MINY (MI New York) vs SEA (Seattle Orcas) Match Prediction
MINY
55%
Chance of Winning
SEA
45%
T20
Church Street Park
Facts
- MI New York’s average score is 113.25 in the tournament which is the lowest among all six teams.
- Seattle Orcas with an economy of 7.64 have the best economy in the tournament.
MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Chance of Winning
Both teams head into this game knowing a win for either team would guarantee a top two finish which would eventually set up a direct route to the finals in the inaugural campaign. Seattle Orcas with six points sit at the summit as they have a better NRR than Washington Freedom. On the other hand, with a win in the last game, MI New York are level on points with Texas Super Kings and San Francisco Unicorns but have a far superior NRR which gives them a big edge heading into the final round of fixtures. As per our calculations, MI New York are slight favourites as they head into this penultimate game.
- MI New York’s chances of winning - 55%
- Seattle Orcas’s chances of winning - 45%
MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Even though Seattle sits at the top of the table, their struggles to consistently clear the ropes is evidence. So far this season, Seattle Orcas averages 5.25 sixes a game which is one of the worst in the tournament only Washington Freedom averages less than Seattle outfit in terms of number of sixes. On the other hand, MI New York averages 8.5 sixes so far and only once have they conceded more sixes in four games which makes us believe they would score more sixes than Seattle Orcas in the upcoming game.
MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Match Toss Prediction
So far this season, in four of the five games the team batting second have won the match which makes this a straightforward decision of either captains. We reckon, whoever wins the toss would prefer to bowl first.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather on game day with chances of any disruption down to bare minimum. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C making it a great day for cricket.
MI New York News & Player List
MI New York Player List
Ehsan Adil (Fast), Hammad Azam (AR), Jason Behrendorff (Fast), Trent Bould (Fast), Dewald Brevis (AR), Tim David (AR), Saideep Ganesh (Wk), Shayan Jahangir (Wk), Nosthush Kenjige (Spin), Rashid Khan (AR), Sarbjeet Ladda (Spin), Monank Patel (Wk), Kyle Phillip (Fast), Kieron Pollard (AR), Nicholas Pooran (Wk), Kagiso Rabada (Fast), Steven Taylor (B), David Wiese (AR)
Predicted Playing XI
|
Dewald Brevis
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Batter
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Steven Taylor
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Batter
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Monank Patel
|
Batter
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Tim David
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Batter
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Nicholas Pooran
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Wicket-keeper
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Kieron Pollard
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All-rounder
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Hammad Azam
|
Batter
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Sarbjeet Ladda
|
All-rounder
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Ehsan Adil
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All-rounder
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Kagiso Rabada
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Bowler
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Trent Bould
|
Bowler
MI New York Team Form
With an all important victory against Washington Freedom, MI New York are on four points, level on points with Texas Super Kings and San Francisco. But with a better net run rate MI New York are favourites to head into the playoff this season.
Seattle Orcas News & Player List
Seattle Orcas Player List
Nauman Anwar (B), Quinton De Cock (WK), Cameron Gannon (Fast), Shehan Jayasuriya (AR), Aaron Jones (B), Wayne Parnell (Fast), Angelo Perera (AR), Shubham Ranjane (AR), Sikandar Raja (AR), Dasun Shanaka (AR), Phani Simhadri (AR), Harmeet Singh (AR), Matthew Tramp (Fast), Heinrich Klaasen, Shimron Hetmyer, Imad Wasim, Andre Tye
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nauman Anwar
|
Batter
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Shehan Jayasuriya
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Batter
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Heinrich Klaasen
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Batter
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Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
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Quinton De Cock
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Wicket-keeper
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Shubham Ranjane
|
All-rounder
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Imad Wasim
|
Batter
|
Cameron Gannon
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All-rounder
|
Wayne Parnell
|
All-rounder
|
Harmeet Singh
|
Bowler
|
Andre Tye
|
Bowler
Seattle Orcas Team Form
Seattle Orcas looked invincible in the first three games as they bagged maximum points in those games but in the last game against LA Knight Riders they failed to defend 170 and lost the game by two wickets.
MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Head to Head
As this is the inaugural season, we do not have historic data for both teams. This would be the first head to head game between the teams.
MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Betting Odds
MI New York to score more runs in powerplay than Seattle Orcas
Even though Seattle Orcas have had a great tournament thus far, if you deep dive into their season it's pretty evident that they have been inconsistent in the first six overs throughout the campaign. In three of the four games, Seattle Orcas have managed to concede more runs than they have managed to score in powerplay. Seattle averaged 42.75 in the first six overs but conceded 45 runs in those games. In the last game, MI New York smashed Washington Freedom especially in the powerplay where they scored 65 runs and conceded just 46. The change of venue has worked well for MI New York batsmen as they failed to score above 50 runs in each of the first three games.
MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Top Team Batters
Nicholas Pooran to be MI New York’s top batter
Nicholas Pooran played a match winning knock of 62 off 33 and was sensational as MI New York kept their playoff hopes alive. With 159 runs thus far, Pooran is the top run scorer for MI New York in the tournament and without doubt our top pick for the game.
Nauman Anwar to be Seattle Orcas’s top batter
Nauman Anwar continued his impressive start to the season with 32 off 20 balls in the loss against LA Knight Riders. In the four games so far, Anwar has scored 48, 30, 19 and 32 and has shown some consistency at the top order which would be vital in the upcoming game. Anwar is the top scorer for Seattle Orcas and our top pick for the game.
MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Top Team Bowlers
Trent Boult to be MI New York’s top bowler
Even though Trent Boult had an under par game against Washington Freedom, he has been the most consistent bowler for MI New York thus far and with seven wickets in four games is the top wicket taker for his side in the tournament which also makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Cameron Gannon to be Seattle Orcas’s top bowler
Cameron Gannon is the top wicket taker for Seattle Orcas but what's even more impressive is the economy of 6.32 which he has maintained throughout the campaign. Gannon was impressive in the last game as he ended up with 3/13 and is our top pick for the upcoming fixture.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: MI New York
MI New York had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they suffered two defeats in first three games and were fifth on the table. In the last game, New York bowlers were impressive in the death overs as they restricted Washington Freedom to 160. In response, MI New York chased down the target in 15.3 overs thanks to Nicolas Pooran’s blazing 62 off 33 balls. A win against Washington Freedom took New York to third place on the table.
Seattle Orcas have had a solid campaign thus far as they sealed a playoff spot after the third game with maximum points on board. They surrendered their winning momentum to the LA Knight Riders who registered their first win in the final game of the season. Seattle Orcas failed to defend 170 runs as LA outfit completed a successful chase in the final over and won the tie by two wickets.
On paper, MI New York has so much fire power but failed to perform in the first three games of the season. A week gap between the third and fourth fixture had done wonders for the New York outfit as it feels like they have all the momentum heading into this penultimate fixture. Bookmakers have sided with MI New York and have tagged them as favourites in the game. Regardless of how well Seattle has played thus far we believe you should side with the bookies on this one as the feel good factor after the last fixture would take them over the line and would seal a top two finish this term.
- MI New York to win @ 1.80 (PariMatch)
- Seattle Orcas to win @ 2.02 (PariMatch)