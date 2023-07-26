MINY (MI New York) vs SEA (Seattle Orcas) Match Prediction MINY 55 % Chance of Winning SEA 45 % Bet Now! MI New York and Seattle Orcas head into the final game of the group stage with MI New York needing a point to make the playoffs, both teams go head to head at Church Street Park, Morrisville. The game is scheduled to be played on July 26 at 2:30 AM IST.

MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Chance of Winning

Both teams head into this game knowing a win for either team would guarantee a top two finish which would eventually set up a direct route to the finals in the inaugural campaign. Seattle Orcas with six points sit at the summit as they have a better NRR than Washington Freedom. On the other hand, with a win in the last game, MI New York are level on points with Texas Super Kings and San Francisco Unicorns but have a far superior NRR which gives them a big edge heading into the final round of fixtures. As per our calculations, MI New York are slight favourites as they head into this penultimate game.

MI New York’s chances of winning - 55%

Seattle Orcas’s chances of winning - 45%

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MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even though Seattle sits at the top of the table, their struggles to consistently clear the ropes is evidence. So far this season, Seattle Orcas averages 5.25 sixes a game which is one of the worst in the tournament only Washington Freedom averages less than Seattle outfit in terms of number of sixes. On the other hand, MI New York averages 8.5 sixes so far and only once have they conceded more sixes in four games which makes us believe they would score more sixes than Seattle Orcas in the upcoming game.

MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Match Toss Prediction

So far this season, in four of the five games the team batting second have won the match which makes this a straightforward decision of either captains. We reckon, whoever wins the toss would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather on game day with chances of any disruption down to bare minimum. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C making it a great day for cricket.

MI New York News & Player List

MI New York Player List

Ehsan Adil (Fast), Hammad Azam (AR), Jason Behrendorff (Fast), Trent Bould (Fast), Dewald Brevis (AR), Tim David (AR), Saideep Ganesh (Wk), Shayan Jahangir (Wk), Nosthush Kenjige (Spin), Rashid Khan (AR), Sarbjeet Ladda (Spin), Monank Patel (Wk), Kyle Phillip (Fast), Kieron Pollard (AR), Nicholas Pooran (Wk), Kagiso Rabada (Fast), Steven Taylor (B), David Wiese (AR)

Predicted Playing XI

Dewald Brevis Batter Steven Taylor Batter Monank Patel Batter Tim David Batter Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Kieron Pollard All-rounder Hammad Azam Batter Sarbjeet Ladda All-rounder Ehsan Adil All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler Trent Bould Bowler

MI New York Team Form

With an all important victory against Washington Freedom, MI New York are on four points, level on points with Texas Super Kings and San Francisco. But with a better net run rate MI New York are favourites to head into the playoff this season.

Seattle Orcas News & Player List

Seattle Orcas Player List

Nauman Anwar (B), Quinton De Cock (WK), Cameron Gannon (Fast), Shehan Jayasuriya (AR), Aaron Jones (B), Wayne Parnell (Fast), Angelo Perera (AR), Shubham Ranjane (AR), Sikandar Raja (AR), Dasun Shanaka (AR), Phani Simhadri (AR), Harmeet Singh (AR), Matthew Tramp (Fast), Heinrich Klaasen, Shimron Hetmyer, Imad Wasim, Andre Tye

Predicted Playing XI

Nauman Anwar Batter Shehan Jayasuriya Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Quinton De Cock Wicket-keeper Shubham Ranjane All-rounder Imad Wasim Batter Cameron Gannon All-rounder Wayne Parnell All-rounder Harmeet Singh Bowler Andre Tye Bowler

Seattle Orcas Team Form

Seattle Orcas looked invincible in the first three games as they bagged maximum points in those games but in the last game against LA Knight Riders they failed to defend 170 and lost the game by two wickets.

MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Head to Head

As this is the inaugural season, we do not have historic data for both teams. This would be the first head to head game between the teams.

MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Betting Odds

MI New York to score more runs in powerplay than Seattle Orcas

Even though Seattle Orcas have had a great tournament thus far, if you deep dive into their season it's pretty evident that they have been inconsistent in the first six overs throughout the campaign. In three of the four games, Seattle Orcas have managed to concede more runs than they have managed to score in powerplay. Seattle averaged 42.75 in the first six overs but conceded 45 runs in those games. In the last game, MI New York smashed Washington Freedom especially in the powerplay where they scored 65 runs and conceded just 46. The change of venue has worked well for MI New York batsmen as they failed to score above 50 runs in each of the first three games.

MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Top Team Batters

Nicholas Pooran to be MI New York’s top batter

Nicholas Pooran played a match winning knock of 62 off 33 and was sensational as MI New York kept their playoff hopes alive. With 159 runs thus far, Pooran is the top run scorer for MI New York in the tournament and without doubt our top pick for the game.

Nauman Anwar to be Seattle Orcas’s top batter

Nauman Anwar continued his impressive start to the season with 32 off 20 balls in the loss against LA Knight Riders. In the four games so far, Anwar has scored 48, 30, 19 and 32 and has shown some consistency at the top order which would be vital in the upcoming game. Anwar is the top scorer for Seattle Orcas and our top pick for the game.

MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Top Team Bowlers

Trent Boult to be MI New York’s top bowler

Even though Trent Boult had an under par game against Washington Freedom, he has been the most consistent bowler for MI New York thus far and with seven wickets in four games is the top wicket taker for his side in the tournament which also makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Cameron Gannon to be Seattle Orcas’s top bowler

Cameron Gannon is the top wicket taker for Seattle Orcas but what's even more impressive is the economy of 6.32 which he has maintained throughout the campaign. Gannon was impressive in the last game as he ended up with 3/13 and is our top pick for the upcoming fixture.