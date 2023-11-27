MANT (Manipal Tigers) vs SOS (Southern Superstars) Match Prediction MANT 62 % Chance of Winning SOS 38 % Place a bet 1xbet 1.623 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.626 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The match no. 9 of the Legends League Cricket 2023 will have Manipal Tigers and Southern Superstars going head to head on Monday, November 27th. The match will take place at Molana Azad Stadium in Jammu, with the scheduled start time of 6:30 PM IST.

Manipal Tigers vs Southern Superstars Chance Winning

It's a contest between two teams with contrasting starts to the Legends League Cricket 2023 season. Manipal Tigers have won both their games in the tournament so far while Southern Superstars are reeling at the bottom of the table with two straight losses.

Manipal Tigers hammered Bhilwara Kings by 89 runs in their previous game at Dehradun. Having been sent in to bat first, Tigers got off to a great start with an 87-run opening stand. Robin Uthappa scored 51 off 30 while Chadwick Walton went on to smash 104 off 55 deliveries as they posted 211 on the board.

Defending the total, their bowlers struck at regular intervals and didn't let Kings build any momentum in their innings. Imran Khan picked 3 for 31 in four overs while Parvinder Awana bagged 2 wickets. Captain Harbhajan Singh bagged 1 for 8 in three overs as they restricted the opponents to 122/8.

Southern Superstars suffered a second consecutive loss when they went down versus India Capitals by seven wickets. Batting first, they didn't have a great start as they crawled to 66 for 3 in the first half of the innings. Chaturanga de Silva then struck 56 not-out in 34 balls to power the team to 163/6.

Southern Superstars took an early advantage by removing two India Capitals batters in the first four overs. But then they had no answers to Ricardo Powell and Kirk Edwards. Powell smashed a 57-ball century to help his side win the game with 20 balls to spare.

Talking about this encounter, Manipal Tigers will start as favourites considering their respective form. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Manipal Tigers's chance of winning: 62%

Southern Superstars’s chance of winning: 38%

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Manipal Tigers vs Southern Superstars Betting Tips

The former Indian batter Robin Uthappa has looked in good form in this tournament. He scored 23 in the first game and followed it up with a 30-ball 51. You can bet on Uthappa to score over 15.5 runs.

Upul Tharanga looked in decent touch in the previous game, hitting three fours in his short stay of 19 off 14. He has played in the Major League Tournament recently. Bet on him to score over 15.5 runs in this game.

Manipal Tigers vs Southern Superstars Toss Prediction

The Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu is a relatively new stadium and there's not much data available. However, the pitch is expected to be very good for batting. The possibility of dew will prompt the teams to prefer chasing in this game. Our toss prediction for this game is that the team winning the toss will bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests it could be cloudy in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday evening. There is 100% cloud cover expected in the evening, with around 9% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to range between 15-20 degree Celsius with 45% humidity and the wind gusts blowing at 17 kmph.

Manipal Tigers Player List

Chadwick Walton, Kyle Coetzer, Robin Uthappa (wk), Hamilton Masakadza, David White, S Badrinath, Mohammad Kaif, Corey Anderson, Praveen Gupta, Pankaj Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Thisara Perera, Amitoze Singh, Imran Khan, Harbhajan Singh (c), Praveen Kumar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Parvinder Awana

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Robin Uthappa Wicketkeeper Chadwick Walton Batter Corey Anderson All-rounder Thisara Perera All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme All-rounder Mohammad Kaif Batter Imran Khan All-rounder Harbhajan Singh (c) Bowler Mitchell McClenaghan Bowler Parvinder Awana Bowler Praveen Gupta Bowler

Manipal Tigers Recent Form

Manipal Tigers kicked off their LLC 2023 season with a 10-run victory over Gujarat Giants. They made 173 with a collective batting performance before Parvinder Awana snared 4 for 19. In the second game, they smashed Bhilwara Kings by 89 runs on the back of Chadwick Walton’s century.

Southern Superstars Players List

Dilshan Munaweera, Upul Tharanga, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Ross Taylor (c), Aaron Finch, Cameron White, Tanmay Srivastava, Farveez Maharoof, Johan Botha, Ashok Dinda, Amit Verma, Bipul Sharma, Amila Aponso, Rameez Khan, Pankaj Kumar Rao, Andre McCarthy, Pawan Negi, Rajesh Bishnoi, Manvinder Bisla, Suranga Lakmal, Hamid Hassan, Abdur Razzak, Jesse Ryder

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Aaron Finch Batter Upul Tharanga Batter Dilshan Munaweera Wicket-keeper Shreevats Goswami Wicket-keeper Ross Taylor (c) Batter Andre McCarthy Batter Manvinder Bisla Wicket-keeper Hamid Hassan Bowler Pawan Negi Bowler Suranga Lakmal Bowler Abdur Razzak Bowler

Southern Superstars Recent Form

Southern Superstars lost their opening game of the tournament versus Urbanrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs, failing to chase 157. They posted 163 runs in the second game against India Capitals but could not defend it.

Manipal Tigers vs Southern Superstars Head-to-Head Record

Manipal Tigers and Southern Superstars are yet to face each other in the Legends League Cricket.

Manipal Tigers vs Southern Superstars Betting Odds

Manipal Tigers to hit most sixes in the match

Manipal Tigers have a more in-form batting line-up with Robin Uthappa, Chadwick Walton, Thisara Perera and Hamilton Masakadza doing well in the first two games. Southern Superstars, on the other hand, have struggled to score freely. Betting on Manipal Tigers to hit most sixes in the match would be a wise move.

Manipal Tigers vs Southern Superstars T20i Molana Azad Stadium, null Manipal Tigers Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 1.623 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Southern Super Stars Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.318 Bet Now!

Manipal Tigers vs Southern Superstars Top Batters

Robin Uthappa to be the top batter for Manipal Tigers

The 38-yr old batter is coming off a superb 51 off 30 in the last game against Bhilwara Kings. The former India batter has amassed over 7000 runs at an average of 28 and strike rate of 132. Uthappa hit 42 fifties in his T20 career. Bet on him to be the top batter for Manipal Tigers.

Ross Taylor to be the top batter for Southern Superstars

The former New Zealand captain looked in good touch in the last game, scoring 24 off 21. Ross Taylor had a decent T20 career at the top level with over 6500 runs at an average of 31 and strike rate of 130. Bet on him to be Southern Superstars' top batter.

Manipal Tigers vs Southern Superstars Top Bowlers

Parvinder Awana to be the top bowler for Manipal Tigers

The right arm seamer has done a terrific job in the tournament so far. He claimed 4 for 19 against Gujarat Giants and backed it up with 2 for 16 versus Bhilwara Kings. Awana has 77 wickets in his T20 career at a strike rate of 17.6. You can bet on Awana to be the top bowler for Manipal Tigers.

Suranga Lakmal to be the top bowler for Southern Superstars

The former Sri Lankan pacer picked 2 for 22 off his four overs in the first game and 1 for 22 in three overs in the second game. Suranga Lakmal has 77 wickets to his name in the T20 format. Betting on him to be the top bowler for Southern Superstars would be a good punt.