LOS (Los Angeles Knight Riders) vs SAN (San Francisco Unicorns) Match Prediction LOS 55 % Chance of Winning SAN 45 % Bet Now! Los Angeles Knight Riders will play against the San Francisco Unicorns in the 8th game of Major League Cricket 2023 on July 19. Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas will be the usual hosts for the fixture.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns Chances of Winning

Despite star figures in the team, the Los Angeles Knight Riders are having a horrible campaign in the tournament. They faced back-to-back defeats on account of a very fragile batting order in the two games. With two defeats, they are positioned at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -4.350. Their batting order looks very weak and will have to work on it in order to jump positions.

On the other hand, San Francisco Unicorns had an ecstatic start in the competition with a victory over MI New York. However, they faced a defeat in their next game. With a win and a loss, they are placed 5th in the points table with a net run rate of -0.325. Both the sides occupy the last place in the standings and it will be interesting to see how things pan out in the forthcoming fixture.

Los Angeles Knight Riders chance of winning - 55%

San Francisco Unicorns chance of winning - 45%

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Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns Betting Tips

Los Angeles bowlers are doing fairly decent in the competition. They have the likes of Narine, Ferguson, Zampa in the team, powered by the all-rounder Russell in the mix. The side is expected to show a strong bowling front but lacks majorly in the batting department. The bowling order of San Francisco Unicorns will surely look to exploit the cause.

San Francisco may not have the best performing batters in the team, however, Corey Anderson has been the batting spine of the team so far in the competition. SFU faced Seattle Orcas in their previous game and faced an unfortunate defeat where their batting order was completely bundled out at 142 to hand out the game by 35 runs.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns Toss Prediction

Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, has close boundaries and a quick outfield. Five out of six games were won by the team batting first in the game. Teams will look to bat first.

Weather Report

While there is no chance of rain during the game, the weather is expected to be extremely hot and humid during the day.

Los Angeles Knight Riders Player List

Saif Badar, Unmukt Chand, Corne Dry, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Spencer Johnson, Ali Khan, Nitish Kumar, Jaskaran Malhotra, Sunil Narine, Rilee Rossouw, Jason Roy, Andre Russell, Ali Sheikh, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Bhaskar Yadram, Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XI

Sunil Narine (c ) All-rounder Unmukt Chand Batter Corne Dry All-rounder Nitish Kumar Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Jaskaran Malhotra Wicket-keeper Adam Zampa Bowler Andre Russell All-rounder Lockie Ferguson Bowler Ali Khan Bowler Martin Guptill Batter

Los Angeles Knight Riders Team Form

Things are looking pretty bad for the Los Angeles Knight Riders. They were bundled out at just 50 runs in their previous outing. The batters look out of form and will need a miracle to pull off a victory here.

San Francisco Unicorns Player List

Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Lungi Ngidi, Corey Anderson, Liam Plunkett, Tajinder Singh, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Carmi Le Roux, Brody Couch, David White, Smit Patel, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Amila Aponso

Predicted Playing XI

Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Aaron Finch (c ) Batter Tajinder Singh All-rounder Finn Allen Batter Corey Anderson Batter Matthew Wade Wicket-keeper Carmi le Roux Bowler Shadab Khan Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Liam Plunkett Bowler Chaitanya Bishnoi All-rounder

San Francisco Unicorns Team Form

The Unicorns will try their best in the upcoming fixture with their line-up. They have a talented line-up of batsmen in the team but need to work on their bowling.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns Head-to-Head

This is the first face-off between the sides. Hence, there is no head-to-head data available for the sides.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns Betting Odds

Los Angeles Knight Riders to score under 19.5 runs for the opening partnership (1.85 @ Parimatch)

Martin Guptill and Unmukt Chand open for LAKR in the competition but failed to deliver an impressive batting performance for the first wicket. The duo posted no run before Martin Guptill returned back to the stands without scoring any run. Moreover, San Francisco’s bowling order picked quick wickets in both their games and conceded 9 & 1 runs before picking their first wicket in those innings. This said, LAKR are most likely to face an early dismissal in the upcoming brawl.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns Best Batters

Andre Russell to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’s Best Batter

Andre Russell recently featured in the IPL 2023 where he batted in the middle order of the Kolkata Knight Riders and did not get much opportunity to swing his bat. But here in the MLC, he came through with smashing innings in his first game since most of the team’s batsmen looked in poor form. He scored 55 off 34 in the first game against Texas at a strike rate of 142.50. He went out cheaply in his previous game at 2 runs but holds a high quality batting proficiency in the format. He is a big hitter and will look to score high in the upcoming game.

Corey Anderson to be San Francisco Unicorns’s Best Batter

San Francisco’s batters bundled out pretty early in the past two games. Thanks to Corey Anderson who picked up the innings and put up handsome scores on the board for the team. The batter changed nationalities after being shunned in New Zealand and carries out his hard hitting in the USA. He scored an unbeaten 91 off 52 balls in his initial game of the season against MI New York. He fell at 12 runs in his previous game but is expected to rise again in the forthcoming fixture. He has a total of 103 runs in 2 games at an average of 103.00 and a strike rate of 166.12.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns Best Bowlers

Lockie Ferguson to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’s Best Bowler

Usually the pacers concede a lot of runs, especially in the fast paced T20 format. However, Lockie Ferguson bowled incredible spells in the past two games and picked 3 scalps in those innings. He possesses an economy rate of 7.50 in the competition and is a threat for a weak batting order of San Francisco

Liam Plunkett to be San Francisco Unicorns’s Best Bowler

Liam Plunkett was an essential bowling figure responsible for England’s victory in the World Cup. The bowler was acquired by San Francisco Unicorns and is turning out to be one of the best buys in the competition. Plunkett leaked a good amount of runs but was successful in picking 4 wickets in two games. In his last game, he picked two important wickets for the team, including that of Heinrich Klaasen. Taking that into consideration, he is the best bowling figure in the team.