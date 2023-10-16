MAP (Madhya Pradesh) vs NAGL (Nagaland) Match Prediction MAP 97 % Chance of Winning NAGL 3 % Place a bet Melbet 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.325 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1xbet 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Madhya Pradesh and Nagaland are pooled together this season and will collide in the first round of games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. The game is scheduled to be played at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun on October 16, 2023. The game will commence from 11:00 AM IST. Ahead of the game, let’s get to know about the fixture and the competing teams.

Madhya Pradesh vs Nagaland Chance of Winning

Madhya Pradesh reached the finals once in the history of the competition. However, the team did not have a good season after that. Last season, MP played seven games and managed to win only three of them, losing on four occasions. This led them to finish 7th in the Elite Group A. They will be looking to revamp their campaign this season with their opening game against Nagaland.

Nagaland were in the Elite Group D alongside six other teams in the same pool. Nagaland is not a big cricketing state in India and has limited resources for the sport. This was pretty evident in their last season’s campaign where they could not win a game in the six games they played. They faced huge defeats in all the games and will be hopeful of a better season this year.

The sides have come across in the 20 over format. However, Madhya Pradesh has a better line-up of players in the team. They are relatively an older entity and have many talented players at their disposal. Madhya Pradesh are expected to win this affair.

Madhya Pradesh's chance of winning: 97%

Nagaland’s chance of winning: 3%

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Madhya Pradesh vs Nagaland Betting Tips

Nagaland to score low before 1st dismissal

Nagaland had a very disappointing season in the previous season with poor batting and bowling performances. The opening line-up of Nagaland revolved around Joshua Ozukum, Sedezhalie Rupero and Nzanthung Mozhui who averaged at 11.33, 6.60 & 5.00 respectively in the previous season. This is pretty low and their scores in the opening partnership were far more upsetting. They posted 2, 7, 13, 18, 12 & 21 runs before their first dismissal last season. Two of those instances, they lost their first wicket on a single-digit total. Having that said, Nagaland never possessed a good batting order. Madhya Pradesh will exploit their weakness in their favour and pick an early wicket in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Match Winner: Madhya Pradesh 1.03 Bet on Melbet Match Winner: Nagaland 11.00 Bet on 1xBet

Madhya Pradesh vs Nagaland Toss Prediction

The toss is going to play an important role in the result at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy as we have observed in the previous matches played at the venue. According to our toss prediction, the team that wins the toss will elect to bowl first as defending has been difficult in most of the recent matches played at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover between 19 to 24 degrees Celsius on the match day. There is no possibility of rain on the match-day and the skies will remain partly cloudy.

Nagaland Player List

Yugandhar Singh, Sedezhalie Rupero, Akavi Yeptho, Rongsen Jonathan, Mughavi Wotsa, Akash Singh, Raja Swarnkar, Abu Nechim, Temjentoshi Jamir, Jalal Uddin, Merenka Jamir, Hokaito Zhimomi, Shrikant Mundhe, Chetan Bist, Stuart Binny, Khrievitso Kense, Nagaho Chishi, Nzanthung Mozhui, Renjamo Mozhui, Oren Ngullie, Joshua Ozukum, Chopise Hopongkyu, Tahmeed Rahman, Imliwati Lemtur, Hem Chetri

Nagaland predicted playing XI:

Joshua Ozokum Batter Hokaito Zhimomi Batter Chetan Bist Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Rongsen Jonathan All-Rounder Shrikant Mundhe All-Rounder Imliwati Lemtur All-Rounder Hem Chetri All-Rounder Mungkham Chingyang Phom Bowler Inakato Zhimomi Bowler Nagaho Chishi Bowler Chopise Hopongkyu Bowler

Nagaland Team Form

Nagaland has a very fragile batting order and were unable to score much in the previous season. Their bowling order is disappointing too. They will try to do better this season.

Madhya Pradesh Player List

Yash Dubey, Rakesh Thakur, Aman Bhadoriya, Avesh Khan, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Saransh Jain, Arshad Khan, Kuldeep Gehi, Ritesh Shakya, Aditya Shrivastava, Rahul Batham, Parth Sahani, Rishabh Chouhan, Ankit Kushwah, Mihir Hirwani, Siddharth Patidar, Arpit Gaud, Kuldeep Sen, Shantanu Raghuvanshi, Shubham Sharma, Puneet Datey, Mohd Arham Aquil, Gaurav Yadav, Kamal Tripathi, Kumar Kartikeya, Himanshu Mantri, Rajat Patidar, Surendra Malviya, Chanchal Rathore, Aman Singh Solanki, Abhishek Bhandari, Ashwin DasIshwar Pandey, Vikrant Bhadoriya, Anubhav Agarwal, Rameez Khan, Ajay Rohera, Venkatesh Iyer

Madhya Pradesh Predicted XI:

Chanchal Rathore Batsman Himanshu Mantri Batsman and Wicket Keeper Shubham Sharma Batsman Rajat Patidar Batsman Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder Akshat Raghuwanshi Batsman Ashwin Das All-rounder Kuldeep Sen Bowler Ankit Kushwah Bowler Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Gaurav Yadav Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

This will be the first match for Madhya Pradesh in SMAT 2023. They had a strong batting line-up last season but need to do better with their bowling.

Madhya Pradesh vs Nagaland Head-to-Head Record

Nagaland and Madhya Pradesh have never contested in the 20 over format. This will be their first face-off in the format.

Madhya Pradesh Won:

Nagaland Won:

No Result/ Abandoned:

Madhya Pradesh vs Nagaland Betting Odds

Madhya Pradesh played their last T20 against Assam in the previous edition of the competition. They went in to bat first and raised 192 runs in the game. Shubham Sharma (56), Rajat Patidar (52) & Ashwin Das (68*) played incredible innings in the game. However, they had a very poor bowling attack in the game and conceded 194 runs in 19.1 overs. Assam won the game eventually with 5 wickets remaining. They will be more prepared this season starting with their game against Nagaland.

On the other hand, Nagaland faced Himachal Pradesh and faced a humiliating 9-wicket defeat in the game. They could only score 86 runs in the game. It was an easy target for HP who conquered the target in 9.1 overs and won the game by 9 wickets. Nagaland needs to work on their batting and bowling line-up to produce better results this season.

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Madhya Pradesh vs Nagaland Top Batters

Rajat Patidar to be the top batter for Madhya Pradesh

Rajat Patidar has an experience of 44 T20s in his career and averages 37.58 in them. He had an impressive season last year where he smashed 272 runs in the 6 innings he played at an average of 54.40, laced with three half-centuries. He will be the top pick in the batting department for MP.

Rongsen Jonathan to be Nagaland's top batter

Rongsen Jonathan averages 21.93 in his T20 career. He played 6 games last season and amassed a total of 168 runs at an average of 33.60. He will be expected to score a bundle of runs for Nagaland in the upcoming game.

Madhya Pradesh vs Nagaland Top Bowlers

Ankit Kushwah to be the top bowler for Madhya Pradesh

Ankit Kushwah is relatively a fresh face in the domestic circuit. He only played four innings last season where he picked 6 wickets for the team. He possessed an economy rate of 8.00 in the season.

Imliwati Lemtur to be the top bowler for Nagaland

Imliwati Lemtur was among the few bowlers in Nagaland who bowled decently in the previous season. He picked 5 scalps in 5 games with an average of 23.40. He possessed an economy rate of 6.88 in his campaign last season.