IND (India Capitals) vs URB (Urbanrisers Hyderabad) Match Prediction IND 55 % Chance of Winning URB 45 % Place a bet Melbet 1.84 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1xbet 1.809 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.812 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India Capitals will take on Urbanrisers Hyderabad in the 5th match of the Legends League Cricket 2023 at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on November 23, 2023. The game will commence from 3:30 PM IST.

India Capitals vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Chance of Winning

The former champions, India Capitals did not have the best of starts in the current season of the Legends League Cricket 2023. They went against Bhilwara Kings and lost the game by 3 wickets. With that, they are placed at the 4th place of the points table with a net run rate of -0.445. However, the team will look to retain their name in the upcoming game. The India Capitals have a strong batting line-up, and they will look to leverage it in this game. The side also has depth in the bowling, which improves their chance at winning the game.

On the other hand, Urbanrisers Hyderabad had a fantastic start in their debut season. They began their campaign with a win over Southern Superstars and shall look to ride this momentum. With 2 points and a net run rate of 0.650, the team is placed atop the points table. Urbanrisers Hyderabad's batting looked a bit rusty in their previous game but they have a strong line-up of bowlers in the team.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad's chance of winning: 45%

India Capitals’s chance of winning: 55%

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India Capitals vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Betting Tips

Total match sixes to be high

The last international game played at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi was between India and New Zealand in January 2023. The game witnessed 15 sixes in the game. The ground encourages hard hitting for the batters as evident from the games played here. This season, there have been three games played at the venue that witnessed 30, 9 and 9 sixes in those games. This sums up to 48 sixes, averaging at 16 sixes per game. This figure is exaggerated due to IC’s explosivity in the first game where they registered 14 sixes. That said, you should pick this betting tip for a hefty bonus.

India Capitals vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Toss Prediction

JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, is one of the best batting surfaces in India, and we have seen batsmen score lots of runs at this venue in the past. Fast bowlers have had a tough time on this surface as there is little for them, but this has been a happy hunting ground for the spinners with the ball turning. Defending totals on this track is never easy. There would be the dew factor that both teams have to keep in mind. Batting will be relatively easy in the second innings of the game. The side winning the toss here shall look to bowl first in this game and restrict the opponents to a small total.

Weather Report

We will have clear skies over Ranchi on November 23. The wicket would be good to bat on, and batsmen can play their strokes freely on this surface. The side batting first shall need 180 runs on the board to feel safe on this track.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad Players List

Amit Paunikar, Suresh Raina, Martin Guptill, Dwayne Smith, Tino Best, Stuart Binny, Christopher Mpofu, Asghar Afghan, Chamara Kapugedera, Morne Morkel, Peter Trego, Pawan Suyal, Pragyan Ojha, Shiva Kant Shukla, Sudeep Tyagi, Tirumalasetti Suman, Yogesh Nagar, Mohnish Mishra, Jerome Taylor, Milind Kumar, Devendra Bishoo

Predicted Playing XI

Martin Guptill Batter Gurkeerat Singh Mann Batter Peter Trego Batter Amit Paunikar Wicket-keeper Yogesh Nagar All-rounder Chris Mpofu Bowler Stuart Binny All-rounder Dwayne Smith All-rounder Tino Best Bowler Pragyan Ojha Bowler Suresh Raina © Batter

Urbanrisers Hyderabad Recent Form

Urbanrisers Hyderabad won their first fixture by 13 runs. They need to work better on their batting.

India Capitals Player List

Gautam Gambhir, Pravin Tambe, Ashley Nurse, Morne van Wyk, Rusty Theron, Ben Dunk, Ricardo Powell, Dilhara Fernando, Fidel Edwards, Kirk Edwards, Ishwar Pandey, Hashim Amla, Yashpal Singh, Gnaneswara Rao, Munaf Patel, KP Appanna, Kevin Pietersen

Predicted Playing XI

Gautam Gambhir (c) Batter Ricardo Powell Batter Kirk Edwards Batter Ashley Nurse Bowler Ben Dunk Wicket-keeper KP Appanna Bowler Pravin Tambe Bowler Hashim Amla Batter Gnaneswara Rao All-rounder Isuru Udana All-rounder Rusty Theron Bowler

India Capitals Recent Form

The India Capitals lost their first game. However, the team boasts a very strong batting line-up and will be eager to make a come-back. However, the team needs to do better with their bowling line-up.

India Capitals vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time the sides will play in the competition since making their debut.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad Won: 0

India Capitals Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

India Capitals vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds

The India Capitals, led by Gautam Gambhir, find themselves on a quest for redemption after a disappointing performance in their last game against the Bhilwara Kings. Despite posting a formidable total of 228 runs, the Capitals succumbed to a three-wicket defeat, due to their loose bowling effort in the game. Gambhir scored 63 while Kirk Edwards chipped in 59 runs in the game. Isuru Udana and Rusty Theron picked the most wickets whereas the other bowlers looked inefficient in the game.

In contrast, the Urbanrisers Hyderabad, led by Suresh Raina, enter this clash with momentum on their side. Their opening encounter against the Southern Superstars resulted in a hard-fought 13-run victory, with the bowling unit impressively defending a modest total. They bundled out for 156 runs in the game with Martin Guptill scoring the highest, 46 runs, in the game for the team. But their bowlers did an impressive job restricting SSS to 143 runs in the game.

India Capitals vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad T20i JSCA International Stadium Complex, null India Capitals Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.84 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 1.809 Bet Now! Urbanrisers Hyderabad Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.014 Bet Now!

India Capitals vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Top Batters

Gautam Gambhir to be India Capitals's top batter

Gautam Gambhir smashed 63 off 35 balls in the previous game. He struck 8 boundaries and 2 sixes in the game. He will be the leading batting presence in the team in the upcoming game.

Martin Guptill to be the top batter for Urbanrisers Hyderabad

Martin Guptill averages 31. 81 in his T20I career with over 3500 runs in the T20I format. He smashed 46 runs off 28 balls in the previous game and is expected to bat the same way in the upcoming fixture.

India Capitals vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Top Bowlers

Isuru Udana to be India Capitals's top bowler

Isuru Udana is a talented bowler in the ranks of India Capitals. He picked 3 wickets for 51 runs in the previous game. He will be expected to bowl similarly in the upcoming game.

Chris Mpofu to be the top bowler for Urbanrisers Hyderabad

Chris Mpofu is a talented bowler from Zimbabwe. He is an active wicket-taker and was able to rack 2 wickets in his previous game. He will be the top bowling pick from the team.