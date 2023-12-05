MANT (Manipal Tigers) vs URB (Urbanrisers Hyderabad) Match Prediction MANT 55 % Chance of Winning URB 45 % Place a bet Megapari 1.812 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1xBet 1.814 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Manipal Tigers will take on Urbanrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 1 match of the Legends League Cricket 2023 at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat on December 5, 2023. The game will commence from 6:30 PM IST.

Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Chance of Winning

The group stage is over, determining the top four teams of the competition for the play-offs. Manipal Tigers’ last fixture was abandoned due to bad weather but that did not stop them from finishing at the top of the table with flying colours. The team won three games and lost on a single occasion. The team finished with 7 points and a net run rate of 1.224. They have top notch players in their squad and will be coming in strong after a fantastic campaign in this year’s edition of the tournament.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad also made it to the qualifier after finishing second in the competition with similar results as Manipal Tigers. They have three wins and a loss in five matches. They were to clash against Manipal Tigers in their last fixture but it was cancelled due to poor weather. However, having finished second brought them against Manipal Tigers again in the competition.

The winner of this contest will move into the finals whereas the team that loses will have another chance in the qualifier 2.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad's chance of winning: 45%

Manipal Tigers's chance of winning: 55%

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Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Betting Tips

Urbanrisers Hyderabad to score high before 1st dismissal

Urbanrisers Hyderabad has a pretty talented batting order. Their opening line-up experimented with various players but they got the best results with Dwayne Smith and Martin Guptill opening for the team. Smith and Guptill average at 23.25 & 16.75. Despite their low averages, they laid out a good opening partnership of 50 & 44 runs in the two games they were paired together. The team posted 50, 0, 8 & 44 runs before their 1st dismissal in four outings. Moreover, the Manipal Tigers bowlers are not particularly well in the initial overs. They conceded 75, 6, 60 & 31 runs before picking their first wicket in four games. That said, URH will look to exploit the situation to the best of their ability and score many runs before they lose their first wicket.

Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Toss Prediction

The surface at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat is expected to be a balanced track. The batters can play their strokes freely after getting their eye in. The spinners will come into play in the later stages of the game as the ball may hold a bit on the surface. Dew will also play its part and hence, bowling first will be ideal. Anything over 160 runs will be a good total on this surface.

Weather Report

There will be clear skies that greet both sides on Tuesday. The temperature in Surat is expected to range between 22 to 29 degrees Celsius.

Manipal Tigers Player List

Chadwick Walton, Robin Uthappa (wk), David White, Kyle Coetzer, Hamilton Masakadza, S Badrinath, Mohammad Kaif, Corey Anderson, Harbhajan Singh (c), Praveen Kumar, Thisara Perera, Mitchell McClenaghan, Colin de Grandhomme, Amitoze Singh, Parvinder Awana, Imran Khan, Praveen Gupta, Pankaj Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Robin Uthappa Wicket-keeper Chadwick Walton Batter Colin de Grandhomme All-rounder Amit Verma Batter Mohammad Kaif Batter Angelo Perera All-rounder Thisara Perera All-rounder Imran Khan Bowler Harbhajan Singh (c) Bowler Praveen Gupta Bowler Mitchell McClenaghan Bowler

Manipal Tigers Team Form

They have a good bowling order and will be confident coming into this game after a win in their last contest.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad Players List

Amit Paunikar, Suresh Raina, Martin Guptill, Dwayne Smith, Tino Best, Stuart Binny, Christopher Mpofu, Asghar Afghan, Chamara Kapugedera, Morne Morkel, Peter Trego, Pawan Suyal, Pragyan Ojha, Shiva Kant Shukla, Sudeep Tyagi, Tirumalasetti Suman, Yogesh Nagar, Mohnish Mishra, Jerome Taylor, Milind Kumar, Devendra Bishoo

Predicted Playing XI

Martin Guptill Batter Gurkeerat Singh Mann Batter Peter Trego Batter Amit Paunikar Wicket-keeper Asghar Afghan All-rounder Chris Mpofu Bowler Stuart Binny All-rounder Dwayne Smith All-rounder Pawan Suyal Bowler Rikki Clarke Batter Suresh Raina © Batter

Urbanrisers Hyderabad Recent Form

Urbanrisers Hyderabad won their last fixture by 7 wickets. They need to work better on their batting.

Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time the sides will play in the competition since making their debut. Their last contest was abandoned due to rain

Urbanrisers Hyderabad Won: 0

Manipal Tigers Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds

The Tigers’ last game was against the Urbanrisers Hyderabad but rain played a spoilsport and the match was eventually called off. Both sides shared a point each and as a result, sealed a place in the first qualifier.

Manipal Tigers have Robin Uthappa, Chadwick Walton, Amit Verma & Colin de Grandhomme as their top order batting arsenal. Whereas Perera will be expected to finish their innings in the deep order. We expect Harbhajan Singh, Imran Khan, and Praveen Gupta to lead with wickets for the Tigers. They could get some purchase off this surface at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium and should be able to deliver breakthroughs at the right intervals.

The batting department is where Hyderabad’s strength lies. Some of the best T20 stars feature in this batting lineup from top to bottom and most of them are in great form. Dwayne Smith and Martin Guptill open the innings followed by Gurkeerat Singh and Suresh Raina in the middle order. Peter Trego, Asghar Afghan, Stuart Binny and Chris Mpofu constitute the lower order and will also be handy with the ball.

Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad T20i Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, null Manipal Tigers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.812 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.80 Bet Now! Urbanrisers Hyderabad Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 1.85 Bet Now!

Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Top Batters

Chadwick Walton to be the top batter for Manipal Tigers

Walton scored 23 runs in the last match against India Capitals. Walton tops the run-scorers list in the tournament with 144 runs in three matches and has an average of 48.00. Given his performances in the tournament, we back Chadwick Walton to be the top scorer for Manipal Tigers.

Gurkeerat Singh Mann to be the top batter for Urbanrisers Hyderabad

Gurkeerat Singh Mann has been scoring runs at a consistent rate throughout the tournament. He scored 19, 22, 89 in his last three appearances in the shortest format. Gurkeerat has scored 130 runs in 4 games of the competition with an average of 32.50. This will make him the top batting prospect for his team.

Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Top Bowlers

Imran Khan to be the top bowler for Manipal Tigers

Imran Khan possessed the figures of 3/37 in his last match against India Capitals. With 8 wickets in 4 games, he is the top bowler in the Manipal Tigers. Khan has an economy rate of 8.53 in the competition and has been instrumental in winning the games for his team.

Chris Mpofu to be the top bowler for Urbanrisers Hyderabad

The tall lanky fast veteran bowler from Zimbabwe has been lethal in the powerplay overs and has provided a good start for the Urbanrisers Hyderabad throughout the tournament. He is an active wicket-taker and was able to rack 6 wickets in 4 games so far. He has an economy rate of 6.68 in the competition. He will be the top bowling pick from the team.