajan Singh (c), Mohammad Kaif, David White, Kyle Coetzer, S Badrinath, Corey Anderson, Hamilton Masakadza, Amitoze Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Thisara Perera, Praveen Gupta, Robin Uthappa, Chadwick Walton, Pankaj Singh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Parvinder Awana, Imran Khan, Praveen Kumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Kaif Batter Robin Uthappa Wicket-keeper S Badrinath Batter Hamilton Masakadza All-rounder David White Batter Corey Anderson All-rounder Thisara Perera All-rounder Harbhajan Singh (C) Bowler Pankaj Singh Bowler Praveen Kumar Bowler Mitchell McClenaghan Bowler

Manipal Tigers Team Form

Manipal Tigers had a mediocre season in the 2022 edition of the tournament, much like Gujarat Giants. However, their net run rate set them back further and they ended up in the final spot in the standings.

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Head-to-Head

Gujarat Giants and Manipal Tigers have faced each other on one occasion in the 2022 season, with the former emerging victorious by two wickets with 16 balls remaining. Their next match was abandoned without a ball bowled.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Gujarat Giants - 1

Manipal Tigers - 0

Abandoned - 1

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Betting Odds

Gujarat Giants to score more runs than Manipal Tigers in the first six overs

In their last completed encounter against each other, Manipal Tigers batted first and managed to score 24/3 in the first six overs of the match. Their wickets fell rather quickly and their batting order seemed to be struggling for a while. Gujarat Titans achieved a similar feat as they lost three wickets in the first six overs as well. However, they were significantly ahead in terms of runs as they posted a score of 47/3 by the end of six overs. There was a massive disparity in performance between the teams, and Gujarat Giants can be expected to outscore their rivals during the powerplay overs in the upcoming match.

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Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Best Batters

Kevin O Brien to be Gujarat Giants’ Best Batter

Kevin O Brien was the top run scorer for the team in the 2022 season of the tournament, having scored 203 runs in six innings. This is inclusive of a century against India Capitals, the defending champions of the series. He had an overall strike rate of 166.39 and an average of 33.83. Given his form, he can be expected to emerge as the top batsman for his team in the upcoming fixture.

Mohammad Kaif to be Manipal Tigers’ Best Batter

Mohammad Kaif established himself as the leading run getter for the Manipal Tigers in the 2022 season with 222 runs in five innings. He had an overall strike rate of 115.62 and an average of 44.40. He was well ahead of the rest of his team in terms of runs, given that the second highest run-scorer amassed 126 runs. He was the standout batsman for the team and can be anticipated to be the top batter once again.

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Best Bowlers

Liam Plunkett to be Gujarat Giants’ Best Bowler

Liam Plunkett emerged as the third highest wicket-taker in the previous season of the tournament. He claimed eight wickets in six innings for his former team, India Capitals. He was also quite economical, having achieved an overall economy rate of 8.23 and an average of 17.50. Considering his performance in the season, it is possible that he could be the premier for his team.

Harbhajan Singh to be Manipal Tigers’ Best Bowler

In the 2022 season, Harbhajan Singh was tied as the top wicket-taker of the team considering he captured five wickets in five innings. His economy rate was also quite impressive as it stood at 7.25, along with an average of 23.20. The skipper was in great form in the previous season and emerges as the top candidate to be the standout bowler for the team.