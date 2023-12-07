MANT (Manipal Tigers) vs INDCP (India Capitals) Match Prediction
MANT
55%
Chance of Winning
INDCP
45%
T20i
Lalbhai Contractor Stadium
Facts:
- Manipal Tigers finished at the top of the points table this season whereas India Capitals finished at the fourth place.
- In their last clash, Manipal Tigers won the game by 4 wickets.
Manipal Tigers vs India Capitals Chance of Winning
Manipal Tigers finished atop the points table with three games and lost on a single occasion. The team finished with 7 points and a net run rate of 1.224. They entered Qualifier 1 but failed to win the game against Urbanrisers Hyderabad. This is their second chance to enter the finals and meet URH again. They left too big of a hole in their bowling order in the previous game and will be more careful in their next outing against India Capitals.
On the other hand, India Capitals did not have a good campaign but managed to make it to the play-offs. The team had a win and three losses in their campaign and finished 4th in the standings with 3 points and a net run rate of 0.303. They fought hard in the Eliminator and managed to win it in a high scoring affair. It will be a well fought game in Surat for a place in the finals.
India Capitals' chance of winning: 45%
Manipal Tigers’ chance of winning: 55%
Manipal Tigers vs India Capitals Betting Tips
Manipal Tigers to score low before 1st dismissal
Manipal Tigers have a stellar line-up of players in the team. Their opening partnership was doing pretty well earlier in the competition but they have not been their best in the recent games. Manipal Tigers posted the scores of 24, 87, 14, 18 & 22 runs before their first dismissal in their last five outings. Kyle Coetzer and Chadwick Walton will be the openers for the team and average at 11.33 & 38.50 respectively in the current competition. Walton is in great form but the same cannot be said about Coetzer who has faced cheap dismissals consistently in his campaign. In their last meeting with India Capitals, Manipal Tigers scored 18 runs before losing their first wicket in the game. Having said that, you should go for this betting tip for earning a huge bonus.
Match Prediction Best Odds
India Capitals Opening Partnership Over 23.5
Manipal Tigers Opening Partnership Over 19.5
Highest Opening Partnership: India Capitals
Manipal Tigers vs India Capitals Toss Prediction
The surface at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat is expected to be a balanced track. The batters can play their strokes freely after getting their eye in. The spinners will come into play in the later stages of the game as the ball may hold a bit on the surface. Dew will also play its part and hence, bowling first will be ideal. Anything over 160 runs will be a good total on this surface.
Weather Report
There will be clear skies that greet both sides on December 7. The temperature in Surat is expected to range between 24 to 29 degrees Celsius.
Manipal Tigers Player List
Chadwick Walton, Robin Uthappa (wk), David White, Kyle Coetzer, Hamilton Masakadza, S Badrinath, Mohammad Kaif, Corey Anderson, Harbhajan Singh (c), Praveen Kumar, Thisara Perera, Mitchell McClenaghan, Colin de Grandhomme, Amitoze Singh, Parvinder Awana, Imran Khan, Praveen Gupta, Pankaj Singh
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kyle Coetzer
|
Batter
|
Chadwick Walton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Colin de Grandhomme
|
All-rounder
|
Amit Verma
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Kaif
|
Batter
|
Angelo Perera
|
All-rounder
|
Thisara Perera
|
All-rounder
|
Imran Khan
|
Bowler
|
Pankal Singh
|
Bowler
|
Praveen Gupta
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell McClenaghan
|
Bowler
Manipal Tigers Team Form
Manipal Tigers have a great squad. They have an exceptional bowling order but it failed to perform well in the previous game as they conceded 253 runs in their previous outing.
India Capitals Player List
Gautam Gambhir, Pravin Tambe, Ashley Nurse, Morne van Wyk, Rusty Theron, Ben Dunk, Ricardo Powell, Dilhara Fernando, Fidel Edwards, Kirk Edwards, Ishwar Pandey, Hashim Amla, Yashpal Singh, Gnaneswara Rao, Munaf Patel, KP Appanna, Kevin Pietersen
Predicted Playing XI
|
Gautam Gambhir (c)
|
Batter
|
Ricardo Powell
|
Batter
|
Kirk Edwards
|
Batter
|
Ashley Nurse
|
Bowler
|
Ben Dunk
|
Wicket-keeper
|
KP Appanna
|
Batter
|
Fidel Edwards
|
Bowler
|
Kevin Pieterson
|
Batter
|
Ishwar Pandey
|
Bowler
|
Isuru Udana
|
All-rounder
|
Rusty Theron
|
Bowler
India Capitals Recent Form
The India Capitals had a dismal season but fought pretty hard in the Eliminator to reach here. Despite their inconsistent performances in the competition, they will clash against Manipal Tigers again.
Manipal Tigers vs India Capitals Head-to-Head Record
The sides have collided thrice in the competition before where Manipal Tigers lead the tally by 2-1.
India Capitals Won: 1
Manipal Tigers Won: 2
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Manipal Tigers vs India Capitals Betting Odds
Manipal Tigers played against India Capitals in the Qualifier 1 game of the competition. They hoped for a victory but the team crumbled without the presence of Harbhajan Singh in the mix. They conceded 253 runs in the game. The bowlers were extremely expensive and did not have a good game. Chasing the target, Manipal Tigers bundled out for 178 runs in the game, losing the game by 75 runs. Except for Angelo Perera (73), the rest of the team was dismissed for a very low score in the game.
India Capitals faced Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator game of the competition. Batting first, India Capitals scored 223 runs in the game. The batting order held their own and chipped in their fair share of runs in the game. Gautam Gambhir scored the highest in the team, 51 runs. It was not looking well for India Capitals in the initial overs where Chris Gayle was hitting runs left and right. However, Isuru Udana knocked him out in the game and shifted the momentum in the favour of the Capitals. Eventually, India Capitals restricted the Giants to 211, winning the game by 12 runs.
Manipal Tigers vs India Capitals
T20i
Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, null
Manipal Tigers vs India Capitals Top Batters
Chadwick Walton to be the top batter for Manipal Tigers
Walton scored 10 runs in the last match against India Capitals. Walton tops the run-scorers list in the tournament with 154 runs in four matches and has an average of 38.50. He strikes over 160 in the competition and will be pumped to deliver another stellar performance in the next game.
Gautam Gambhir to be the top batter for India Capitals
Gautam Gambhir will be the top batter in the team for the next game. He struck 51 off 30 balls in the last game. He has scored 134 runs in 5 games at an average of 26.80 in the competition. Regardless of his average, he possesses immense batting talent and will display it in the next game.
Manipal Tigers vs India Capitals Top Bowlers
Imran Khan to be the top bowler for Manipal Tigers
Imran Khan has been sensational with the ball in the current competition. With 9 wickets in 5 games, he is the top bowler in the Manipal Tigers. Khan has an economy rate of 9.78 in the competition and has been instrumental in winning the games for his team.
Isuru Udana to be the top bowler for India Capitals
Isuru Udana was one of the biggest reasons for the team's win in their last outing. He has picked 8 wickets in 5 games and possesses an economy rate of 8.47 in the current competition.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Manipal Tigers
India Capitals to win the match @ 1.82 (Parimatch)
Manipal Tigers to win the match @ 1.95 (Parimatch)
Parimatch