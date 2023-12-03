GUJ (Gujarat Giants) vs SOS (Southern Superstars) Match Prediction GUJ 58 % Chance of Winning SOS 42 % Place a bet Melbet 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.772 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1xBet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 In the 14th game of the Legends League Cricket 2023, Southern Superstars will take on Gujarat Giants at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on December 3, 2023. The game will commence from 3:00 PM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Gujarat Giants vs Southern Superstars Chance of Winning

Gujarat Giants are having a great time in the competition with two back-to-back wins in their campaign. With two wins and a loss, they find themselves placed at the top place with 5 points and a net run rate of -0.100. Their last match got abandoned due to bad weather conditions and will be looking to strengthen their position at the apex position.

Meanwhile, Southern Superstars are not doing so well in the competition. Southern Superstars could not contest in their previous outing as it got cancelled due to rain. They lost their first two games but bounced back in their third outing with a brave victory over Manipal Tigers. They have two losses and a win, just like Gujarat Giants, and are placed 5th in the points table. They have 3 points and a net run rate of -0.665.

Gujarat Giants chance of winning: 58%

Southern Superstars’s chance of winning: 42%

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Gujarat Giants vs Southern Superstars Betting Tips

Gujarat Giants to score lower before 1st dismissal

Gujarat Giants did not crack their opening line-up just yet. They had Lendl Simmons open alongside Solomon Mire in the first game and the pair scored 22 runs before their first dismissal. Tilakaratne Dilshan replaced Simmons and the team posted the scores of 3 & 6 in their opening partnership in the next two games. Mire and Dilshan average at 27.00 & 9.33 in the competition. Dilshan faced pretty early dismissals in the last two games and will have to try harder for a different outcome. Southern Superstars boast a strong bowling order. They conceded 50, 21 & 14 runs before they could pick their first wicket in three games so far. SSS played their last game in Jammu and will be favourable with conditions. That said, you should pick this betting tip for a favourable bonus.

Gujarat Giants vs Southern Superstars Toss Prediction

The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam offers a track where batters struggle to find runs. Considering the past matches played here, the spinners have dominated the proceedings. However, pacers can also use variations to take advantage of the slow nature. The surface is expected to behave similarly when India Capitals take on Manipal Tigers, so a low-scoring match awaits us. The chasing team should have an advantage here.

Weather Report

The temperature will see a high of 27 degree Celsius on the game-day. There is a high prediction of rain on December 2.

Gujarat Giants Player List

Parthiv Patel (c), Chris Gayle, Richard Levi, Nathan Reardon, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Kevin O Brien, Chirag Khurana, Elton Chigumbura, Rayad Emrit, Ahmed Raza, Dishant Yagnik, Liam Plunkett, Seekkuge Prasanna, S Sreesanth, Sarabjit Ladda, Dane Piedt, Sulieman Benn, Ben Laughlin, Abhimanyu Mithun

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Gayle Batter Nathan Reardon Batter Kevin O Brien All-rounder Parthiv Patel (C) Wicket-keeper Abhishek Jhunjhunwala Batter Chirag Khurana All-rounder Elton Chigumbur All-rounder S Sreesanth Bowler Liam Plunkett Bowler Seekkuge Prasanna Bowler Ben Laughlin Bowler

Gujarat Giants Team Form

Gujarat Giants exhibited good momentum in their campaign and managed to win their last two games. They have a good batting and bowling order to support the team.

Southern Superstars Player List

Aaron Finch, Ross Taylor, Jesse Ryder, Cameron White, Abdur Razzak, Ashok Dinda, Johan Botha, Upul Tharanga, Tanmay Srivastava, Suranga Lakmal, Shreevats Goswami, Rameez Khan, Rajesh Bishnoi, Pankaj Kumar Rao, Manvinder Bisla, Bipul Sharma, Andre McCarthy, Amit Verma, Amila Aponso, Farveez Maharoof

Predicted Playing XI

Jesse Ryder Batter Ross Taylor (c) Batter Upul Tharanga Batter Abdur Razzak Bowler Shreevats Goswami Wicket-keeper Chaturanga de Silva All-rounder Pawan Negi All-rounder Johan Botha Bowler Ashok Dinda Bowler Suranga Lakmal Bowler Hamid Hassan Batter

Southern Superstars Recent Form

Southern Superstars picked their first season victory against Manipal Tigers. Their bowlers were fantastic in the game and managed to restrict their opponents at 124.

Gujarat Giants vs Southern Superstars Head-to-Head Record

The sides have never collided in the 20 over format. They will play their first game against each other in the upcoming fixture.

Gujarat Giants Won: 0

Southern Superstars Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Gujarat Giants vs Southern Superstars Betting Odds

The last game of Gujarat Giants was abandoned due to unfavourable weather. Before that, Gujarat Giants faced Urbanrisers Hyderabad in a high scoring affair in their last outing. GG scored 193 runs with the loss of 5 wickets. Richard Levi scored 49 runs while the other batters chipped in their fair share. Defending the target was a bit tough but they eventually managed to restrict the opponents at 192, winning the game by 1 run. Sreesanth and Sulieman Benn picked 2 wickets each. Gujarat Giants have a good winning momentum and their batters look in a good form.

After losing the opening two matches of the season, the Ross Taylor-led side finally managed to win their first game in the last match against Manipal Tigers. Manipal Tigers were bundled out for 124 runs in the game. Botha, Negi and Razzak were spectacular with the ball and ensured a low target. SSS scored 125 runs, winning the game by 5 wickets in the game. Ryder and Tharanga scored 30 runs in the game. Their last game was abandoned due to rain but are hopeful for a win in their next outing.

Gujarat Giants vs Southern Superstars T20i Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, null Gujarat Giants Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 1.85 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Southern Super Stars Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.989 Bet Now!

Gujarat Giants vs Southern Superstars Top Batters

Chris Gayle to be the top batter for Gujarat Giants

Chris Gayle is known for his hard hitting. He has reeled in 119 runs in 3 games at an average of 39.66. He posted the scores of 38, 52 & 29 runs in his three outings. Gayle will be the best batting prospect in the team with his current form.

Shreevats Goswami to be the top batter from Southern Superstars

Shreevats Goswami will be the top batting prospect from his team. He scored 61 runs in 3 games at an average of 30.50. He has a strike rate of 122.00. He scored 18, 24 & 19* runs in his three outings.

Gujarat Giants vs Southern Superstars Top Bowlers

S Sreesanth to be the top bowler for Gujarat Giants

You have to admire S Sreesanth with the ball and the ability to swing the ball beautifully. He picked 2 wickets in his last outing and is regaining his bowling form. He now has a total of 3 wickets in 2 games and an economy rate of 8.71.

Johan Botha to be Southern Superstars's top bowler

The legendary bowler, Johan Botha has played his first game of the competition. He picked 2 wickets in his last game against Manipal Tigers. He has an economy rate of 5.50 conceded 22 runs in the last game.