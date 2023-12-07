MANT (Manipal Tigers) vs INDCP (India Capitals) Match Prediction MANT 55 % Chance of Winning INDCP 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.95 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.912 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.95 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Manipal Tigers will take on India Capitals in the Qualifier 2 match of the Legends League Cricket 2023 at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat on December 7, 2023. The game will commence from 6:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of the upcoming fixture before it begins.

Manipal Tigers vs India Capitals Chance of Winning

Manipal Tigers finished atop the points table with three games and lost on a single occasion. The team finished with 7 points and a net run rate of 1.224. They entered Qualifier 1 but failed to win the game against Urbanrisers Hyderabad. This is their second chance to enter the finals and meet URH again. They left too big of a hole in their bowling order in the previous game and will be more careful in their next outing against India Capitals.

On the other hand, India Capitals did not have a good campaign but managed to make it to the play-offs. The team had a win and three losses in their campaign and finished 4th in the standings with 3 points and a net run rate of 0.303. They fought hard in the Eliminator and managed to win it in a high scoring affair. It will be a well fought game in Surat for a place in the finals.

India Capitals' chance of winning: 45%

Manipal Tigers’ chance of winning: 55%

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Manipal Tigers vs India Capitals Betting Tips

Manipal Tigers to score low before 1st dismissal

Manipal Tigers have a stellar line-up of players in the team. Their opening partnership was doing pretty well earlier in the competition but they have not been their best in the recent games. Manipal Tigers posted the scores of 24, 87, 14, 18 & 22 runs before their first dismissal in their last five outings. Kyle Coetzer and Chadwick Walton will be the openers for the team and average at 11.33 & 38.50 respectively in the current competition. Walton is in great form but the same cannot be said about Coetzer who has faced cheap dismissals consistently in his campaign. In their last meeting with India Capitals, Manipal Tigers scored 18 runs before losing their first wicket in the game. Having said that, you should go for this betting tip for earning a huge bonus.

Match Prediction Best Odds India Capitals Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.84 Bet on Parimatch Manipal Tigers Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.84 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: India Capitals 1.73 Bet on Parimatch

Manipal Tigers vs India Capitals Toss Prediction

The surface at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat is expected to be a balanced track. The batters can play their strokes freely after getting their eye in. The spinners will come into play in the later stages of the game as the ball may hold a bit on the surface. Dew will also play its part and hence, bowling first will be ideal. Anything over 160 runs will be a good total on this surface.

Weather Report

There will be clear skies that greet both sides on December 7. The temperature in Surat is expected to range between 24 to 29 degrees Celsius.

Manipal Tigers Player List

Chadwick Walton, Robin Uthappa (wk), David White, Kyle Coetzer, Hamilton Masakadza, S Badrinath, Mohammad Kaif, Corey Anderson, Harbhajan Singh (c), Praveen Kumar, Thisara Perera, Mitchell McClenaghan, Colin de Grandhomme, Amitoze Singh, Parvinder Awana, Imran Khan, Praveen Gupta, Pankaj Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Coetzer Batter Chadwick Walton Wicket-keeper Colin de Grandhomme All-rounder Amit Verma Batter Mohammad Kaif Batter Angelo Perera All-rounder Thisara Perera All-rounder Imran Khan Bowler Pankal Singh Bowler Praveen Gupta Bowler Mitchell McClenaghan Bowler

Manipal Tigers Team Form

Manipal Tigers have a great squad. They have an exceptional bowling order but it failed to perform well in the previous game as they conceded 253 runs in their previous outing.

India Capitals Player List

Gautam Gambhir, Pravin Tambe, Ashley Nurse, Morne van Wyk, Rusty Theron, Ben Dunk, Ricardo Powell, Dilhara Fernando, Fidel Edwards, Kirk Edwards, Ishwar Pandey, Hashim Amla, Yashpal Singh, Gnaneswara Rao, Munaf Patel, KP Appanna, Kevin Pietersen

Predicted Playing XI

Gautam Gambhir (c) Batter Ricardo Powell Batter Kirk Edwards Batter Ashley Nurse Bowler Ben Dunk Wicket-keeper KP Appanna Batter Fidel Edwards Bowler Kevin Pieterson Batter Ishwar Pandey Bowler Isuru Udana All-rounder Rusty Theron Bowler

India Capitals Recent Form

The India Capitals had a dismal season but fought pretty hard in the Eliminator to reach here. Despite their inconsistent performances in the competition, they will clash against Manipal Tigers again.

Manipal Tigers vs India Capitals Head-to-Head Record

The sides have collided thrice in the competition before where Manipal Tigers lead the tally by 2-1.

India Capitals Won: 1

Manipal Tigers Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Manipal Tigers vs India Capitals Betting Odds

Manipal Tigers played against India Capitals in the Qualifier 1 game of the competition. They hoped for a victory but the team crumbled without the presence of Harbhajan Singh in the mix. They conceded 253 runs in the game. The bowlers were extremely expensive and did not have a good game. Chasing the target, Manipal Tigers bundled out for 178 runs in the game, losing the game by 75 runs. Except for Angelo Perera (73), the rest of the team was dismissed for a very low score in the game.

India Capitals faced Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator game of the competition. Batting first, India Capitals scored 223 runs in the game. The batting order held their own and chipped in their fair share of runs in the game. Gautam Gambhir scored the highest in the team, 51 runs. It was not looking well for India Capitals in the initial overs where Chris Gayle was hitting runs left and right. However, Isuru Udana knocked him out in the game and shifted the momentum in the favour of the Capitals. Eventually, India Capitals restricted the Giants to 211, winning the game by 12 runs.

Manipal Tigers vs India Capitals T20i Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, null Manipal Tigers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.95 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.912 Bet Now! India Capitals Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.85 Bet Now!

Manipal Tigers vs India Capitals Top Batters

Chadwick Walton to be the top batter for Manipal Tigers

Walton scored 10 runs in the last match against India Capitals. Walton tops the run-scorers list in the tournament with 154 runs in four matches and has an average of 38.50. He strikes over 160 in the competition and will be pumped to deliver another stellar performance in the next game.

Gautam Gambhir to be the top batter for India Capitals

Gautam Gambhir will be the top batter in the team for the next game. He struck 51 off 30 balls in the last game. He has scored 134 runs in 5 games at an average of 26.80 in the competition. Regardless of his average, he possesses immense batting talent and will display it in the next game.

Manipal Tigers vs India Capitals Top Bowlers

Imran Khan to be the top bowler for Manipal Tigers

Imran Khan has been sensational with the ball in the current competition. With 9 wickets in 5 games, he is the top bowler in the Manipal Tigers. Khan has an economy rate of 9.78 in the competition and has been instrumental in winning the games for his team.

Isuru Udana to be the top bowler for India Capitals

Isuru Udana was one of the biggest reasons for the team's win in their last outing. He has picked 8 wickets in 5 games and possesses an economy rate of 8.47 in the current competition.