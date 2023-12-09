MANT (Manipal Tigers) vs URB (Urbanrisers Hyderabad) Match Prediction
URB
58%
Chance of Winning
MANT
42%
T20i
Lalbhai Contractor Stadium
Facts:
- Manipal Tigers finished at the top of the points table this season whereas Urbanrisers Hyderabad finished second.
- In their last clash, URH won the game by 75 runs.
Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Chance of Winning
Manipal Tigers and Urbanrisers Hyderabad finished in the top two positions of the points table. They clashed in the Qualifier 1 and will be meeting again in an exciting game of a T20 match.
Manipal Tigers won three games and lost on a single occasion. The team finished with 7 points and a net run rate of 1.224. After a defeat in the Qualifier 1, they fought their way into the finals by winning the Qualifier 2 game. They met a few changes in the playing 11 and managed to turn things their way in the previous game.
Urbanrisers Hyderabad won the first qualifier and reserved a seat directly in the finals. They had three wins and a loss in the group stage, finishing second in the standings. URH have a fantastic group of players in the team and will be thrilled to win the title in their debut season of the competition.
Urbanrisers Hyderabad's chance of winning: 58%
Manipal Tigers’ chance of winning: 42%
Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Betting Tips
Manipal Tigers to score higher than 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.84 @Parimatch)
Manipal Tigers have struggled with their opening pair in the competition. After Uthappa, Badrinath stepped down from the opening position, Chadwick Walton and Kyle Coetzer took the place. The team posted the scores of 24, 87, 14, 18, 22 & 48 runs in their last six games before losing their first wicket. They managed to score past the target on four out of those six occasions. Coetzer and Walton average at 11.33 and 37.40 in the competition respectively. Mohammad Kaif replaced Coetzer in the last game and helped the team score 48 runs before their first dismissal in the game. Playing against URH before, MT scored 22 runs for the first wicket. That said, you should pick this betting tip for a heavy bonus.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Urbanrisers Hyderabad’s total score before their first dismissal Over 21.5 runs
Best opening partnership: Urbanrisers Hyderabad
Most match fours: Urbanrisers Hyderabad
Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Toss Prediction
The surface at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat is expected to be a balanced track. The batters can play their strokes freely after getting their eye in. The spinners will come into play in the later stages of the game as the ball may hold a bit on the surface. Dew will also play its part and hence, bowling first will be ideal. Anything over 160 runs will be a good total on this surface.
Weather Report
There will be clear skies that greet both sides on Tuesday. The temperature in Surat is expected to be around 32 degrees when the game begins and will dip 4-5 degrees as the game continues.
Manipal Tigers Player List
Chadwick Walton, Robin Uthappa (wk), David White, Kyle Coetzer, Hamilton Masakadza, S Badrinath, Mohammad Kaif, Corey Anderson, Harbhajan Singh (c), Praveen Kumar, Thisara Perera, Mitchell McClenaghan, Colin de Grandhomme, Amitoze Singh, Parvinder Awana, Imran Khan, Praveen Gupta, Pankaj Singh
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chadwick Walton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Thisara Perera
|
All-rounder
|
Colin de Grandhomme
|
All-rounder
|
Amit Verma
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Kaif
|
Batter
|
Angelo Perera
|
All-rounder
|
Asela Gunaratne
|
Batter
|
Imran Khan
|
Bowler
|
Harbhajan Singh (c)
|
Bowler
|
Parvinder Awana
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell McClenaghan
|
Bowler
Manipal Tigers Team Form
Manipal Tigers recovered well from a loss in the Qualifier 1. Harbhajan Singh is back in the team and will be thrilled to enter the finals.
Urbanrisers Hyderabad Players List
Amit Paunikar, Suresh Raina, Martin Guptill, Dwayne Smith, Tino Best, Stuart Binny, Christopher Mpofu, Asghar Afghan, Chamara Kapugedera, Morne Morkel, Peter Trego, Pawan Suyal, Pragyan Ojha, Shiva Kant Shukla, Sudeep Tyagi, Tirumalasetti Suman, Yogesh Nagar, Mohnish Mishra, Jerome Taylor, Milind Kumar, Devendra Bishoo
Predicted Playing XI
|
Martin Guptill
|
Batter
|
Gurkeerat Singh Mann
|
Batter
|
Peter Trego
|
Batter
|
Amit Paunikar
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Asghar Afghan
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Mpofu
|
Bowler
|
Stuart Binny
|
All-rounder
|
Dwayne Smith
|
All-rounder
|
Pawan Suyal
|
Bowler
|
Rikki Clarke
|
Batter
|
Suresh Raina ©
|
Batter
Urbanrisers Hyderabad Recent Form
Urbanrisers Hyderabad won against Manipal Tigers in the qualifier 1 by 75 runs and reached the finals directly. They have a strong batting and bowling order and will be excited to win this affair.
Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Head-to-Head Record
The sides have clashed once before in the competition where Urbanrisers Hyderabad managed to win the game by a huge margin.
Urbanrisers Hyderabad Won: 1
Manipal Tigers Won: 0
No Result/ Abandoned: 1
Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds
Manipal Tigers boast a formidable top-order batting lineup featuring Asela Gunaratne, Chadwick Walton, Amit Verma, and Colin de Grandhomme, with Perera expected to anchor the deep order. Harbhajan Singh, Imran Khan, and Parvinder Awana are anticipated to spearhead the Tigers' bowling, leveraging their recent victory and familiarity with the conditions.
Hyderabad's strength lies in their batting department, boasting T20 stars in prime form. Opening with Dwayne Smith and Martin Guptill, the middle order features Gurkeerat Singh and Suresh Raina. The lower order, comprising Peter Trego, Asghar Afghan, Stuart Binny, and Chris Mpofu, is not only formidable with the bat but also provides a handy bowling arsenal. The depth and form of Hyderabad's batting lineup pose a significant challenge for the Manipal Tigers in the upcoming contest.
Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad
T20i
Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, null
Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Top Batters
Chadwick Walton to be the top batter for Manipal Tigers
Chadwick Walton is the top run-scorer for Manipal Tigers with 187 runs at a strike rate of 170. He has struck 8 sixes and 21 fours. He will be the best batting prospect in the team for the next game.
Gurkeerat Singh Mann to be the top batter for Urbanrisers Hyderabad
Dwayne Smith is the top run-scorer for Urbanrisers Hyderabad with 213 runs at a strike rate of 162. He has struck 14 sixes and 20 fours. He scored 120 runs in his last game against MT.
Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Top Bowlers
Imran Khan to be the top bowler for Manipal Tigers
Imran Khan has been the best bowler for Manipal Tigers and has picked up 9 wickets while bowling at an average of 20 and an economy rate of 9.79.
Chris Mpofu to be the top bowler for Urbanrisers Hyderabad
Chris Mpofu has been the best bowler for Urbanrisers Hyderabad and has picked up 6 wickets while bowling at an average of 20 and an economy rate of 6.78.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Urbanrisers Hyderabad
Urbanrisers Hyderabad to win the match @ 1.727 (1XBET)
Manipal Tigers to win the match @ 2.00 (1XBET)
1xBet