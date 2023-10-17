Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand Match Prediction MAH 67 % Chance of Winning UTT 33 % Place a bet Melbet 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Dafabet 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1xbet 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Maharashtra and Uttarakhand take centre stage in the second round of fixtures of the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 17 at 11:00 AM IST.

Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand Chance of Winning

Maharashtra missed the playoffs last year, they had a disappointing start to the campaign as Maharashtra lost the opening two games. Even though they won four of the last five games. They managed to finish fifth on the table, four points of the qualifying spots. Maharashtra cannot afford to have the same start this season if they aspire to make the knockouts this term.

Uttarakhand had a great start to the tournament last year as they won three of the first four games but they failed to capitalise and lost two of the last three games which cost them a place in the playoffs. This year, they kickstarted their campaign with a loss to Vidarbha as Vidarbha managed to chase down 141 and won the game by seven wickets. As per our calculations, Maharashtra are firm favourites in the upcoming fixture.

Maharashtra’s chances of winning - 67%

Uttarakhand’s chances of winning - 33%

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Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Kunal Chandela did not have a great campaign last year especially in the second half of the season. Unfortunately, Chandela has struggled to do well in the opening game against Vidarbha this season. In the last five matches, Chandela has managed to score 12, 10, 36, 8 and 14 averaging 16 runs which makes us believe he would struggle to do well in the upcoming game against Maharashtra.

Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand Match Toss Prediction

Last year 12 matches were hosted at the venue and the win percentage for teams batting first and bowling first is 50%. Three of the last four games were won by the teams bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Maharashtra News & Player List

Maharashtra Player List

Kedar Jadhav, Ankit Bawne, Satyajeet Bachhav, Nikhil Naik, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Pradeep Dadhe, Prashant Solanki, Mandar Bhandari, RS Hangargekar, Azim Kazi, Taranjeet Singh Dhillon, Vicky Ostwal

Predicted Playing XI

Kedar Jadhav Batter Ankit Bawne Batter Nikhil Naik Batter Pradeep Dadhe Batter Ruturaj Gaikwad Wicket-keeper Prashant Solanki All-rounder Mandar Bhandari Batter Satyajeet Bachhav All-rounder RS Hangargekar All-rounder Azim Kazi Bowler Taranjeet Singh Bowler

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra did not have a great season last year. They lost the first two games and even though they managed to win three of the last four matches they still managed to miss the playoffs and ended up fifth on the table.

Uttarakhand News & Player List

Uttarakhand Player List

Yuvraj Chaudhary, Avneesh Sudha, Aditya Tare (wk), Kunal Chandela, Himanshu Bisht, Akhil Rawat, Akash Madhwal (c), Dikshanshu Negi, Rajan Kumar, Agrim Tiwari, Swapnil Singh, Ravinder Negi,

Predicted Playing XI

Yuvraj Chaudhary Batter Avneesh Sudha Batter Kunal Chandela Batter Swapnil Singh Batter Aditya Tare Wicket-keeper Dikshanshu Negi All-rounder Himanshu Bisht Bowler Akhil Rawat All-rounder Akash Madhwal All-rounder Rajan Kumar Bowler Agrim Tiwari Bowler

Uttarakhand Team Form

Uttarakhand had a great start to the campaign last year but lost their way in the final games as they managed to lose two of the last three games. This year,a they lost the opening game against Vidarbha as Vidarbha won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand Head to Head

Maharashtra and Uttarakhand have played twice against each other, both sides have shared the spoils. The last game was played in 2021, Uttarakhand managed to chase down 141 as they won the game by six wickets.

Head to Head:

Maharashtra Win: 1

Uttarakhand win: 1

Tied/NR: 0

Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand Betting Odds

Maharashtra to have a better opening partnership than Uttarakhand

Both sides had pretty similar campaigns last year, Uttarakhand were far more dominant in the powerplay as both their openers had decent showing in the last campaign. In the last five matches, Uttarakhand managed an opening stand of 10, 54, 63, 11 and 61 averaging 39.8 runs. On the other hand, Maharashtra has struggled to get good starts in games. In the last five matches, Maharashtra has managed an opening partnership of 23, 32, 84, 6 and 0 averaging 29 runs. Even though Maharashtra haven’t scored well in the last two games, in three of the last five games they have managed a better opening stand and what makes this tip even more enticing is the fact Uttarakhand had been outscored in four of the last five matches. Looking at these underlying stats even though numbers are favourable towards Uttarakhand, we believe Maharashtra would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming fixture.

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Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand Top Team Batters

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be Maharashtra’s top batter

Ruturaj Gaikwad had an exceptional season last year. With 295 runs, Gaikwad was the leading run scorer for Maharashtra last season. He was the only batter in Maharashtra line who scored a century in the tournament. For Maharashtra to excel this season, they need Gaikwad to fire with all cylinders which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Avneesh Sudha to be Uttarakhand’s top batter

Avneesh Sudha had a terrific campaign last year as he scored 133 runs in four matches and was the leading run scorer for Uttarakhand last year. Sudha has continued his good form into this tournament as in the opening fixture he scored a half century and was the leading scorer for his side in the match which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand Top Team Bowlers

Satyajeet Bachhav to be Maharashtra’s top bowler

Satyajeet Bachhav had a phenomenal campaign last year as he was one of the shining lights in what was a disappointing campaign for Maharashtra. With 14 wickets, Bachhav was the leading wicket taker for Maharashtra and we believe would be a key figure in this tournament as well which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Rajan Kumar to be Uttarakhand’s top bowler

It's hard to make a pick after one game considering the game was reduced to 13 overs and every bowler got whacked in the game. Rajan Kumar was the most economical bowler for Uttarakhand and also managed to bag his first wicket of the tournament. With six wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for Uttarakhand last year which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.