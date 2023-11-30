INDCP (India Capitals) vs GUJ (Gujarat Giants) Match Prediction INDCP 45 % Chance of Winning GUJ 55 % Bet Now! India Capitals will be at loggerheads with Gujarat Giants in the 11th match of the Legends League Cricket 2023. The game will be played at Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu on November 30, 2023. The game will commence from 6:30 PM IST.

India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Chance of Winning

The former champions, India Capitals did not have the best of starts in the current season of the Legends League Cricket 2023. After two consecutive defeats, they managed to bounce back with a win in their last outing against Southern Superstars. With 2 losses and a win, they are placed at the fourth place in the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of 0.461.

On the other hand, Gujarat Giants are having a better time in the competition with two back-to-back wins in their campaign. With two wins and a loss, they find themselves placed at the third place with 4 points and a net run rate of -0.100. They will be confident after they beat a strong time like Urbanrisers Hyderabad in their previous outing.

Gujarat Giants's chance of winning: 55%

India Capitals’s chance of winning: 45%

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India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Betting Tips

Gujarat Giants to score high before 1st dismissal

Gujarat Giants have some of the best batting legends across the globe in their squad. They continued their sound form this season as well with a spectacular opening pair in the competition. Chris Gayle and Jacques Kallis open for the team and average at 39.66 & 26.33 respectively in the current tournament. Gujarat Giants posted the scores of 75, 33 & 11 runs for their first wicket in the three games they have played so far. The last time they clashed, GG scored 47 runs before their first dismissal. Moreover, the India Capitals bowlers have been extra gracious at giving away runs in the competition. That will help GG and yourself if you decide to put your eggs in this basket.

India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Toss Prediction

The Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu & Kashmir underwent renovations to meet international standards in 2019. As per available details, the pitch is expected to offer substantial bounce, favouring the batters. The upcoming match is scheduled for the evening so there’s a possibility of dew being a decisive factor. Therefore, the team winning the toss is likely to prefer chasing, considering the potential impact of dew on the playing conditions.

Weather Report

We will have cloudy skies over Jammu on November 30. The temperature will see a rise of 21 degree Celsius during the game and a dip of 2-3 degrees in the second half of the game.

India Capitals Player List

Gautam Gambhir, Pravin Tambe, Ashley Nurse, Morne van Wyk, Rusty Theron, Ben Dunk, Ricardo Powell, Dilhara Fernando, Fidel Edwards, Kirk Edwards, Ishwar Pandey, Hashim Amla, Yashpal Singh, Gnaneswara Rao, Munaf Patel, KP Appanna, Kevin Pietersen

Predicted Playing XI

Gautam Gambhir (c) Batter Ricardo Powell Batter Kirk Edwards Batter Ashley Nurse Bowler Ben Dunk Wicket-keeper KP Appanna Bowler Pravin Tambe Bowler Hashim Amla Batter Gnaneswara Rao All-rounder Isuru Udana All-rounder Rusty Theron Bowler

India Capitals Recent Form

The India Capitals won their last game after two defeats in the competition. Their last win was not convincing and will need a better performance to win against the Giants.

Gujarat Giants Player List

Parthiv Patel (c), Chris Gayle, Richard Levi, Nathan Reardon, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Kevin O Brien, Chirag Khurana, Elton Chigumbura, Rayad Emrit, Ahmed Raza, Dishant Yagnik, Liam Plunkett, Seekkuge Prasanna, S Sreesanth, Sarabjit Ladda, Dane Piedt, Sulieman Benn, Ben Laughlin, Abhimanyu Mithun

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Gayle Batter Nathan Reardon Batter Kevin O Brien All-rounder Parthiv Patel (C) Wicket-keeper Abhishek Jhunjhunwala Batter Chirag Khurana All-rounder Elton Chigumbur All-rounder S Sreesanth Bowler Liam Plunkett Bowler Seekkuge Prasanna Bowler Ben Laughlin Bowler

Gujarat Giants Team Form

Gujarat Giants exhibited good momentum in their campaign and managed to win their last two games. They have a good batting and bowling order to support the team.

India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed twice where both of them managed to win a game each.

Gujarat Giants Won: 1

India Capitals Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Betting Odds

India Capitals played their last game against Southern Superstars and managed to claim a victory by 7 wickets. SSS scored 163 runs in the game. Rusty Theron and Ashley Nurse picked 2 wickets each. While chasing, IC surpassed the target with 20 balls to spare in their innings. Ricardo Powell hit an impressive 100 off 57 balls in the game that took his team through the finish line with ease. Kirk Edwards remained unbeaten with 45 runs in his pocket. India Capitals have smashing batters in the team and have succeeded in that department whereas the same cannot be said about their bowlers. Their bowlers have been the main reason for their defeats in the previous outings and they will need to work better on that for a better outcome.

Gujarat Giants faced Urbanrisers Hyderabad in a high scoring affair in their last outing. GG scored 193 runs with the loss of 5 wickets. Richard Levi scored 49 runs while the other batters chipped in their fair share. Defending the target was a bit tough but they eventually managed to restrict the opponents at 192, winning the game by 1 run. Sreesanth and Sulieman Benn picked 2 wickets each. Gujarat Giants have a good winning momentum and their batters look in a good form.

India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Top Batters

Kirk Edwards to be the top batter from India Capitals

Kirk Edwards has been smashing it away in almost every game and his skill looks on point. He scored 115 runs in 3 games at an average of 57.50. He scored 45* runs in his last outing and will be expected to wrap a lot of runs in his next outing.

Chris Gayle to be the top batter for Gujarat Giants

Chris Gayle is known for his hard hitting. He has reeled in 119 runs in 3 games at an average of 39.66. He posted the scores of 38, 52 & 29 runs in his three outings. Gayle will be the best batting prospect in the team with his current form.

India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Top Bowlers

Isuru Udana to be India Capitals's top bowler

Isuru Udana is a talented bowler in the ranks of India Capitals. He picked 6 wickets in 3 games. He has an economy rate of 9.83. He will be expected to bowl similarly in the upcoming game.

S Sreesanth to be the top bowler for Gujarat Giants

You have to admire S Sreesanth with the ball and the ability to swing the ball beautifully. He picked 2 wickets in his last outing and is regaining his bowling form. He now has a total of 3 wickets in 2 games and an economy rate of 8.71.