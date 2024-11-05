Lions vs Titans Match Prediction

LIO

45%

Chance of Winning

TIT

55%

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South Africa

Wanderers Stadium

Lions and Titans will clash in the 4th game of the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 2024/25. The game will take place at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on November 5. The match will begin at 12:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview for this fixture.

Facts:

  • In the last five meetings between Titans and Lions, the tally is led by the former by 3-1.
  • Titans finished at the 3rd place whereas the Lions finished at the 1st position of the points table last season.

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Lions vs Titans Chance of Winning

The Lions had a fantastic season in the previous edition of the competition. The team finished at the top place of the points table with three wins and a loss. They had 119.36 points by the end of the competition. The team beat Western Province in the finals to win the competition last season. The team had a few changes in the squad and will go in confident in the next game against the Titans.

Titans had a decent season in the previous season of the competition. The team won three games and lost two matches in 7 outings. The team finished at the 3rd place of the points table. They had 108.54 points last season. The team will be ready for a brand new season this year.

Lions' chance of winning: 45%

Titans' chance of winning: 55%

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Lions vs Titans Betting Tips

Titans to score high before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

The Titans had a good season last year. Their batting order looked sound in the previous season, starting from their opening line-up. Matthew Kleinveldt and Joshua van Heerden opened for the side last season mostly. The pair secured 68, 252 & 18 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings of their last three CSA games last season. Kleinveldt and van Heerden averaged at 36.27 & 51.75 respectively last season. That said, Titans will be confident in scoring high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Lions’s score before 1st dismissal Over 25.5 runs

1.87
Bet on Batery

Titans’s score before 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs

1.87
Bet on Batery

Lions vs Titans Toss Prediction

At the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, the toss outcome generally leans toward captains choosing to bowl first in first-class matches. The pitch at Wanderers is known for its bounce and pace, favouring seamers, especially early in the game. Overhead conditions also impact toss decisions, as bowlers can exploit swing and movement in the morning session. Therefore, teams winning the toss often opt to take advantage of these early bowling conditions, aiming to restrict the opposition with an effective first innings.

Weather Report

Johannesburg’s weather on November 5 is expected to be warm with temperatures around 24–27°C (75–81°F) during the day, cooling to around 13–16°C (55–61°F) at night. November is the start of Johannesburg’s summer, so the likelihood of afternoon thunderstorms is high, providing some relief from the heat.

Lions Players List

Temba Bavuma, Dominic Hendricks, Connor Esterhuizen, Zubayr Hamza, Reeza Hendricks, Joshua Richards, Ryan Rickelton, Mitchell van Buuren, Rassie van der Dussen, Bjorn Fortuin, Evan Jones, Wiaan Mulder, Delano Potgieter, Codi Yusuf, Ryan Rickelton, Junaid Dawood, Malusi Siboto, Tshepo Moreki, Duanne Olivier, Kagiso Rabada.

Predicted Playing XI

Joshua Richards

Batter

Dominic Hendricks

Batter

Rassie van der Dussen

Batter

Ryan Rickleton

Wicket-keeper

Delano Potgieter

All-rounder

Bjorn Fortuin

All-rounder

Wiaan Mulder

All-rounder

Codi Yusuf

Bowler

Junaid Dawood

Bowler

Malusi Siboto

Bowler

Kagiso Rabada

Bowler

Lions Recent Form

The Lions finished at the top of the points table last season. The team will be hoping for a better start this season. They have a strong set of batters in the squad. The team will be thrilled to enter the competition this season.

Titans Player List

Matthew Boast, Keegan Peterson, Corbin Bosch, Neil Brand, Dewald Brevis, Junior Dala, Donovan Ferreira, Dayyaan Galiem, Sibonelo Makhanya, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Joshua van Heerden, Lizaad Williams, Sisanda Magala, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Jhedi van Briesies, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Roelof van der Merwe, Gerald Coetzee, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Phehlukwayo.

Predicted Playing XI

Joshua van Heerden

Batter

Aiden Markram

Batter

Rivaldo Moonsamy

Wicket-keeper

Heinrich Klaasen

Batter

Corbin Bosch

All-rounder

Donovan Ferreira

All-rounder

Dewald Brevis

All-rounder

Junior Dala

Bowler

Gerald Coetzee

Bowler

Lungi Ngidi

Bowler

Dayyan Galiem

Bowler

Titans Team Form

The Titans are a strong team. However, the team was very inconsistent last season. They finished third in the standings last season. They have a good batting order and will be confident stepping into this tournament.

Lions vs Titans Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally is led by Titans by 3-1.

Lions Won: 1

Titans Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Lions vs Titans Betting Odds

In the last clash between Lions and the Titans, the former team had the last laugh as they won the game. Batting first in the game, Titans scored 227 runs in the first innings. Matthew Kleinveldt (45) and Sibonelo Makhanya (66) were the top scorers from the side. Lutho Sipamla picked 4 wickets to limit Titans’ innings. Delano Potgieter picked 2 wickets as well. In response, Lions scored 293 runs in that innings. Joshua Richards scored 107 runs while Mitchell van Buuren (58) and Wiaan Mulder (55) also batted well. Junior Dala was phenomenal for the Titans and picked 6 wickets in that innings.

The Titans raised another 226 runs in the second innings. Sibonelo Makhanya smashed 69 runs whereas Joshua van Heerden posted 47 runs. Codi Yusuf picked 4 wickets whereas Delano Potgieter took 2 wickets in that innings. Chasing the target, Lions scored 164/5, winning the game by 5 wickets. Ryan Rickleton scored an unbeaten 64 runs whereas Wiaan Mulder chipped in 40 runs. Junior Dala picked 3 wickets whereas Corbin Bosch took 2 wickets in the second innings of the game. The teams will be ready for their first game of this brand new season of this competition.

Lions vs Titans Top Batters

Wiaan Mulder to be the top batter for Lions

Wiaan Mulder is a phenomenal batter from the Lions. He scored 549 runs in 11 innings in the last season of the competition. He averaged at nearly 55 last season. He scored 3 & 47 runs in his last clash against the Titans. He will come in as the best batting pick in the next game.

Joshua van Heerden to be the top batter for Titans

Joshua van Heerden was fantastic in the previous edition of the competition. He scored 207 runs in 5 innings of the competition at an average of 51.75. He posted 4 & 47 runs in his last clash against the Lions. He will come in as the best batting pick from the Titans.

Lions vs Titans Top Bowlers

Junior Dala to be the top bowler for Titans

Junior Dala was fantastic in the previous season of the competition. He picked 23 wickets in 8 innings of the competition. He picked 9 wickets in his last clash against the Lions. He will be an important asset for the team in this season of the competition.

Bjorn Fortuin to be the top bowler for Lions

Bjorn Fortuin is an excellent bowler from Lions. He picked 35 wickets in 16 innings of the last season. He will come in as the best bowling pick from the Lions.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Titans

Lions and Titans have strong teams. They both had a pleasant campaign last season but Lions dominated over the competition and lifted the trophy last season. In the last five meetings between the teams, Titans have won three games as opposed to a single win of the Lions. With a stronger squad, Titans will be expected to win this affair.

Lions to win @ 1.90 (Parimatch)

Titans to win @ 1.90 (Parimatch)

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