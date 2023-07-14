MINY (MI New York) vs SAN (San Francisco Unicorns) Match Prediction MINY 60 % Chance of Winning SAN 40 % Bet Now! MI New York and San Francisco will battle it out in the 2nd game of the brand new Major League Cricket 2023. The game is scheduled to be played at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas on 15 July at 2:00 AM IST.

MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Chances of Winning

Major League Cricket’s (MLC 2023) inaugural season will run from July 14 to July 30. The USA is hosting a brand-new T20 League tournament. In the second game of the competition, MI New York and San Francisco Unicorns will clash in a 20 over brawl.

MINY has few notable athletes within their ranks with Nicholas Pooran and the Aussie Tim David, as well as the raw but super-talented Dewald Brevis, complemented by Kieren Pollard & David Wiese down the order for some big hitting. Their bowling order includes Jason Behrendorff, Trent Boult and Kagiso Rabada. Rashid Khan will also join the ranks of MINY and will empower their spin attack, being one of the best spinners across the globe.

San Francisco Unicorns, on the other hand, may not have the freshest crop of world talent but their squad is enriched with batting talents such as Matthew Wade, Aaron Finch & Finn Allen as top order batters. All-rounder Stoinis is likely to be one of SFU’s stars in this tournament and will be supported by all-rounder Corey Anderson. Haris Rauf and Lungi Ngidi will lead the pace attack of the team. Shadab Khan will add variety with his leg-spin.

MI New York chance of winning - 60%

San Francisco Unicorns chance of winning - 40%

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MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Betting Tips

Mumbai Indians owned MI New York will be one of the favourites in the MLC. They have a fantastic line-up of players in the team. Their earlier synergy in the IPL will certainly help their cause in the MLC. The overseas players will make it a formidable squad and certainly inspire the USA players in the team.

San Francisco Unicorns will have the wisdom from the Australian skipper Finch and seasoned players in the mix such as Allen. Few existing players are already accustomed to the ground conditions in the country that will certainly aid the team.

MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Toss Prediction

A brand new season is going to take place at two locations in the USA. Dallas, Texas will experience a heat wave and the captains would look to bowl first in the upcoming contest.

Weather Report

While there is no chance of rain during the game, the weather is expected to be extremely hot and humid during the day. The beginning of the game is expected to experience a temperature of about 42C.

MI New York Player List

Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, David Wiese, Kagiso Rabada, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Behrendorff, Steven Taylor, Hammad Azam, Ehsan Adil, Nosthush Kenjige, Monank Patel, Sarbjeet Ladda, Shayan Jahangir, Kyle Phillip, Saideep Ganesh, Jasdeep Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Steven Taylor Batter Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Rashid Khan All-rounder Kieron Pollard (c ) All-rounder Dewald Brevis All-rounder Tim David Batter David Wiese All-rounder Shayan Jahangir Batter Nosthush Kenjige Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

MI New York Team Form

This team has retained a balance in the batting and bowling options and also have all-rounders to provide the flexibility in the team.

San Francisco Unicorns Player List

Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Lungi Ngidi, Corey Anderson, Liam Plunkett, Tajinder Singh, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Carmi Le Roux, Brody Couch, David White, Smit Patel, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Amila Aponso

Predicted Playing XI

Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Aaron Finch (c ) Batter Tajinder Singh All-rounder Finn Allen Batter Sanjay Krishnamurthi All-rounder Smit Patel Wicket-keeper Carmi le Roux Bowler Shadab Khan Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler Chaitanya Bishnoi All-rounder

San Francisco Unicorns Team Form

The Unicorns will try their best in the upcoming fixture with their line-up. They have numerous players in the squad but lack a bit in the batting department.

MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Head-to-Head

Since this is the first edition of the tournament, there is no head to head data available for the two teams.

MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Betting Odds

San Francisco to score under 22.5 runs for the opening partnership (1.85 @ Parimatch)

San Francisco has openers like Aaron Finch & Finn Allen in the team. Finn Allen has been facing issues with his batting form and faced quick dismissals in the two of the three T20Is against India recently. He was also ineffective in the BBL. Moreover, with the likes of Trent Boult and Rabada in the opposite bowling order will certainly win a bonus if you decide to pick this hot betting tip.

MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Best Batters

Nicholas Pooran to be MI New York’s Best Batter

Nicholas Pooran is an exciting addition to the MINY. He amassed 358 runs in 15 innings in the IPL 2023 at an average of 29.83. He was an essential batter in the World Cup Qualifiers and secured two centuries in the competition. The hard-hitting batsmen should be feared by the bowlers and make the cut for the best batter in the team.

Aaron Finch to be San Francisco Unicorns’s Best Batter

Aaron Finch was fantastic in the BBL 2022/23 and secured 428 runs in 15 innings at an average of 38.90. His last few scores in the tournament read as 76*, 63* & 10. His batting heroics are known to all and should be able to score a bundle of runs in the upcoming brawl.

MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Best Bowlers

Trent Boult to be MI New York’s Best Bowler

The left-arm pacer is feared amongst batters across the globe. He picked 13 wickets in 10 games in the IPL 2023. He is a prominent pick in the powerplay overs to attack the top order batters head on to pick wickets and restrict runs. He is also essential in the death overs and will certainly be the top bowling pick for the game.

Bravo might have been relegated to a coaching role in the IPL but make no mistake he can still cut it in T20 cricket. Even in the 2022 IPL season, he claimed an impressive 16 wickets in just 10 games. He will be excited to be playing at the highest level again and anyone who has watched him play knows what a “Champion” he is.

Haris Rauf to be San Francisco Unicorns’s Best Bowler

The Pakistani pacer, Haris Rauf last played a series against New Zealand. He picked 11 wickets in the five T20Is followed by 9 picks in the four ODIs. Rauf will be an aggressive addition in the team and will be looking to pick wickets in the upcoming game.