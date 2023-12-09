MANT (Manipal Tigers) vs URB (Urbanrisers Hyderabad) Match Prediction

URB

58%

Chance of Winning

MANT

42%

Melbet

1.81
Bet
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Megapari

1.73
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Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

1xBet

1.727
Bet
Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000

T20i

Lalbhai Contractor Stadium

In the finals of the Legends League Cricket 2023, Manipal Tigers will take on Urbanrisers Hyderabad in a 20 over game. The event will be held at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat on December 9, 2023. The game will commence from 6:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • Manipal Tigers finished at the top of the points table this season whereas Urbanrisers Hyderabad finished second.
  • In their last clash, URH won the game by 75 runs.

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Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Chance of Winning

Manipal Tigers and Urbanrisers Hyderabad finished in the top two positions of the points table. They clashed in the Qualifier 1 and will be meeting again in an exciting game of a T20 match.

Manipal Tigers won three games and lost on a single occasion. The team finished with 7 points and a net run rate of 1.224. After a defeat in the Qualifier 1, they fought their way into the finals by winning the Qualifier 2 game. They met a few changes in the playing 11 and managed to turn things their way in the previous game.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad won the first qualifier and reserved a seat directly in the finals. They had three wins and a loss in the group stage, finishing second in the standings. URH have a fantastic group of players in the team and will be thrilled to win the title in their debut season of the competition.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad's chance of winning: 58%

Manipal Tigers’ chance of winning: 42%

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Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Betting Tips

Manipal Tigers to score higher than 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.84 @Parimatch)

Manipal Tigers have struggled with their opening pair in the competition. After Uthappa, Badrinath stepped down from the opening position, Chadwick Walton and Kyle Coetzer took the place. The team posted the scores of 24, 87, 14, 18, 22 & 48 runs in their last six games before losing their first wicket. They managed to score past the target on four out of those six occasions. Coetzer and Walton average at 11.33 and 37.40 in the competition respectively. Mohammad Kaif replaced Coetzer in the last game and helped the team score 48 runs before their first dismissal in the game. Playing against URH before, MT scored 22 runs for the first wicket. That said, you should pick this betting tip for a heavy bonus.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Urbanrisers Hyderabad’s total score before their first dismissal Over 21.5 runs

1.84
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Best opening partnership: Urbanrisers Hyderabad

1.84
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Most match fours: Urbanrisers Hyderabad

1.99
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Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Toss Prediction

The surface at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat is expected to be a balanced track. The batters can play their strokes freely after getting their eye in. The spinners will come into play in the later stages of the game as the ball may hold a bit on the surface. Dew will also play its part and hence, bowling first will be ideal. Anything over 160 runs will be a good total on this surface.

Weather Report

There will be clear skies that greet both sides on Tuesday. The temperature in Surat is expected to be around 32 degrees when the game begins and will dip 4-5 degrees as the game continues.

Manipal Tigers Player List

Chadwick Walton, Robin Uthappa (wk), David White, Kyle Coetzer, Hamilton Masakadza, S Badrinath, Mohammad Kaif, Corey Anderson, Harbhajan Singh (c), Praveen Kumar, Thisara Perera, Mitchell McClenaghan, Colin de Grandhomme, Amitoze Singh, Parvinder Awana, Imran Khan, Praveen Gupta, Pankaj Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Chadwick Walton

Wicket-keeper

Thisara Perera

All-rounder

Colin de Grandhomme

All-rounder

Amit Verma

Batter

Mohammad Kaif

Batter

Angelo Perera

All-rounder

Asela Gunaratne

Batter

Imran Khan

Bowler

Harbhajan Singh (c)

Bowler

Parvinder Awana

Bowler

Mitchell McClenaghan

Bowler

Manipal Tigers Team Form

Manipal Tigers recovered well from a loss in the Qualifier 1. Harbhajan Singh is back in the team and will be thrilled to enter the finals.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad Players List

Amit Paunikar, Suresh Raina, Martin Guptill, Dwayne Smith, Tino Best, Stuart Binny, Christopher Mpofu, Asghar Afghan, Chamara Kapugedera, Morne Morkel, Peter Trego, Pawan Suyal, Pragyan Ojha, Shiva Kant Shukla, Sudeep Tyagi, Tirumalasetti Suman, Yogesh Nagar, Mohnish Mishra, Jerome Taylor, Milind Kumar, Devendra Bishoo

Predicted Playing XI

Martin Guptill

Batter

Gurkeerat Singh Mann

Batter

Peter Trego

Batter

Amit Paunikar

Wicket-keeper

Asghar Afghan

All-rounder

Chris Mpofu

Bowler

Stuart Binny

All-rounder

Dwayne Smith

All-rounder

Pawan Suyal

Bowler

Rikki Clarke

Batter

Suresh Raina ©

Batter

Urbanrisers Hyderabad Recent Form

Urbanrisers Hyderabad won against Manipal Tigers in the qualifier 1 by 75 runs and reached the finals directly. They have a strong batting and bowling order and will be excited to win this affair.

Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed once before in the competition where Urbanrisers Hyderabad managed to win the game by a huge margin.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad Won: 1

Manipal Tigers Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds

Manipal Tigers boast a formidable top-order batting lineup featuring Asela Gunaratne, Chadwick Walton, Amit Verma, and Colin de Grandhomme, with Perera expected to anchor the deep order. Harbhajan Singh, Imran Khan, and Parvinder Awana are anticipated to spearhead the Tigers' bowling, leveraging their recent victory and familiarity with the conditions.

Hyderabad's strength lies in their batting department, boasting T20 stars in prime form. Opening with Dwayne Smith and Martin Guptill, the middle order features Gurkeerat Singh and Suresh Raina. The lower order, comprising Peter Trego, Asghar Afghan, Stuart Binny, and Chris Mpofu, is not only formidable with the bat but also provides a handy bowling arsenal. The depth and form of Hyderabad's batting lineup pose a significant challenge for the Manipal Tigers in the upcoming contest.

Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad

T20i

Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, null

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Urbanrisers Hyderabad

Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000

1.727
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.81
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Manipal Tigers

Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

2.004
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Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Top Batters

Chadwick Walton to be the top batter for Manipal Tigers

Chadwick Walton is the top run-scorer for Manipal Tigers with 187 runs at a strike rate of 170. He has struck 8 sixes and 21 fours. He will be the best batting prospect in the team for the next game.

Gurkeerat Singh Mann to be the top batter for Urbanrisers Hyderabad

Dwayne Smith is the top run-scorer for Urbanrisers Hyderabad with 213 runs at a strike rate of 162. He has struck 14 sixes and 20 fours. He scored 120 runs in his last game against MT.

Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Top Bowlers

Imran Khan to be the top bowler for Manipal Tigers

Imran Khan has been the best bowler for Manipal Tigers and has picked up 9 wickets while bowling at an average of 20 and an economy rate of 9.79.

Chris Mpofu to be the top bowler for Urbanrisers Hyderabad

Chris Mpofu has been the best bowler for Urbanrisers Hyderabad and has picked up 6 wickets while bowling at an average of 20 and an economy rate of 6.78.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Urbanrisers Hyderabad

The Manipal Tigers will be taking on the Urbanrisers Hyderabad for the second time in the competition. The sides clashed in the 1st qualifier game where Urbanrisers Hyderabad won the game by 75 runs. URH have a very strong batting line-up in the team and managed to exploit that in their campaign to their favour. They also have the bowling unit to support their team in the competition. We expect this game to go in favour of Urbanrisers Hyderabad and you should take the favourable odds to win a bonus.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad to win the match @ 1.727 (1XBET)

Manipal Tigers to win the match @ 2.00 (1XBET)

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