IND (India Capitals) vs SOU (Southern Superstars) Match Prediction IND 59 % Chance of Winning SOU 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.487 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The match no. 7 of the Legends League Cricket 2023 will witness India Capitals and Southern Superstars locking horns on Saturday, November 25th. The contest will take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun, with the scheduled start time of 6:30 PM IST.

India Capitals vs Southern Superstars Chance Winning

India Capitals, the champions of the previous season of the Legends League Cricket, have not had a great start to this tournament. They have lost both the games so far, most recently losing to Urbanrisers Hyderabad by three runs.

Bowling first, Isuru Udana was the pick of the bowlers for India Capitals with 2 for 28 in four overs. The rest of the attack couldn't make any impact as Urbanrisers posted a very good total of 189/5. Chasing the target, Capitals lost both openers Gautam Gambhir and Hashim Amla in the first two overs, and were soon reduced to 43/4.

Kevin Pietersen then produced a superb knock to bring his team back in the game. He struck 77 off 48 balls and added 72 runs for the fifth wicket with Ricardo Powell. Ashley Nurse smashed an unbeaten 41 off 25 down the order but could not get them over the line.

The newly introduced side Southern Superstars didn't have an ideal start as they succumbed to a 13-run defeat against Urbanrisers Hyderabad. Hamid Hassan bagged 4 for 30 in four overs while Suranga Lakmal and Abdur Razzak snared two scalps each. The bowlers did their job in restricting the opponents to 156 but batters could not.

Chasing the target, Southern Superstars lost both the openers in the third over. Dilshan Munaweera was the only batter to cross the 20-run mark but was dismissed for 34 off 27. A few others got starts but could not make any meaningful impact.

Talking about this game, the India Capitals will start as favourites due to their past record and overall strength. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

India Capitals's chance of winning: 59%

Southern Superstars’s chance of winning: 41%

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India Capitals vs Southern Superstars Betting Tips

Gautam Gambhir was superb in the first game of the tournament, scoring 63 off 35 deliveries. The 42-year old batter has still got it in him to do well in this league. You can back Gambhir to score over 16.5 runs.

Upul Tharanga recently played FC cricket in Major League Tournament and looked in good touch. In his T20 career, the left hand batter averaged 29 with the bat. You can bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Southern Superstars Opening Partnership Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch India Capitals Opening Partnership Over 23.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: India Capitals 1.77 Bet on Parimatch

India Capitals vs Southern Superstars Toss Prediction

The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun is expected to offer an excellent pitch for batting as was the case in the first game hosted here on Friday. As the general trend goes, both teams are likely to look to chase, especially with dew around. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests it could be cloudy in Dehradun on Saturday evening. There is around 80% cloud cover predicted, however, rain should not affect the match with only 1% chance of precipitation. The temperature should range between 15-20 degree Celsius with the wind gusts blowing at 9 kmph.

India Capitals Player List

Hashim Amla, Gautam Gambhir (c), Kirk Edwards, Ben Dunk (wk), Ricardo Powell, Dilhara Fernando, Gnaneswara Rao, Fidel Edwards, Kevin Pietersen, Morne van Wyk, Bharath Chipli, Yashpal Singh, Ishwar Pandey, Ashley Nurse, Rusty Theron, Isuru Udana, KP Appanna, Pravin Tambe, Munaf Patel

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Gautam Gambhir (c) Batter Hashim Amla Batter Kirk Edwards Batter Kevin Pietersen Batter Ben Dunk Wicketkeeper Ricardo Powell Batter Ashley Nurse All-rounder Rusty Theron Bowler Isuru Udana Bowler Pravin Tambe Bowler Munaf Patel Bowler

India Capitals Recent Form

India Capitals began the tournament on a losing note, going down to Bhilwara Kings by three wickets even after posting 228 on the board. In the second game, they failed to chase 190 versus Urbanrisers Hyderabad, falling short by three runs.

Southern Superstars Players List

Dilshan Munaweera, Upul Tharanga, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Ross Taylor (c), Aaron Finch, Cameron White, Tanmay Srivastava, Farveez Maharoof, Johan Botha, Ashok Dinda, Amit Verma, Bipul Sharma, Amila Aponso, Rameez Khan, Pankaj Kumar Rao, Andre McCarthy, Pawan Negi, Rajesh Bishnoi, Manvinder Bisla, Suranga Lakmal, Hamid Hassan, Abdur Razzak, Jesse Ryder

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jesse Ryder Batter Upul Tharanga Batter Dilshan Munaweera Wicket-keeper Shreevats Goswami Wicket-keeper Ross Taylor (c) Batter Andre McCarthy Batter Manvinder Bisla Wicket-keeper Hamid Hassan Bowler Pawan Negi Bowler Suranga Lakmal Bowler Abdur Razzak Bowler

Southern Superstars Recent Form

Southern Superstars fell 13 runs short of the target in their opening game against Urbanrisers Hyderabad. They did a pretty good job with the ball to restrict the opposition to 156 but batters could not deliver.

India Capitals vs Southern Superstars Head-to-Head Record

India Capitals and Southern Superstars have not faced each other as the latter was introduced in the Legends League Cricket from this season only.

India Capitals vs Southern Superstars Betting Odds

India Capitals to hit most fours

India Capitals have a stronger batting line-up on paper with the likes of Kevin Pietersen, Kirk Edwards, Gautam Gambhir, Ben Dunk and Hashim Amla. Expect them to fire in this game as well. Betting on them to hit most fours in the match would be justified.

India Capitals vs Southern Superstars T20i Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, null India Capitals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.70 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Southern Super Stars Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.505 Bet Now!

India Capitals vs Southern Superstars Top Batters

Kevin Pietersen to be the top batter for India Capitals

The former England player was magnificent in the last game, scoring 77 off 48. Kevin Pietersen was known for his flamboyant gameplay and he showed glimpses of it on Thursday. He averaged 34 and struck at 133 in his T20 career. Bet on him to be the top batter for India Capitals.

Upul Tharanga to be the top batter for Southern Superstars

The former Sri Lankan batter has played a good amount of cricket in recent times. In his T20 career, Tharanga scored over 3700 runs at an average of 29 with three hundreds and 20 fifties. Bet on him to be Southern Superstars' top batter.

India Capitals vs Southern Superstars Top Bowlers

Isuru Udana to be the top bowler for India Capitals

The left arm pacer has picked five wickets in two games in this tournament. The Sri Lankan bowler had taken over 200 wickets in his T20 career with best figures of 5 for 21. You can bet on Udana to be the top bowler for India Capitals.

Abdur Razzak to be the top bowler for Southern Superstars

The former Bangladesh bowler did an excellent job in the previous game, where he picked 2 for 21 in four overs with a maiden. Abdur Razzak took 99 wickets in his T20 career at an economy of under 7. Bet on him to be the top bowler in this match.