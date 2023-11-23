IND (India Capitals) vs URB (Urbanrisers Hyderabad) Match Prediction
IND
55%
Chance of Winning
URB
45%
T20i
JSCA International Stadium Complex
Facts:
- India Capitals are the former champions of the Legends League Cricket.
- They will play their first fixture of the competition and against each other.
India Capitals vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Chance of Winning
The former champions, India Capitals did not have the best of starts in the current season of the Legends League Cricket 2023. They went against Bhilwara Kings and lost the game by 3 wickets. With that, they are placed at the 4th place of the points table with a net run rate of -0.445. However, the team will look to retain their name in the upcoming game. The India Capitals have a strong batting line-up, and they will look to leverage it in this game. The side also has depth in the bowling, which improves their chance at winning the game.
On the other hand, Urbanrisers Hyderabad had a fantastic start in their debut season. They began their campaign with a win over Southern Superstars and shall look to ride this momentum. With 2 points and a net run rate of 0.650, the team is placed atop the points table. Urbanrisers Hyderabad's batting looked a bit rusty in their previous game but they have a strong line-up of bowlers in the team.
Urbanrisers Hyderabad's chance of winning: 45%
India Capitals’s chance of winning: 55%
India Capitals vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Betting Tips
Total match sixes to be high
The last international game played at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi was between India and New Zealand in January 2023. The game witnessed 15 sixes in the game. The ground encourages hard hitting for the batters as evident from the games played here. This season, there have been three games played at the venue that witnessed 30, 9 and 9 sixes in those games. This sums up to 48 sixes, averaging at 16 sixes per game. This figure is exaggerated due to IC’s explosivity in the first game where they registered 14 sixes. That said, you should pick this betting tip for a hefty bonus.
India Capitals vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Toss Prediction
JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, is one of the best batting surfaces in India, and we have seen batsmen score lots of runs at this venue in the past. Fast bowlers have had a tough time on this surface as there is little for them, but this has been a happy hunting ground for the spinners with the ball turning. Defending totals on this track is never easy. There would be the dew factor that both teams have to keep in mind. Batting will be relatively easy in the second innings of the game. The side winning the toss here shall look to bowl first in this game and restrict the opponents to a small total.
Weather Report
We will have clear skies over Ranchi on November 23. The wicket would be good to bat on, and batsmen can play their strokes freely on this surface. The side batting first shall need 180 runs on the board to feel safe on this track.
Urbanrisers Hyderabad Players List
Amit Paunikar, Suresh Raina, Martin Guptill, Dwayne Smith, Tino Best, Stuart Binny, Christopher Mpofu, Asghar Afghan, Chamara Kapugedera, Morne Morkel, Peter Trego, Pawan Suyal, Pragyan Ojha, Shiva Kant Shukla, Sudeep Tyagi, Tirumalasetti Suman, Yogesh Nagar, Mohnish Mishra, Jerome Taylor, Milind Kumar, Devendra Bishoo
Predicted Playing XI
|
Martin Guptill
|
Batter
|
Gurkeerat Singh Mann
|
Batter
|
Peter Trego
|
Batter
|
Amit Paunikar
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Yogesh Nagar
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Mpofu
|
Bowler
|
Stuart Binny
|
All-rounder
|
Dwayne Smith
|
All-rounder
|
Tino Best
|
Bowler
|
Pragyan Ojha
|
Bowler
|
Suresh Raina ©
|
Batter
Urbanrisers Hyderabad Recent Form
Urbanrisers Hyderabad won their first fixture by 13 runs. They need to work better on their batting.
India Capitals Player List
Gautam Gambhir, Pravin Tambe, Ashley Nurse, Morne van Wyk, Rusty Theron, Ben Dunk, Ricardo Powell, Dilhara Fernando, Fidel Edwards, Kirk Edwards, Ishwar Pandey, Hashim Amla, Yashpal Singh, Gnaneswara Rao, Munaf Patel, KP Appanna, Kevin Pietersen
Predicted Playing XI
|
Gautam Gambhir (c)
|
Batter
|
Ricardo Powell
|
Batter
|
Kirk Edwards
|
Batter
|
Ashley Nurse
|
Bowler
|
Ben Dunk
|
Wicket-keeper
|
KP Appanna
|
Bowler
|
Pravin Tambe
|
Bowler
|
Hashim Amla
|
Batter
|
Gnaneswara Rao
|
All-rounder
|
Isuru Udana
|
All-rounder
|
Rusty Theron
|
Bowler
India Capitals Recent Form
The India Capitals lost their first game. However, the team boasts a very strong batting line-up and will be eager to make a come-back. However, the team needs to do better with their bowling line-up.
India Capitals vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Head-to-Head Record
This will be the first time the sides will play in the competition since making their debut.
Urbanrisers Hyderabad Won: 0
India Capitals Won: 0
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
India Capitals vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds
The India Capitals, led by Gautam Gambhir, find themselves on a quest for redemption after a disappointing performance in their last game against the Bhilwara Kings. Despite posting a formidable total of 228 runs, the Capitals succumbed to a three-wicket defeat, due to their loose bowling effort in the game. Gambhir scored 63 while Kirk Edwards chipped in 59 runs in the game. Isuru Udana and Rusty Theron picked the most wickets whereas the other bowlers looked inefficient in the game.
In contrast, the Urbanrisers Hyderabad, led by Suresh Raina, enter this clash with momentum on their side. Their opening encounter against the Southern Superstars resulted in a hard-fought 13-run victory, with the bowling unit impressively defending a modest total. They bundled out for 156 runs in the game with Martin Guptill scoring the highest, 46 runs, in the game for the team. But their bowlers did an impressive job restricting SSS to 143 runs in the game.
India Capitals vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad
T20i
JSCA International Stadium Complex, null
India Capitals vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Top Batters
Gautam Gambhir to be India Capitals's top batter
Gautam Gambhir smashed 63 off 35 balls in the previous game. He struck 8 boundaries and 2 sixes in the game. He will be the leading batting presence in the team in the upcoming game.
Martin Guptill to be the top batter for Urbanrisers Hyderabad
Martin Guptill averages 31. 81 in his T20I career with over 3500 runs in the T20I format. He smashed 46 runs off 28 balls in the previous game and is expected to bat the same way in the upcoming fixture.
India Capitals vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Top Bowlers
Isuru Udana to be India Capitals's top bowler
Isuru Udana is a talented bowler in the ranks of India Capitals. He picked 3 wickets for 51 runs in the previous game. He will be expected to bowl similarly in the upcoming game.
Chris Mpofu to be the top bowler for Urbanrisers Hyderabad
Chris Mpofu is a talented bowler from Zimbabwe. He is an active wicket-taker and was able to rack 2 wickets in his previous game. He will be the top bowling pick from the team.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
India Capitals
Urbanrisers Hyderabad to win the match @ 2.01 (1XBET)
India Capitals to win the match @ 1.809 (1XBET)
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