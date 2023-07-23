LOS (Los Angeles Knight Riders) vs SEA (Seattle Orcas) Match Prediction LOS 41 % Chance of Winning SEA 59 % Bet Now! Los Angeles Knight Riders take on Seattle Orcas in their final game of the season as they try to bow out with a win in what has been a disappointing campaign for the LA outfit. Both teams go head to head in the 12th game of the tournament at the Church Street Park, Morrisville. The game is scheduled to be played on July 23 at 10:00 PM IST.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas Chance of Winning

Los Angeles Knight Riders head into this game with four losses in a row and are the first team to be knocked out of the competition. On the other hand, Seattle Orcas enter this fixture with maximum points on board and a win against LA Knight Riders would seal a playoff spot. On paper this looks like a mismatch and Seattle should bag maximum points in the upcoming game. As per our calculations, Seattle are strong favourites in the upcoming fixture and should get the job done come July 23.

Los Angeles Knight Riders’s chances of winning - 41%

Seattle Orcas’s chances of winning - 59%

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Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Seattle Orcas openers shined in the last game against Texas Super Kings and we believe them to outperform LA Knight Riders openers in the upcoming game. In each of the four games LA have conceded more runs in opening partnership than they have managed to score. On the other hand In two of the three games Seattle have managed a better opening stand than their opponents which makes this a great tip to bet upon.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas Match Toss Prediction

In two games at the venue, on both occasions we have seen team bowling first has eventually won the game. Considering the outcome of both games and with chances of disruptions later in the day we believe both teams would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

We expect some disruptions in the game as there is a 40% chance of rain at the venue. Regardless of these disruptions we do expect the game to be played out but it's highly likely we might see some reductions in the overs especially in the second innings. The maximum temperature is expected to be 29C and minimum is expected to be 21C.

Los Angeles Knight Riders News & Player List

Los Angeles Knight Riders Player List

Saif Badar (B), Unmukt Chand (B), Corne Dry (AR), Lockie Ferguson (Fast), Martin Guptill (B), Spencer Johnson (Fast), Ali Khan (Fast), Nitish Kumar (B), Jaskaran Malhotra (Wk), Sunil Narine (AR), Rilee Rossouw (B), Jason Roy (B), Andre Russell (AR), Ali Sheikh (Spin), Shadley Van Schalkwyk (AR), Bhaskar Yadram (AR), Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XI

Martin Guptill Batter Unmukt Chand Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Nitish Kumar Batter Jaskaran Malhotra Wicket-keeper Andre Russell All-rounder Sunil Narine Batter Corne Dry All-rounder Adam Zampa All-rounder Lockie Ferguson Bowler Ali Khan Bowler

Los Angeles Knight Riders Team Form

In all fairness, LA Knight Rider’s season could not have ended any sooner. Even though we saw individual players flourish but as a collective they have been nothing short of a disaster thus far. The LA Knight Riders remain the only team yet to register a single point in four games and are set to miss the playoff this year.

Seattle Orcas News & Player List

Seattle Orcas Player List

Nauman Anwar (B), Quinton De Cock (WK), Cameron Gannon (Fast), Shehan Jayasuriya (AR), Aaron Jones (B), Wayne Parnell (Fast), Angelo Perera (AR), Shubham Ranjane (AR), Sikandar Raja (AR), Dasun Shanaka (AR), Phani Simhadri (AR), Harmeet Singh (AR), Matthew Tramp (Fast), Heinrich Klaasen, Shimron Hetmyer, Imad Wasim, Andre Tye

Predicted Playing XI

Nauman Anwar Batter Shehan Jayasuriya Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Quinton De Cock Wicket-keeper Shubham Ranjane All-rounder Imad Wasim Batter Cameron Gannon All-rounder Wayne Parnell All-rounder Harmeet Singh Bowler Andre Tye Bowler

Seattle Orcas Team Form

With three wins in three games thus far, the Seattle Orcas’s campaign has been perfect thus far. A win in the upcoming fixture would ensure a playoff spot in this inaugural tournament.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas Head to Head

As this is the inaugural season, we do not have historic data for both teams. This would be the first head to head game between the teams.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas Betting Odds

Los Angeles Knight Riders to score more sixes than Seattle Orcas

Even though the Los Angeles Knight Riders have had a diabolical season, they played entertainment cricket throughout the season. LA knight Riders average 8.25 sixes a game but what makes this tip even more enticing is the fact in the last two games LA Knight Riders have hit 26 sixes but have conceded only 18 sixes in those games. Even though Seattle Orcas sit at the top of the table, they haven’t been able to consistently clear the ropes averaging six sixes a game which is the worst average among all teams in the tournament. We believe even though Seattle Orcas might end up winning the game but LA Knight Riders would score more sixes in the game.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas Top Team Batters

Andre Russell to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’s top batter

Even though LA Knight Riders have underperformed in the tournament, Andre Russell has had a phenomenal Campaign thus far and is the lead run scorer in the tournament thus far. His brilliant innings of 70 in 37 balls in the last outing against Washington freedom makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Heinrich Klaasen to be Seattle Orcas’s top batter

Even though Nauman Anwar is the top scorer for Seattle Orcas this season, we would still side with Heinrich Klaasen who has been in great nick in the last couple of games. With the scores of 53 and 42 in each of the last two games he is our top pick in the upcoming game.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas Top Team Bowlers

Adam Zampa to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’s top bowler

Like Andre Russell, Adam Zampa has been the shining light in what has been an underwhelming season. Even though Zampa had an under par game in the last outing, with seven wickets he is the leading wicket taker for LA in the tournament and is a wicket short off Mohammad Mohsin who is the leading wicket taker of the tournament. We believe Zampa would bow out in style against Seattle Orcas and is our top pick for the game.

Wayne Parnell to be Seattle Orcas’s top bowler

The Seattle Orcas skipper ended up with best bowling figures (5/20) of the tournament in the last outing against Texas Super Kings as they were bowled out mere 127. With seven wickets, Wayne Parnell is the leading wicket taker for Seattle Orcas and our top pick for the game.