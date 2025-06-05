With an average of 46.7 for India in ODIs, Tejal Hasabnis knows how to propel along

In her T20 career, Savkar has amassed 217 runs at an average of 27.13 with four 30-plus scores

Playing for Queens Cricket Academy, Abhilasha Patil delivered big-time, picking up 18 wickets at an average of 21.50 in the MCA inter-club competition

Solapur Smashers-W vs Pune Warriors-W Chance of Winning

Purely on the basis of talent, Solapur Smashers don’t lack any. Carefully picked through the development mechanism of Maharashtra Cricket Association, they have a lot of winning players who have done well in the inter-district and club competitions. The likes of Ishwari Awasare, Tejal Hasabnis, and Sakshi Waghmode know how to take the game to the opposition.

That said, Pune Warriors are actually one of the strongest, if not the strongest team, in the entire Maharashtra Women’s Premier League. The trio of Vaishnavi Shinde, Simran Dabas, and Saniya Gawade, on their day, could call for doomsday for the opposition. That’s the impact they bring to the table.

SS-W’s chance of winning is 45%

PW-W’s chance of winning is 55%

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Solapur Smashers-W vs Pune Warriors-W Betting Tips

Bet on the batting prowess of Vaishanavi Shinde. She has been extremely impactful in the MCA inter-district competition and won the POTT award. Simran Dabas was also in great form over the last few months and she will be eager to deliver for her side. Solapur Smashers will be dependent on the magic of Tejal Hasabnis, whose performance was widely acknowledged in the MCA Inter-club competition.

Solapur Smashers-W vs Pune Warriors-W Match Toss Prediction

The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune has hosted four Women’s T20 matches, with the batting first teams winning three out of them. However, captains have shown an unusual propensity to bowl first, having done that three times.

Weather Report

It’s going to be a perfect day in Pune with no rain in sight in the morning. Accuweather summarises the day as “Partly sunny with widely separated thunderstorms in the afternoon”.

Solapur Smashers-W Player List

Ishwari Awasare, Tejal Hasabnis, Sakshi Waghmode, Mayuri Thorat, Ishwari Savkar, Asmi Kulkarni, Damini Bankar, Aarti Kedar, Gayatri Survase, Samruddhi Banawane, Swanjali Mule, Sharayu Kulkarni, Nikita Singh, Ekta Nangude, Mukta Magre, Shalmali Kshatriya, Sanika Patil, Navya Dubey, Krishi Thakkar, and Aachal Agarwal.

Predicted Playing XI

Ishwari Awasare Batter Tejal Hasabnis Batter Sakshi Waghmode Batter Mayuri Thorat Wicket-keeper Ishwari Savkar Batter Asmi Kulkarni All-rounder Damini Bankar All-rounder Aarti Kedar Bowler Sharayu Kulkarni Bowler Nikita Singh Bowler Mukta Magre Bowler

Solapur Smashers-W Team Form

This is the first game of the Maharashtra Women’s Premier League, hence, there is no record of Solapur Smashers’ form guide.

Pune Warriors-W Player List

Vaishnavi Shinde, Simran Dabas, Saniya Gawade, Shraddha Girme, Shweta Mane, Ishita Khale, Rishita Saikar, Shivanshi Kapoor, Akshaya Jadhav, Samruddhi Shinde, Shalaka Kane, Abhilasha Patil, Neeti Agarwal, Utkarsha Kadam, Sejal Sutar, Shweta Sawant, Khushi Mulla, Soumyalata Birajdar, Pranjali Pise, Anuja Patil, Samruddhi Dale, Chinmayee Borphale, and Suhani Kahandal.

Predicted Playing XI

Vaishnavi Shinde Wicket-keeper Simran Dabas Batter Saniya Gawade Batter Shraddha Girme Batter Shweta Mane Batter Ishita Khale All-rounder Shalaka Kane All-rounder Abhilasha Patil Bowler Neeti Agarwal Bowler Shweta Sawant Bowler Khushi Mulla Bowler

Pune Warriors-W Team Form

This is the first game of the Maharashtra Women’s Premier League, hence, there is no record of Pune Warriors’ form guide.

Solapur Smashers-W vs Pune Warriors-W Head-To-Head

Given this is the first game of the Maharashtra Women’s Premier League, there is no head-to-head record available for the game.

Solapur Smashers-W vs Pune Warriors-W Betting Odds

Pune Warriors opening partnership over 22.5 runs @ (Parimatch)

There is something about Vaishnavi Shinde and Simran Dabas that gives you confidence that Pune Warriors are going to deliver big uptop. The duo were amongst the top run-scorers in the MCA inter-district competition and have always batted well together. With them coming together to open for Pune Warriors in the upcoming Maharashtra Women’s Premier League, you can bet the top dollar on them to do the job for the franchise.

Solapur Smashers-W vs Pune Warriors-W Best Batters

Ishwari Savkar to be Solapur Samshers-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Since making her debut for Maharashtra. Ishwari Savkar has only grown in confidence. In her T20 career, Savkar has amassed 217 runs at an average of 27.13 with four 30-plus scores. Her knock against Railways was one of the best knocks in recent memory. She can take a lot of confidence from her batting in the domestic tournament and carry that to the WMPL.

Tejal Hasabnis to be Pune Warriors’ best batter (Parimatch)

Former Indian batter Tejal Hasabnis is one of the most celebrated women’s cricketer to have come out of Maharashtra. With an average of 46.7 for India in ODIs, Hasabnis knows how to propel along and is currently, in the reckoning for the upcoming Women’s World Cup as well. For her to make money from this game, it is important that we have a good stake in Hasabnis’ progress.

Solapur Smashers-W vs Pune Warriors-W Best Bowlers

Nikita Singh to be Solapur Smashers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Nikita Singh is one of the most consistent wicket-takers in the Maharashtra circuit, and especially in the inter-club competetion. In the 2025 edition of the club tournament, she picked up 14 wickets for her side, Achievers Cricket Academy, and even did well for Maharashtra Under-19s. Trust her to deliver for her side.

Abhilasha Patil to be Pune Warriors’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Abhilasha Patil is not a big name, but she comes with a lot of spunk. Playing for Queens Cricket Academy, Patil delivered big-time, picking up 18 wickets at an average of 21.50 in the MCA inter-club competition. She also did well to be picked in the Senior Maharashtra team and can use the upcoming WMPL as a launching pad for her career.