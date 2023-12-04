MANT (Manipal Tigers) vs URB (Urbanrisers Hyderabad) Match Prediction URB 52 % Chance of Winning MANT 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.824 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Manipal Tigers and Urbanrisers Hyderabad will lock horns in match 15 of Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 on Monday, 4th December 2023. The match will be played at Dr Y.S Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium ACA - VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam and the scheduled start time is 7:00 pm IST.

Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Chance of Winning

Manipal Tigers won their last match against India Capitals in a high scoring match at Vizag. The Capitals scored 186/9 and set a huge total of 187 runs for the Tigers. Pankaj Singh (2/25), Praveen Gupta (2/31) and Imran Khan (2/37) were the top bowlers for Manipal Tigers. Manipal Tigers got off to a good start. Colin de Grandhomme (58 runs in 35 balls) and Amit Verma (48 runs in 32 balls) set the tone for the run-chase but the Tigers lost wickets in quick succession at the end. Thisara Perara (31 runs in 16 balls) changed the game with his cameo and won the match by four wickets.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad continued their dominance in the tournament as they registered another win over Bhilwara Kings by seven wickets in the last match. Hyderabad bowlers bowled brilliant bowling spell as they restricted the Bhilwara Kings to 144/6 in 20 overs. Pawan Suyal (2/27), Christopher Mpofu (1/24) and Asghar Afghan (1/40) were the wicket takers for Hyderabad. Dwayne Smith (25 runs in 15 balls), Martin Guptill (18 runs in 11 balls),Riki Clarke (73 runs in 44 balls) and Gurkeerat Singh (19 runs in 27 balls) guided Urbanrisers Hyderabad to victory in 17.3 overs.

Manipal Tigers chance of winning: 48%

Urbanrisers Hyderabad chance of winning: 52%

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Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Betting Tips

Dwayne Smith scored 25 & 50 runs in the last two matches. Smith looked in phenomenal touch in the last two matches, given his recent form we back him to score over 20 runs in the next match against the Manipal Tigers.

Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Toss Prediction

The pitch at ACA - VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag is a balanced track that favours both the batsman and bowlers. The conditions get better to bat on as the game progresses and in the last two matches played at this venue the team batting second won both the matches. The average 1st innings score is 165 runs and given the good batting conditions and dew factor, we predict the team winning the toss will likely opt to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Dr Y.S Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium ACA - VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Monday, 4th December is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius and 90% humidity, 90% precipitation and wind blowing at 21 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly cloudy and there is a 70% chance of rain interruption during the match hours.

Manipal Tigers Players List

Chadwick Walton, Praveen Gupta, Mohammad Kaif, Angelo Perara, Amit Verma, Thisara Perara, Colin de Grandhomme, Imran Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Mitch McClenaghan, Pankaj Singh, Kyle Coetzer, Robin Uthappa, Subramanian Badrinath, Hamilton Masakadza, Parvinder Awana, Amitoze Singh, Corey Anderson, David White, Praveen Kumar

Manipal Tigers Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Kyle Coetzer Batsman Chadwick Walton Wicket Keeper Colin de Grandhomme All-rounder Amit Verma Batsman Angelo Perara Batsman Mohammad Kaif Batsman Thisara Perara All-rounder Imran Khan Bowler Harbhajan Singh Bowler Mitchell McClenaghan Bowler Pankaj Singh Bowler

Manipal Tigers Recent Form

Manipal Tigers won three and lost one of the last four matches played in Legends League Cricket. As it stands at the moment they are the table toppers.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad Players List

Dwayne Smith, Gurkeerat Singh, Suresh Raina, Peter Trego, Asghar Afghan, Stuart Binny, Rikki Clarke, Amit Paunikar, Pawan Suyal, Christopher Mpofu, Shadab Jakati, Martin Guptill, Jerome Taylor, Devendra Bishoo, Tino Best, Morne Morkel, Pragyan Ojha, Sudeep Tyagi, Yogesh Nagar, Tirumalasetti Suman, Mohnish Mishra, Milind Kumar, Shivakant Shukla

Urbanrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Dwayne Smith All-rounder Martin Guptill Batsman Riki Clarke Batsman Gurkeerat Singh Batsman Peter Trego All-rounder Suresh Raina All-rounder Asghar Afghan All-rounder Stuart Binny All-rounder Amit Paunikar Wicket Keeper Pawan Suyal Bowler Christopher Mpofu Bowler

Urbanrisers Hyderabad Recent Form

Urbanrisers Hyderabad won three and lost one of the last three matches played in the tournament. They stand second on the points table.

Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Head to Head Record

It will be the first time Manipal Tigers and Urbanrisers Hyderabad clash off in the Legends League Cricket.

Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds

Manipal Tigers to win the Opening Partnership @ 1.98 (Parimatch)

Manipal Tigers openers on average scored 36 runs in the last four matches, while the Urbanrisers Hyderabad on average scored 27 runs in the last four matches. Given the recent form of the openers of both the teams, we predict the Manipal Tigers to win the Opening partnership.

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Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Top Batters

Chadwick Walton to be the top batter for Manipal Tigers

Walton scored 23 runs in the last match against India Capitals. The fiery West Indian recorded scores of 23, 104 and 17 runs in his last three outings in T20 cricket. Walton tops the run-scorers list in the tournament with 144 runs in three matches and is in good form. Given his performances in the tournament, we back Chadwick Walton to be the top scorer for Manipal Tigers.

Gurkeerat Singh to be the top batter for Urbanrisers Hyderabad

Gurkeerat Singh has been scoring runs at a consistent rate throughout the tournament. He scored 19 runs in the last match against Bhilwara Kings. He scored 19, 22, 89 in his last three appearances in the shortest format. Gurkeerat would like to add few more runs to his tally ahead of the big knockout game and he is the leading run-scorer for Urbanrisers Hyderabad in the tournament. We back Gurkeerat Singh to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Urbanrisers Hyderabad.

Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Top Bowlers

Imran Khan to be the top bowler for Manipal Tigers

The experienced leggie bowled a match winning spell in the last match against India Capitals. He finished with match figures of 3/37 and was the top bowler for the Tigers. Imran Khan has picked up eight wickets in three matches in the tournament and stands as the leading wicket taker for the Tigers. Khan’s magical bowling performances has helped Manipal Tigers stay at the top of the table. Given his good run of form with the ball, we believe he is the best bowler to bet on to be the top bowler for the Manipal Tigers.

Christopher Mpofu to be the top bowler for Urbanrisers Hyderabad

The tall lanky fast veteran bowler form Zimbabwe has been lethal in the powerplay overs and has provided a good start for the Urbanrisers Hyderabad throughout the tournament. Mpofu has picked up six wickets in four matches and stands as the leading wicket taker for the Urbanrisers in the tournament. Mpofu accuracy with the ball has benefitted the Urbanrisers to a large extent and considering his recent run of form, we back him to be the top bowler for Urbanrisers Hyderabad.