URB (Urbanrisers Hyderabad) vs SOU (Southern Superstars) Match Prediction URB 49.9 % Chance of Winning SOU 50.1 % Place a bet 1xbet 1.919 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 2.024 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Southern Superstars will take on Urbanrisers Hyderabad in the 3rd match of the Legends League Cricket 2023 at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on November 21, 2023. The game will commence from 6:30 PM IST.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Southern Superstars Chance of Winning

Legends League Cricket has a franchise-based edition that took place in India, with a new format, new teams, new players, and a new outlook, in October 2022. It has 4 privately owned teams named India Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Bhilwara Kings and Manipal Tigers. Legends League Cricket (LLC) introduced two new franchises for its highly anticipated upcoming season, which is to be played across five cities in India from November 18 to December 9, 2023.

The first franchisee announced by Legends League Cricket is Urbanrisers Hyderabad, owned by the prestigious Urbanrise Group in collaboration with Mr JC Pavan Reddy, who serves as the Managing Director of Trident Power Pvt Ltd. The Urbanrise/Alliance Group, South India's largest real estate developer, has taken this strategic move as a part of their broader diversification efforts, which include ventures into battery minerals mining, AI, and age reversal technologies.

The second franchisee announced by Legends League Cricket for the upcoming season is the Southern Superstars. A consortium, with a combined net worth that exceeds $2 Billion, of cricket enthusiasts with diverse backgrounds spanning industries such as manufacturing, IT, energy, real estate, hospitality, and media has taken ownership of the franchise.KLO Sports, co-founded by Sanjay Jupudi and Srinadh Chitoori, manages this venture. Along with them, Ranjeeth Rathod and Gautam Reddy will play an integral part in the venture and help steer the Southern Superstars towards success with their vision and expertise.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad's chance of winning: 45%

Southern Superstars’s chance of winning: 55%

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Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Southern Superstars Betting Tips

Total match sixes to be high

The last international game played at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi was between India and New Zealand in January 2023. The game witnessed 15 sixes in the game. The ground encourages hard hitting for the batters as evident from the games played here. This season, the first game was played between India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings. The game witnessed a lot of boundaries during the game. There were 30 sixes in the game. Having said that, the upcoming game is expected to be an explosive affair.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Southern Superstars Toss Prediction

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi is anticipated to be sluggish and have a low bounce, providing substantial assistance to spin bowlers due to the ample grip and turn available. Although batsmen might face challenges in scoring rapidly on this ground, spending sufficient time at the crease enables them to establish their rhythm and initiate their innings effectively.

Weather Report

The weather will be hot and sunny during the game. The temperature will see a high of 27 degree Celsius on November 21.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad Players List

Amit Paunikar, Suresh Raina, Martin Guptill, Dwayne Smith, Tino Best, Stuart Binny, Christopher Mpofu, Asghar Afghan, Chamara Kapugedera, Morne Morkel, Peter Trego, Pawan Suyal, Pragyan Ojha, Shiva Kant Shukla, Sudeep Tyagi, Tirumalasetti Suman, Yogesh Nagar, Mohnish Mishra, Jerome Taylor, Milind Kumar, Devendra Bishoo

Predicted Playing XI

Martin Guptill Batter Chamara Kapugedera Batter Shivakant Shukla Batter Amit Paunikar Wicket-keeper Mohnish Mishra Batter Chris Mpofu Bowler Stuart Binny All-rounder Dwayne Smith All-rounder Sudeep Tyagi Bowler Pragyan Ojha Bowler Suresh Raina © Batter

Urbanrisers Hyderabad Recent Form

Urbanrisers Hyderabad will debut this season. There is no prior data available about the team.

Southern Superstars Player List

Aaron Finch, Ross Taylor, Jesse Ryder, Cameron White, Abdur Razzak, Ashok Dinda, Johan Botha, Upul Tharanga, Tanmay Srivastava, Suranga Lakmal, Shreevats Goswami, Rameez Khan, Rajesh Bishnoi, Pankaj Kumar Rao, Manvinder Bisla, Bipul Sharma, Andre McCarthy, Amit Verma, Amila Aponso, Farveez Maharoof

Predicted Playing XI

Tanmay Srivastava Batter Ross Taylor Batter Upul Tharanga Batter Abdur Razzak Bowler Manvinder Bisla Wicket-keeper Amila Aponso Bowler Pankaj Kumar Rao Bowler Andre McCarthy Batter Parveez Maharoof All-rounder Suranga Lakmal Bowler Aaron Finch Batter

Southern Superstars Recent Form

Southern Superstars will play their first game of the competition.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Southern Superstars Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time the sides will play in the competition since making their debut.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad Won: 0

Southern Superstars Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Southern Superstars Betting Odds

Legends League Cricket is a T20 series that features legendary cricket players. Legend League Cricket 2023 is being organised in India in which five teams are participating. Last year’s edition of Legendary Cricket was held in Oman and Qatar. Legend League Cricket was established by Absolute Legend Support Private Limited. The founders of Legend League Cricket are Raman Raheja and Vivek Khushhalani. Legend League Cricket had appointed Ravi Shastri as the Commissioner of Legendary Cricket in November 2021. LLC 2023 Masters has 3 regional-based teams, The India Maharajas which consists of Indian Players, Asia Lions, comprising players from all over Asia and the World Giants, with players from the rest of the world.

Legends League Cricket has a franchise-based edition that took place in India, with a new format, new teams, new players, and a new outlook, in October 2022. It has 4 privately owned teams named India Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Bhilwara Kings and Manipal Tigers. URH and SSS were introduced this season stocked with various talented players in the squad.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Southern Superstars Top Batters

Aaron Finch to be Southern Superstars's top batter

The former Australian captain, Aaron Finch, is a talented batter in the team. He has 3120 runs in over 100 T20Is and averaged at 34.28 in his career. He holds a terrific batting feat and form.

Martin Guptill to be the top batter for Urbanrisers Hyderabad

Martin Guptill averages 31. 81 in his T20I career with over 3500 runs in the T20I format. He is a terrific opening batter from New Zealand and will be a massive asset for the team in the batting unit.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Southern Superstars Top Bowlers

Suranga Lakmal to be Southern Superstars's top bowler

Suranga Lakmal is a legendary Sri Lankan bowler. Every batter feared facing his pace and swing on the pitch. He has played only a few T20Is in his career but holds an impressive ODI career statistics.

Pragyan Ojha to be the top bowler for Urbanrisers Hyderabad

Pragyan Ojha is an Indian spinner from the West side of the country. He also played for Mumbai Indians and has an impressive bowling form coming into this game. He has picked 10 wickets in his 6 T20I career games.