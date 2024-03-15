Lions vs Titans Match Prediction LIO 42 % Chance of Winning TIT 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.813 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lions take on Titans in the 14th match of the 2024 CSA T20 Challenge at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 15 at 09:30 PM IST.

Lions vs Titans Chance of Winning

Titans had a brilliant start to the tournament as they won back to back games against North West and Boland but in the last game they surrendered their winning start to the campaign against Warriors as Titans failed to chase down 185 runs and eventually lost the game by two runs.

Much like their opponents, Lions took maximum points in the first two games against Boland and North West but got outplayed by Dolphins in the last game. Lions failed to defend a first innings score of 155 and lost the game by four wickets. As per our calculations, Titans are favourites in the upcoming game.

Lions’s chances of winning - 42%

Titans’s chances of winning - 58%

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Lions vs Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Reeza Hendricks has made a solid start in this tournament and has been a key contributor for Lions thus far. In the three games, Hendricks has scored 28, 57* and 5 and averages 45 runs. Even though Hendricks failed to make an impact in the last game, we expect him to do well in the upcoming game and score well.

Deals Brevis has had a solid campaign for Titans thus far, in the last outing against Warriors, he scored his first half century of this tournament. In the three games thus far, Brevis 29, 14 and 50 averaging 31 runs which makes us believe he would have a good game and would score well against Lions in the upcoming game.

Lions vs Titans Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams bowling first dominate the game. Last four of the five games have been won by team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Lions News & Player List

Lions Player List

Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Mitchell Van Buuren, Delano Potgieter, Bjorn Fortuin (c), Codi Yusuf, Nqaba Peter, Lutho Sipamla, Junaid Dawood, Kwena Maphaka, Kagiso Rabada, Tshepo Moreki, Zubayr Hamza, Evan Jones, Connor Esterhuizen

Predicted Playing XI

Rassie van der Dussen Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Temba Bavuma Batter Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Mitchell Van Buuren All-rounder Delano Potgieter Bowler Bjorn Fortuin All-rounder Codi Yusuf Bowler Nqaba Peter Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler

Lions Team Form

Lions kicked off their campaign with back to back wins but lost the last game to Dolphins who won the game with four wickets to spare. Lions are currently third on the table.

Titans News & Player List

Titans Player List

Sibonelo Makhanya, Dewald Brevis, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Corbin Bosch, Aaron Phangiso, Junior Dala, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jack Lees, Donovan Ferreira, Ayabulela Gqamane, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Neil Brand

Predicted Playing XI

Sibonelo Makhanya Batter Dewald Brevis All-rounder Rivaldo Moonsamy All-rounder Aiden Markram All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen Wicket-keeper Dayyaan Galiem All-rounder Corbin Bosch Bowler Aaron Phangiso All-rounder Junior Dala Bowler Lizaad Williams Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Titans Team Form

Much like their opponents, Titans won the first games but in the last game against Warriors they lost the game by two runs. With eight points in three games, Titans are currently fourth on the table.

Lions vs Titans Head to Head

Titans hold a slight edge in this fixture against the Lions (16-15). Both sides went head to head twice last year, Titans bagged maximum points on both occasions.

Head to Head

Lions: 15

Titans: 16

Lions vs Titans Betting Odds

Lions to have a better opening partnership than Titans

Titans and Lions head into this fixture after a similar start to the season. Both sides have won two of the first three games and only one point separates the two teams on the points table. When two sides are so evenly matched a single stat can play a deciding role and separate the two sides which in this case is the opening partnership. Even though Lions have not had a perfect start to the tournament and have their own faults, their opening batsman have excelled in this tournament and have given good starts throughout the tournament. In the three games, Lions have managed an opening stand of 76, 76 and 19 and in two of the three games they have had a better opening stand than their opponents. On the other hand Titans have struggled in this department and in two of the three games, they have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Lions would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Lions vs Titans Top Team Batters

Ryan Rickelton to be Lions’ top batter

Ryan Rickelton has had a phenomenal tournament thus far, in the opening game he scored a brilliant half century against Boland and since then he has scored 34 and 10 and with 119 runs he is the leading run scorer for Lions which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rivaldo Moonsamy to be Titans’s top batter

Rivaldo Moonsamy had been the most consistent batter for Titans in this campaign. In the first three games, Moonsamy has scored 35, 25 and 34 with an average of 31.33 and with 94 runs thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lions vs Titans Top Team Bowlers

Kwena Maphaka to be Lions’ top bowler

Kwena Maphaka missed the last game but is expected to be back in the next game. Maphaka has had a great start to the tournament as he played a key role in both wins for Lions. With five wickets, he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tabraiz Shamsi to be Titans’s top bowler

Tabraiz Shamsi has been the standout performer for Titans thus far. In the three games so far, Shamsi has had bowling figures of 3/18, 4/23 and 0/25. Even though Shamsi did not have a great outing in the last game, with seven wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Titans which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.