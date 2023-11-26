GUJ (Gujarat Giants) vs URB (Urbanrisers Hyderabad) Match Prediction GUJ 27 % Chance of Winning URB 73 % Place a bet Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1xbet 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.618 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Gujarat Giants and Urbanrisers Hyderabad take centre stage in the eighth match of the 2023 Legends League Cricket at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 26 at 3:00 PM IST.

Gujarat Giants vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Chance of Winning

Gujarat Giants have had a mixed bag campaign thus far. Gujarat Giants tasted defeat in the opening fixture as they failed to chase down 173 runs against Manipal Tigers and eventually lost the game by 10 runs. In the last match, Gujarat Giants registered their first win of the season as they beat Bhilwara Kings and a closely fought tie. Gujarat Giants won the game by three runs.

On the other hand, Urbanrisers Hyderabad have had a phenomenal start to the campaign as they have gone perfect in the first two games. In the opening fixture, Urbanrisers Hyderabad managed to defend a par total of 156 against Southern Superstars and won the game by 13 runs. In the last game, Urbanrisers Hyderabad and India Capital went head to head as the game went to the wire. Urbanrisers Hyderabad won the game by mere three runs. As per our calculations, Urbanrisers Hyderabad are firm favourites heading into this game.

Gujarat Giants’s chances of winning - 27%

Urbanrisers Hyderabad’s chances of winning - 73%

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Gujarat Giants vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Gujarat Giants have been terrific in the powerplay thus far, well if you have Chris Gayle in the starting lineup, you are bound to score well in the powerplay to which Gujarat Giants have obliged thus far. In the first two matches, Gujarat Giants have managed to score 74 and 68 in the first six overs and have conceded just 24 and 39 runs in those matches. On the other hand, even though Urbanrisers Hyderabad have managed to score 50 and 42 but have conceded more runs in the powerplay on both occasions. We believe Gujarat Giants would outscore Urbanrisers Hyderabad in the powerplay.

Kevin O’Brian has had a disappointing tournament thus far as he has failed to show up in both games against Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara thus far. In two matches, O’Brian has managed to score 9 and 11 which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming fixture.

Gujarat Giants vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction

Historically the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium has favoured the team batting first. Last two matches at the venue has been won by the team batting first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

Gujarat Giants News & Player List

Gujarat Giants Player List

Chris Gayle, Jacques Kallis, Richard Levi, Kevin O Brien, Parthiv Patel (c & wk), Chirag Khurana, Rajat Bhatia, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Rayad Emrit, S Sreesanth, Sarabjit Ladda, Ishwar Chaudhary, Trent Johnston, Sulieman Benn, Elton Chigumbura, Liam Plunkett, Ben Laughlin, Abhimanyu Mithun, Dishant Yagnik, Seekkuge Prasanna, Nathan Reardon, Dane Piedt, Ahmed Raza

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Gayle Batter Jacques Kallis Batter Richard Levi Batter Kevin O Brien Batter Parthiv Patel Wicket-keeper Abhishek Jhunjhunwala All-rounder Chirag Khurana Batter Rajat Bhatia All-rounder Rayad Emrit All-rounder S Sreesanth Bowler Ishwar Chaudhary Bowler

Gujarat Giants Team Form

Gujarat Giants lost the opening game of the season against Manipal Tigers but bounced back in the next game against Bhilwara Kings as they won the game by three runs.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad News & Player List

Urbanrisers Hyderabad Player List

Dwayne Smith, Martin Guptill, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Suresh Raina (c), Peter Trego, Yogesh Nagar, Stuart Binny, Amit Paunikar (wk), Tino Best, Pawan Suyal, Chris Mpofu, Pragyan Ojha, Jerome Taylor, Chamara Kapugedera, Morne Morkel, Sudeep Tyagi, Tirumalsetti Suman, Asghar Afghan, Mohnish Mishra, Devendra Bishoo, Milind Kumar, Shivakant Shukla

Predicted Playing XI

Dwayne Smith Batter Martin Guptill Batter Gurkeerat Singh Mann Batter Suresh Raina Batter Amit Paunikar Wicket-keeper Peter Trego All-rounder Stuart Binny Bowler Yogesh Nagar All-rounder Tino Best All-rounder Pragyan Ojha Bowler Chris Mpofu Bowler

Urbanrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Urbanrisers Hyderabad have been flawless in the first two matches as they have bagged maximum points. With four points in two matches, Urbanrisers Hyderabad sit at the top of the table.

Gujarat Giants vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Head to Head

Gujarat Giants and Urbanrisers Hyderabad would go head to head for the first time in this competition.

Gujarat Giants vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds

Gujarat Giants to have a better opening partnership than Urbanrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Giants and Urbanrisers Hyderabad go head to head for the first time in this tournament and if you look at the stats of both sides this could be a special evening for fans. Urbanrisers Hyderabad have been pretty flawless so far in the tournament as they have bagged two wins in the first two games so far. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants had a disappointing start to the tournament as they lost the opening game but managed to fight back in the last game as they bagged maximum points. Even though Gujarat Giants have already lost one game they have had terrific starts in games but have failed to make that count in the opening game. Gujarat Giants have managed an opening stand of 75 and 33 in the first two matches and what makes this tip even more enticing is the fact, Gujarat Giants have had a better opening stand in both games so far which makes us believe they would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Giants vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad T20i Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, null Gujarat Giants Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.27 Bet Now! Urbanrisers Hyderabad Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.618 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 1.61 Bet Now!

Gujarat Giants vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Top Team Batters

Chris Gayle to be Gujarat Giants’s top batter

Chris Gayle has had a terrific start to the season as he has managed to provide great starts in both matches thus far. We believe the presence of Gayle could be an x factor for Gujarat Giants this season. In two matches, Gayle has scored 38 and 52 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gurkeerat Singh to be Urbanrisers Hyderabad’s top batter

Considering the fact this is a debut tournament for Urbanrisers Hyderabad it's hard to make a pick based on two matches. Even though Gurkeerat Singh got out on a duck in the opening game, he came back strong and scored a phenomenal 89 in the last match which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Giants vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Top Team Bowlers

Ishwar Chaudhary to be Gujarat Giants’s top bowler

Ishwar Chaudhary has had a fabulous season thus far and has been one of the most consistent bowlers in the first two matches. In the first game he ended up with 1/29 and in the second match Chaudhary bagged 2/32 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chris Mpofu to be Urbanrisers Hyderabad’s top bowler

Chris Mpofu has had a solid start to the campaign, it's still early days but it feels like he would play a key role for Urbanrisers Hyderabad in this tournament. In two matches, Mpofu has ended up with 2/23 and 2/34 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.