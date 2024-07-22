LOS (Los Angeles Knight Riders) vs MINY (MI New York) Match Prediction LOS 45 % Chance of Winning MINY 55 % 0 0 Bet Now! Los Angeles Knight Riders take on MI New York in the 19th game of the 2024 Major League Cricket at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 22 at 06:00 AM IST.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York Chance of Winning

Los Angeles Knight Riders have struggled throughout the season but a win in the last game against Seattle Orcas have seen them move above MI New York in the points table and currently hold the final playoff spot. In the last game against Seattle Orcas, LA Knight Riders won the game with four wickets to spare.

On the other hand, MI New York have struggled thus far as they are winless in the last five games which includes three defeats in the last three games. In the last game they were beaten by the San Francisco Unicorns as they lost the game by three runs. As per our calculations, MI New York are favourites in the upcoming game.

Los Angeles Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 45%

MI New York’ chances of winning - 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York Prediction & Betting Tips

Sunil Narine had a dismal campaign last season as in five games he scored 53 runs with an average of 13.25 which is pretty low for a top order batsman. Narine’s struggles have continued this season and he has scored 21 runs in five matches which makes us believe he would struggle in the upcoming game.

Another important reason for the Los Angeles Knight Riders struggle in this campaign has been the inability to get a good start in games. LA Knight Riders have lost early wickets in all five games thus far and have scored 38, 42, 40, 39 and 47 in powerplay which makes us believe they would struggle to score well in the first six overs.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first but the last four games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Los Angeles Knight Riders News & Player List

Los Angeles Knight Riders Player List

Jason Roy, Sunil Narine (c), Unmukt Chand (wk), Saif Badar, Nitish Kumar, David Miller, Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, Corne Dry, Spencer Johnson, Ali Khan, Derone Davis, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Joshua Little, Adithya Ganesh, Waqar Salamkheil, Matthew Tromp

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Nitish Kumar Batter David Miller Batter Unmukt Chand Wicket-keeper Andre Russell All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan Bowler Saif Badar All-rounder Corne Dry Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler Ali Khan Bowler

Los Angeles Knight Riders Team Form

Los Angeles Knight Riders finally managed to stop the rut as after four matches they finally bagged maximum points against Seattle Orcas and are currently fourth on the table.

MI New York News & Player List

MI New York Player List

Dewald Brevis, Rushil Ugarkar, Steven Taylor, Sunny Patel, Tim David, Heath Richards, Kieron Pollard, Romario Shepherd, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran, Shayan Jahangir, Anrich Nortje, Ehsan Adil, Kagiso Rabada, Nosthush Kenjige, Rashid Khan, Ruben Clinton, Trent Boult

Predicted Playing XI

Shayan Jahangir Batter Steven Taylor Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Dewald Brevis All-rounder Monank Patel Wicket-keeper Kieron Pollard All-rounder Tim David Batter Ehsan Adil All-rounder Anrich Nortje Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Rashid Khan All-rounder

MI New York Team Form

MI New York got off to a great start but are winless in the last five games and currently hold the fifth spot on the table.as they beat Seattle Orcas but are winless in the last four matches. They are currently fifth on the table.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York Head to Head

Los Angeles Knight Riders and MI New York have gone head to head last season and MI New York won the game by 105 runs.

Head to Head

Los Angeles Knight Riders: 0

MI New York: 1

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York Betting Odds

MI New York to have a better opening partnership than Los Angeles Knight Riders

MI New York and Los Angeles Knight Riders go head to head in what could be a decisive game for both sides. Both teams have played six games thus far and are separated by mere two points hence its most likely the winner of this game would make it through to the playoffs and the other teams would be knocked out of the competition. Both sides have struggled to find consistency in the top order which has been one of the key reasons why they have struggled this term. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in four of the five matches, LA Knight Riders have conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe MI New York would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York Top Batters

Jason Roy to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’ top batter

Even though Jason Roy did not have a great outing in the last game he still managed to score 27 off 24 balls. Roy has been one of the most consistent batsman for the LA Knight Riders this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nicholas Pooran to be MI New York’ top batter

Even though Nicholas Pooran has struggled in the last few games, we are still going to stick with him as he has been their best batsman in this tournament and with 137 runs, he is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York Top Bowlers

Spencer Johnson to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’ top bowler

Spencer Johnson has had a brilliant start to the campaign as with eight wickets he is the leading wicket taker for LA Knight Riders and has been pretty consistent throughout the campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rashid Khan to be MI New York’ top bowler

Rashid Khan was once again brilliant in the last game against San Francisco Unicorns and was unlucky he bagged just one wicket in the game. With seven wickets he is the leading wicket taker for MI New York which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.