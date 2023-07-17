LOS (Los Angeles Knight Riders) vs MINY (MI New York) Match Prediction LOS 41 % Chance of Winning MINY 59 % Bet Now! Los Angeles Knight Riders take on MI New York after disappointing losses for both teams in the season opener. Both teams go head to head in the 6th game of the tournament at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. The game is scheduled to be played on July 16 at 6:00 AM IST.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York Chance of Winning

Even though this fixture would be the second game of the tournament for both teams, it feels like a must win game if they aspire to make a playoff this term. Considering how games have been played out so far it seems this could be a low scoring game and one over can turn the game on its head. As per our estimation, MI New York with an aggressive batting line up are firm favourites heading into this all important game.

Los Angeles Knight Riders’s chances of winning - 41%

MI New York’s chances of winning - 59%

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Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even though the LA Knight Riders batting lineup collapsed they are the only team to score over 50 in powerplay overs even though they lost five wickets in the first six overs which clearly state they would stick to their aggressive approach regardless of the situations. Most of the MI New York hitters come down the order which makes this a great tip to act upon. LA managed to score 64 runs which is the highest powerplay score so far in the tournament.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York Match Toss Prediction

We believe weather would play a key role in the game. With chances of rain in the second innings we reckon whoever wins the toss would opt to bowl first as they would want to take advantage of D&L to turn the game in their favour.

Weather Report

We expect some disruptions in the game as there is a 50% chance of rain at the venue. Regardless of these disruptions we do expect the game to be played out but it's highly likely we might see some reductions in the overs especially in the second innings. The maximum temperature is expected to be 36C and minimum is expected to be 27C.

Los Angeles Knight Riders News & Player List

Los Angeles Knight Riders Player List

Saif Badar (B), Unmukt Chand (B), Corne Dry (AR), Lockie Ferguson (Fast), Martin Guptill (B), Spencer Johnson (Fast), Ali Khan (Fast), Nitish Kumar (B), Jaskaran Malhotra (Wk), Sunil Narine (AR), Rilee Rossouw (B), Jason Roy (B), Andre Russell (AR), Ali Sheikh (Spin), Shadley Van Schalkwyk (AR), Bhaskar Yadram (AR), Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XI

Martin Guptill Batter Unmukt Chand Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Nitish Kumar Batter Jaskaran Malhotra Wicket-keeper Andre Russell All-rounder Sunil Narine Batter Corne Dry All-rounder Adam Zampa All-rounder Lockie Ferguson Bowler Ali Khan Bowler

Los Angeles Knight Riders Team Form

Los Angeles Knight Riders have had a torrid start to the season as they suffered a drubbing against Texas Super Kings in the season opener. LA Knight Riders lost the game by a convincing margin of 69 runs.

MI New York News & Player List

MI New York Player List

Ehsan Adil (Fast), Hammad Azam (AR), Jason Behrendorff (Fast), Trent Bould (Fast), Dewald Brevis (AR), Tim David (AR), Saideep Ganesh (Wk), Shayan Jahangir (Wk), Nosthush Kenjige (Spin), Rashid Khan (AR), Sarbjeet Ladda (Spin), Monank Patel (Wk), Kyle Phillip (Fast), Kieron Pollard (AR), Nicholas Pooran (Wk), Kagiso Rabada (Fast), Steven Taylor (B), David Wiese (AR)

Predicted Playing XI

Dewald Brevis Batter Steven Taylor Batter Monank Patel Batter Tim David Batter Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Kieron Pollard All-rounder Hammad Azam Batter Sarbjeet Ladda All-rounder Ehsan Adil All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler Trent Bould Bowler

MI New York Team Form

MI New York kick started they campaign with a loss against San Francisco Unicorns as they failed failed to chase down mammoth 215 and eventually lost the game by 22 runs

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York Head to Head

As this is the inaugural season, we do not have historic data for both teams. This would be the first head to head game between the teams.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York Betting Odds

MI New York to score more sixes than Los Angeles Knight Riders

One of the main takeaways from the first round of fixtures is the fact regardless of what the situation is, New York has enough firepower to overpower their opposition. Even though they lost the opening game, New York managed to score 13 sixes in the game while chasing 215 after going 13/2 in the third over. On the other hand, there are still some question marks in the LA Knight Riders batting line up as they collapsed for just 112 and could only manage six sixes in the game. Yes the same size is too small but when you have the likes of Kieron Pollard and Tim David it's hard to bet against them. We believe this is a great opportunity to earn some quick bucks.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York Top Team Batters

Rilee Rossouw to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’s top batter

It's tough to pick a top batter based on one game in which LA Knight Riders batters just did not showup. We believe Rilee Rossouw would come good considering he is odds on favourite to be LA’s top scorer in the tournament and we believe he would come good in the upcoming game.

Dewald Brevis to be MI New York’s top batter

Dewald Brevis has had a solid start to the tournament. Even though he was not the top scorer for the MI New York in the opening fixture, he was the only batsman in top three who was among the runs and we believe he would be the top batter in the upcoming game against LA Knight Riders.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York Top Team Bowlers

Lockie Ferguson to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’s top bowler

Lockie Ferguson was the shining light in what was a struggle for LA Knight Riders in the opening fixture. Ferguson ended up with 2/23 which makes him our top pick for the game.

Kagiso Rabada to be MI New York’s top bowler

Even though New York conceded 215 in the opening game, Kagiso Rabada was sensational especially in the powerplay as he provided couple of early breakthrough and ended up with 2/32 in a high scoring game which makes him our top pick for the game.