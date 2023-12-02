INDCP (India Capitals) vs MANT (Manipal Tigers) Match Prediction INDCP 45 % Chance of Winning MANT 55 % Place a bet Melbet 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.954 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1xBet 1.95 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 India Capitals and Manipal Tigers will be clashing in the 13th match of the Legends League Cricket 2023. The game will be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on December 2, 2023. The game will commence from 6:30 PM IST.

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Chance of Winning

India Capitals on a very thin thread and a loss in the next game should take them near the bottom of the table. Their last outing was abandoned due to bad weather and earned them a point. With two losses and a win, they are placed at the fourth place in the points table with 3 points and a net run rate of 0.461.

On the other hand, Manipal Tigers are having a better time in the competition. They swept off their opponents in the first two games of their campaign but faced an unfortunate loss in their last game. Nevertheless, they sit strong at the second place of the points table with two wins and a loss. They have 4 points and a net run rate of 1.595.

Manipal Tigers' chance of winning: 55%

India Capitals’ chance of winning: 45%

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India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Betting Tips

India Capitals to score more sixes

India Capitals have a stellar batting order and have displayed evidence through their performances. Ricardo Powell hit a century in the last game for IC with the help of 10 sixes. India Capitals have struck 14, 8 & 11 sixes in three games respectively. This sums up to 33 sixes in three games. This is an impressive figure as far as hard-hitting goes. On the other hand, Manipal Tigers have scored 24 sixes in three games. This averages to 8 sixes per game, that is lower to that of India Capitals (11). Robin Uthappa has 8 sixes to his name. Whereas India Capitals have portrayed a much aggressive run scoring approach. That said, India Capitals should be able to score more sixes in the next game against Manipal Tigers.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most match fours: India Capitals 1.93 Bet on 1xBet Highest Individual score Over 64.5 runs 1.85 Bet on 1xBet Ricardo Powell’s score Over 22.5 runs 1.833 Bet on 1xBet

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Toss Prediction

The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam offers a track where batters struggle to find runs. Considering the past matches played here, the spinners have dominated the proceedings. However, pacers can also use variations to take advantage of the slow nature. The surface is expected to behave similarly when India Capitals take on Manipal Tigers, so a low-scoring match awaits us. The chasing team should have an advantage here.

Weather Report

We will have cloudy skies over Visakhapatnam on December 2. The temperature will see a rise of 28 degree Celsius during the game and a dip of 2-3 degrees in the second half of the game.

India Capitals Player List

Gautam Gambhir, Pravin Tambe, Ashley Nurse, Morne van Wyk, Rusty Theron, Ben Dunk, Ricardo Powell, Dilhara Fernando, Fidel Edwards, Kirk Edwards, Ishwar Pandey, Hashim Amla, Yashpal Singh, Gnaneswara Rao, Munaf Patel, KP Appanna, Kevin Pietersen

Predicted Playing XI

Gautam Gambhir (c) Batter Ricardo Powell Batter Kirk Edwards Batter Ashley Nurse Bowler Ben Dunk Wicket-keeper KP Appanna Bowler Pravin Tambe Bowler Kevin Pieterson Batter Gnaneswara Rao All-rounder Isuru Udana All-rounder Rusty Theron Bowler

India Capitals Recent Form

The India Capitals won the last game they played after two defeats in the competition. Their last win was not convincing and will need a better performance to win against the Tigers.

Manipal Tigers Player List

Chadwick Walton, Robin Uthappa (wk), David White, Kyle Coetzer, Hamilton Masakadza, S Badrinath, Mohammad Kaif, Corey Anderson, Harbhajan Singh (c), Praveen Kumar, Thisara Perera, Mitchell McClenaghan, Colin de Grandhomme, Amitoze Singh, Parvinder Awana, Imran Khan, Praveen Gupta, Pankaj Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Robin Uthappa Wicket-keeper S Badrinath Batter Colin de Grandhomme All-rounder Hamilton Masakadza Batter Mohammad Kaif Batter Angelo Perera All-rounder Thisara Perera All-rounder Imran Khan Bowler Harbhajan Singh (c) Bowler Parvinder Awana Bowler Mitchell McClenaghan Bowler

Manipal Tigers Team Form

It was a poor performance from Manipal Tigers in their last outing. They posted only 124 runs in the game.

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed twice where both of them managed to win a game each.

Manipal Tigers Won: 1

India Capitals Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Betting Odds

India Capitals’ last match was abandoned due to poor weather conditions. They played their last game against Southern Superstars and managed to claim a victory by 7 wickets. SSS scored 163 runs in the game. Rusty Theron and Ashley Nurse picked 2 wickets each. While chasing, IC surpassed the target with 20 balls to spare in their innings. Ricardo Powell hit an impressive 100 off 57 balls in the game that took his team through the finish line with ease. Kirk Edwards remained unbeaten with 45 runs in his pocket. India Capitals have smashing batters in the team and have succeeded in that department whereas the same cannot be said about their bowlers. Their bowlers have been the main reason for their defeats in the previous outings and they will need to work better on that for a better outcome.

Manipal Tigers faced Southern Superstars in their last outing but had to taste defeat after two straight wins in the competition. They could only score 124 runs in 20 overs, losing 9 of their wickets. Angelo Perera remained unbeaten at 47 whereas others settled for a much cheaper total. MT bowlers fought hard in an unwinnable situation but had to eventually give in. They lost the game by 5 wickets.

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India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Top Batters

Kirk Edwards to be the top batter from India Capitals

Kirk Edwards has been smashing it away in almost every game and his skill looks on point. He scored 115 runs in 3 games at an average of 57.50. He scored 45* runs in his last outing and will be expected to wrap a lot of runs in his next outing.

Hamilton Masakadza to be the top batter from Manipal Tigers

Hamilton Masakadza was fantastic last season and scored 244 runs in 7 games at an average of 40.66. He was included in Manipal Tigers this year and smashed 37 runs in 18 balls in the first game of the current season. He has 100 runs in 3 games and averages at 50.00.

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Top Bowlers

Isuru Udana to be India Capitals's top bowler

Isuru Udana is a talented bowler in the ranks of India Capitals. He picked 6 wickets in 3 games. He has an economy rate of 9.83. He will be expected to bowl similarly in the upcoming game.

Parvinder Awana to be Manipal Tigers's top bowler

Parvinder Awana was fantastic with the ball from the first game where he picked 4 wickets for 19 runs. He has a total of 6 wickets in 3 games and possesses an economy rate of 7.62 in the competition.